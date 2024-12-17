District 1:





BUCKS and MONTGOMERY Counties.

Total population: 764,866



All of BUCKS County and Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Franconia, Hatfield, Horsham (PART, Districts 01, 02 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03], 03 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 04 and 05] and 04 [PART, Divisions 01 (only blocks 3006, 3007, 3008, 3010, 3011 and 3020 of tract 200505), 02, 03 and 04]), Marlborough, Montgomery, Salford and Upper Hanover and the BOROUGHS of East Greenville, Hatfield, Pennsburg, Red Hill, Souderton and Telford (Montgomery County Portion).



District 2:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Total population: 764,865



Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 05 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 and 37], 07, 14, 16 [PART, Division 05], 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 31, 33, 35, 37, 41, 42, 43, 45, 49, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65 and 66).

District 3:

PHILADELPHIA County.



Total population: 764,864



Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20], 04, 05 [PART, Divisions 04, 18 and 19], 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18], 17, 21, 22, 24, 26 [PART, Divisions 08, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 19, 21 and 22], 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 39 [PART, Divisions 01, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 42, 43, 45 and 46], 44, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 26 and 28], 52, 59 and 60).

District 4:

BERKS and MONTGOMERY Counties.

Total population: 764,865



Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Alsace, Amity, Bern, Colebrookdale, District, Douglass, Earl, Exeter (PART, Precinct 10 (all blocks except 1008, 1011, 1014 and 1024 of tract 012103 and blocks 3000, 3001, 3003, 3004, 3005, 3006, 3007, 3008, 3009, 3010, 3011, 3012, 3013, 3014, 3015, 3016, 3017, 3018 and 3019 of tract 012106)), Greenwich, Hereford, Longswamp, Lower Heidelberg (PART, Precincts 02 and 03), Maidencreek, Maxatawny, Muhlenberg, Oley, Ontelaunee, Perry (all blocks except 1003, 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1033, 1034, 1035, 1036, 1037, 1038, 1039, 1040, 1041, 1042, 1043, 1044, 1045, 1046, 1050, 1051, 1052 and 3022 of tract 013702), Pike, Richmond, Rockland, Ruscombmanor and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown, Fleetwood, Kutztown, Laureldale, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Lyons and Topton and Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Abington, Cheltenham, Douglass, East Norriton, Horsham (PART, Districts 02 [PART, Division 04], 03 [PART, Division 03] and 04 [PART, Division 01 (all blocks except 3006, 3007, 3008, 3010, 3011 and 3020 of tract 200505)]), Limerick, Lower Frederick, Lower Gwynedd, Lower Merion (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 06 [PART, Division 03], 09, 11 [PART, Division 03 (all blocks except 3011B of tract 204900)], 12 [PART, Division 03 (only blocks 2000, 2001, 2025 and 2028 of tract 204500)] and 13), Lower Moreland, Lower Pottsgrove, Lower Providence, Lower Salford, New Hanover, Perkiomen, Plymouth, Skippack, Springfield, Towamencin, Upper Dublin, Upper Frederick, Upper Gwynedd, Upper Merion (PART, District Belmont [PART, Division 05]), Upper Moreland, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, Upper Salford, West Norriton, West Pottsgrove, Whitemarsh, Whitpain and Worcester and the BOROUGHS of Ambler, Bryn Athyn, Collegeville, Conshohocken, Green Lane, Hatboro, Jenkintown, Lansdale, North Wales, Pottstown, Rockledge, Royersford, Schwenksville, Trappe and West Conshohocken.



District 5:

CHESTER, DELAWARE, MONTGOMERY and PHILADELPHIA Counties.

