Voter ID for First Time Voters

When voting at a polling place for the first time, you must show proof of identification, either with photo or other ID.

You may use one of the following forms of photo identification, so long as it is not expired, canceled, or revoked:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use one of the following so long as it includes your name and address:

Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office, such as a voter registration card.

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Paycheck

Government check

This requirement applies only for the first time you appear to vote in a particular election district/polling place. You will not have to show ID again unless you move and are assigned to a new polling place.