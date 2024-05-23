How to update your registration

How to change your political party



On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Party.'



You can change your political party at any time.



Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.

Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.

How to change your name

If you change your name, for example after marriage or divorce, you must update your voter registration.



On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Name.'

When you go to the polling place to vote, bring your identification with your new name.



Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.

Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.



How to change your address

If you move to a new address in Pennsylvania, you must update your voter registration.

If you move to a different state, you must register to vote in that state.

On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Address.'



Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.

Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.

The following guidelines cover situations in which you move or change your address close to an election.



If you move:



To Pennsylvania from another state, you must be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election to be able to vote in Pennsylvania.