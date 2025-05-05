Carbon County Voting System

Most voters in Carbon County will vote using a hand-marked paper ballot. Some voters will use the Dominion Imagecast X to mark their ballot. All voters will use the ImageCast Precinct or ImageCast Precinct 2 scanners to cast their completed ballot.

If you have questions about voting in Carbon County, contact the county election office. If you have any questions at the polling place on election day, poll workers are there to help you. Poll workers are trained to maintain the secrecy of your ballot.