Total population: 764,866



Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Birmingham (PART, Precinct 02 (only blocks 2021 and 2022 of tract 303100)); All of DELAWARE County; Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Merion (PART, Wards 04, 05, 06 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02], 07, 08, 10, 11 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03 (only block 3011B of tract 204900)], 12 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03 (all blocks except 2000, 2001, 2025 and 2028 of tract 204500)] and 14) and Upper Merion (PART, Districts Belmont [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03 and 04], Candlebrook, Gulph, King, Roberts, Swedeland, Swedesburg and Town Center) and the BOROUGHS of Bridgeport, Narberth and Norristown and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 03 [PART, Divisions 21 and 22], 26 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20 and 23], 39 [PART, Divisions 02, 13, 14, 17, 24, 29, 33, 36, 39, 41 and 44], 40 and 51 [PART, Divisions 21, 24, 25 and 27]).

District 6:

BERKS and CHESTER Counties.

Total population: 764,864



Part of BERKS County consisting of the CITY of Reading and the TOWNSHIPS of Brecknock, Caernarvon, Cumru, Exeter (PART, Precincts 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 (only blocks 1008, 1011, 1014 and 1024 of tract 012103 and blocks 3000, 3001, 3003, 3004, 3005, 3006, 3007, 3008, 3009, 3010, 3011, 3012, 3013, 3014, 3015, 3016, 3017, 3018 and 3019 of tract 012106) and 11), Lower Alsace, Robeson, Spring and Union and the BOROUGHS of Adamstown (Berks County Portion), Birdsboro, Kenhorst, Mohnton, Mount Penn, New Morgan, Shillington, Sinking Spring, St. Lawrence, West Reading and Wyomissing and Part of CHESTER County consisting of the CITY of Coatesville and the TOWNSHIPS of Birmingham (PART, Precincts 01 and 02 (all blocks except 2021 and 2022 of tract 303100)), Caln, Charlestown, East Bradford, East Brandywine, East Caln, East Coventry, East Fallowfield, East Goshen, East Marlborough, East Nantmeal, East Nottingham, East Pikeland, East Vincent, East Whiteland, Easttown, Elk, Franklin, Highland, Honey Brook, Kennett, London Britain, London Grove, Londonderry, Lower Oxford, New Garden, New London, Newlin, North Coventry, Penn, Pennsbury, Pocopson, Sadsbury, Schuylkill, South Coventry, Thornbury, Tredyffrin, Upper Oxford, Upper Uwchlan, Uwchlan, Valley, Wallace, Warwick, West Bradford, West Brandywine, West Caln, West Fallowfield, West Goshen, West Marlborough, West Nantmeal, West Nottingham, West Pikeland, West Sadsbury, West Vincent, West Whiteland, Westtown and Willistown and the BOROUGHS of Atglen, Avondale, Downingtown, Elverson, Honey Brook, Kennett Square, Malvern, Modena, Oxford, Parkesburg, Phoenixville, South Coatesville, Spring City, West Chester and West Grove.

District 7:

CARBON, LEHIGH, MONROE and NORTHAMPTON Counties.

Total population: 764,865



All of CARBON County; All of LEHIGH County; Part of MONROE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Eldred, Polk and Ross (all blocks except 1000, 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1033, 1034, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2021, 3001, 3003, 3004, 3005, 4000, 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005, 4006, 4007, 4009, 4010 and 4011 of tract 301203) and All of NORTHAMPTON County.



District 8:

LACKAWANNA, LUZERNE, MONROE, PIKE and WAYNE Counties.

Total population: 764,866



All of LACKAWANNA County; Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITIES of Hazleton, Nanticoke, Pittston and Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Bear Creek, Buck, Butler (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04 and 05 (only blocks 1024, 1025, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020 of tract 216601 and blocks 1016, 1017, 1024, 1046, 1047, 1049, 1050, 1058, 1059, 1060, 1061, 1062, 1063 and 1064 of tract 216602)), Dallas, Dennison, Exeter, Fairview, Foster, Franklin, Hanover, Hazle, Jackson, Jenkins, Kingston, Newport (PART, Ward 02), Pittston, Plains, Plymouth, Rice, Wilkes-Barre and Wright and the BOROUGHS of Ashley, Avoca, Bear Creek Village, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty Fort, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Hughestown, Jeddo, Kingston, Laflin, Larksville, Laurel Run, Luzerne, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Plymouth, Pringle, Sugar Notch, Swoyersville, Warrior Run, West Hazleton, West Pittston, West Wyoming, White Haven, Wyoming and Yatesville; Part of MONROE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barrett, Chestnuthill, Coolbaugh, Hamilton, Jackson, Middle Smithfield, Paradise, Pocono, Price, Ross (only blocks 1000, 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1033, 1034, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2021, 3001, 3003, 3004, 3005, 4000, 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005, 4006, 4007, 4009, 4010 and 4011 of tract 301203), Smithfield, Stroud, Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock and the BOROUGHS of Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg, Mount Pocono and Stroudsburg; All of PIKE County and All of WAYNE County.

District 9:

BERKS, BRADFORD, COLUMBIA, LEBANON, LUZERNE, LYCOMING, MONTOUR, NORTHUMBERLAND, SCHUYLKILL, SULLIVAN, SUSQUEHANNA and WYOMING Counties.

Total population: 764,864



Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Albany, Bethel, Centre, Heidelberg, Jefferson, Lower Heidelberg (PART, Precinct 01), Marion, North Heidelberg, Penn, Perry (only blocks 1003, 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1033, 1034, 1035, 1036, 1037, 1038, 1039, 1040, 1041, 1042, 1043, 1044, 1045, 1046, 1050, 1051, 1052 and 3022 of tract 013702), South Heidelberg, Tilden, Tulpehocken, Upper Bern, Upper Tulpehocken and Windsor and the BOROUGHS of Bernville, Centerport, Hamburg, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville and Womelsdorf; All of BRADFORD County; All of COLUMBIA County; All of LEBANON County; Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Black Creek, Butler (PART, District 05 (all blocks except 1024, 1025, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020 of tract 216601 and blocks 1016, 1017, 1024, 1046, 1047, 1049, 1050, 1058, 1059, 1060, 1061, 1062, 1063 and 1064 of tract 216602)), Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairmount, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Newport (PART, Ward 01), Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Union and the BOROUGHS of Conyngham, Dallas, Nescopeck, New Columbus and Shickshinny; Part of LYCOMING County consisting of the CITY of Williamsport (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04, 05 (all blocks except 1034, 1035, 1036, 1042, 1043, 1044, 1045, 1046, 1047, 1048, 1049, 1050, 1051, 1052, 1053, 1055, 1056, 1057, 2073, 2074, 2075, 2076, 2077, 2078, 2079, 2080, 2081, 2082, 2083, 2084, 2085, 2086, 2087, 2088 and 2089 of tract 000900), 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13) and the TOWNSHIPS of Clinton, Eldred, Fairfield, Franklin, Jordan, Loyalsock, Mill Creek, Moreland, Muncy, Muncy Creek, Penn, Plunketts Creek, Shrewsbury, Upper Fairfield and Wolf and the BOROUGHS of Hughesville, Montgomery, Montoursville, Muncy and Picture Rocks; All of MONTOUR County; All of NORTHUMBERLAND County; All of SCHUYLKILL County; All of SULLIVAN County; All of SUSQUEHANNA County and All of WYOMING County.

District 10:

CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN and YORK Counties.

Total population: 764,864



Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cooke, Dickinson, East Pennsboro, Hampden, Lower Allen, Lower Frankford, Middlesex, Monroe, North Middleton, North Newton (only blocks 1000, 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1033, 1034, 1035, 1037, 1038, 1039, 1040, 1041, 1042, 1043, 1045, 1066, 1067, 1070 and 1071 of tract 012802), Penn, Silver Spring, South Middleton, South Newton, Upper Allen and West Pennsboro and the BOROUGHS of Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Newville, Shiremanstown and Wormleysburg; All of DAUPHIN County and Part of YORK County consisting of the CITY of York and the TOWNSHIPS of Carroll, Conewago, Dover, East Manchester, Fairview, Franklin, Jackson (PART, Precincts 01 (all blocks except 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 3008, 3009, 3015, 3016, 3019, 3020, 3021, 3022, 3023, 3024, 3025, 3026, 3027, 3028, 3029, 3030 and 3031 of tract 020522 and blocks 2031 and 2032 of tract 020524) and 02), Manchester, Monaghan, Newberry, Spring Garden, Springettsbury, Warrington, Washington and West Manchester and the BOROUGHS of Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, North York, Wellsville, West York and York Haven.



District 11:

LANCASTER and YORK Counties.

Total population: 764,864



All of LANCASTER County and Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Chanceford, Codorus, East Hopewell, Fawn, Heidelberg, Hellam, Hopewell, Jackson (PART, Precinct 01 (only blocks 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 3008, 3009, 3015, 3016, 3019, 3020, 3021, 3022, 3023, 3024, 3025, 3026, 3027, 3028, 3029, 3030 and 3031 of tract 020522 and blocks 2031 and 2032 of tract 020524)), Lower Chanceford, Lower Windsor, Manheim, North Codorus, North Hopewell, Paradise, Peach Bottom, Penn, Shrewsbury, Springfield, West Manheim, Windsor and York and the BOROUGHS of Cross Roads, Dallastown, Delta, East Prospect, Fawn Grove, Felton, Glen Rock, Hallam, Hanover, Jacobus, Jefferson, Loganville, New Freedom, New Salem, Railroad, Red Lion, Seven Valleys, Shrewsbury, Spring Grove, Stewartstown, Windsor, Winterstown, Wrightsville, Yoe and Yorkana.

District 12:

ALLEGHENY and WESTMORELAND Counties.

Total population: 764,864



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITIES of Clairton, Duquesne, McKeesport and Pittsburgh and the TOWNSHIPS of Elizabeth, Forward, North Versailles, South Park, South Versailles, Upper St. Clair and Wilkins and the BOROUGHS of Baldwin, Bethel Park, Braddock, Brentwood, Bridgeville, Chalfant, Dravosburg, East McKeesport, East Pittsburgh, Elizabeth, Glassport, Homestead, Jefferson Hills, Liberty, Lincoln, Monroeville, Mount Oliver, Munhall, North Braddock, Pitcairn, Pleasant Hills, Plum, Port Vue, Rankin, Swissvale (PART, Districts 01, 02 (only blocks 2014, 2015, 3007, 3008, 3009 and 3010 of tract 515100), 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11), Trafford (Allegheny County Portion), Turtle Creek, Versailles, Wall, West Elizabeth, West Homestead, West Mifflin, Whitaker, White Oak, Whitehall and Wilmerding and Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Jeannette and the TOWNSHIPS of Hempfield (PART, Districts East Adamsburg, High Park, Lincoln Heights West, Middletown (all blocks except 1000, 1001, 1004, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1026, 1027 and 1055 of tract 804701, blocks 1015, 2018 and 2019 of tract 804804 and blocks 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004 of tract 804901), Wegley, Wendel Herm and West Hempfield), North Huntingdon, Penn, Sewickley and South Huntingdon (PART, District Yukon) and the BOROUGHS of Adamsburg, Arona, Export, Irwin, Madison, Manor, Murrysville, North Irwin, Penn, Sutersville and Trafford (Westmoreland County Portion).

District 13:

ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CUMBERLAND, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, MIFFLIN, PERRY and SOMERSET Counties.

Total population: 764,864



All of ADAMS County; All of BEDFORD County; All of BLAIR County; All of CAMBRIA County; Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hopewell, Lower Mifflin, North Newton (all blocks except 1000, 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1033, 1034, 1035, 1037, 1038, 1039, 1040, 1041, 1042, 1043, 1045, 1066, 1067, 1070 and 1071 of tract 012802), Shippensburg, Southampton, Upper Frankford and Upper Mifflin and the BOROUGHS of Newburg and Shippensburg (Cumberland County Portion); All of FRANKLIN County; All of FULTON County; All of HUNTINGDON County; All of JUNIATA County; All of MIFFLIN County; All of PERRY County and Part of SOMERSET County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Conemaugh (PART, District 02 (all blocks except 1026 of tract 020101)).



District 14:

FAYETTE, GREENE, INDIANA, SOMERSET, WASHINGTON and WESTMORELAND Counties.

Total population: 764,866



All of FAYETTE County; All of GREENE County; Part of INDIANA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, South Mahoning (PART, District 01 (all blocks except 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2042, 2043, 2044, 3000 and 3001 of tract 960200)), Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young and the BOROUGHS of Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta; Part of SOMERSET County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Addison, Allegheny, Black, Brothersvalley, Conemaugh (PART, Districts 01, 02 (only block 1026 of tract 020101), 03, 04 and 05), Elk Lick, Fairhope, Greenville, Jefferson, Jenner, Larimer, Lincoln, Lower Turkeyfoot, Middlecreek, Milford, Northampton, Ogle, Paint, Quemahoning, Shade, Somerset, Southampton, Stonycreek, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot and the BOROUGHS of Addison, Benson, Berlin, Boswell, Callimont, Casselman, Central City, Confluence, Garrett, Hooversville, Indian Lake, Jennerstown, Meyersdale, New Baltimore, New Centerville, Paint, Rockwood, Salisbury, Seven Springs (Somerset County Portion), Shanksville, Somerset, Stoystown, Ursina, Wellersburg and Windber; All of WASHINGTON County and Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITIES of Arnold, Greensburg, Latrobe, Lower Burrell, Monessen and New Kensington and the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Bell, Cook, Derry, Donegal, East Huntingdon, Fairfield, Hempfield (PART, Districts Alwine, Bovard, Carbon, Eastview, Fort Allen, Foxhill, Gayville, Grapeville, Hannastown, Haydenville, Lincoln Heights, Luxor, Maplewood, Middletown (only blocks 1000, 1001, 1004, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1020, 1021, 1022, 1026, 1027 and 1055 of tract 804701, blocks 1015, 2018 and 2019 of tract 804804 and blocks 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004 of tract 804901), New Stanton, North Carbon, Sibel, Todd, University, Valley, Weavers Old Stand and West Point), Ligonier, Loyalhanna, Mount Pleasant, Rostraver, Salem, South Huntingdon (PART, Districts CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS Hixon, Jacobs Creek, Mineral, Port Royal, South Huntingdon, Wayne and Wyano), St. Clair, Unity, Upper Burrell and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Avonmore, Bolivar, Delmont, Derry, Donegal, East Vandergrift, Hunker, Hyde Park, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, New Alexandria, New Florence, New Stanton, North Belle Vernon, Oklahoma, Scottdale, Seward, Smithton, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Vandergrift, West Leechburg, West Newton, Youngstown and Youngwood.

District 15:

ARMSTRONG, CAMERON, CENTRE, CLARION, CLEARFIELD, CLINTON, ELK, FOREST, INDIANA, JEFFERSON, LYCOMING, MCKEAN, POTTER, SNYDER, TIOGA, UNION, VENANGO and WARREN Counties.

Total population: 764,864



All of ARMSTRONG County; All of CAMERON County; All of CENTRE County; All of CLARION County; All of CLEARFIELD County; All of CLINTON County; All of ELK County; All of FOREST County; Part of INDIANA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning, South Mahoning (PART, District 01 (only blocks 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2042, 2043, 2044, 3000 and 3001 of tract 960200)) and West Mahoning and the BOROUGHS of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg; All of JEFFERSON County; Part of LYCOMING County consisting of the CITY of Williamsport (PART, Ward 05 (only blocks 1034, 1035, 1036, 1042, 1043, 1044, 1045, 1046, 1047, 1048, 1049, 1050, 1051, 1052, 1053, 1055, 1056, 1057, 2073, 2074, 2075, 2076, 2077, 2078, 2079, 2080, 2081, 2082, 2083, 2084, 2085, 2086, 2087, 2088 and 2089 of tract 000900)) and the TOWNSHIPS of Anthony, Armstrong, Bastress, Brady, Brown, Cascade, Cogan House, Cummings, