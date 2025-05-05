Centre County Voting System

Most voters in Centre County will vote using a hand-marked paper ballot. Some voters will use the ES&S ExpressVote 2.1 to mark their ballot. All voters will use the DS200 or DS300 Precinct Scanners to cast their completed ballot.

If you have questions about voting in Centre County, contact the county election office. If you have any questions at the polling place on election day, poll workers are there to help you. Poll workers are trained to maintain the secrecy of your ballot.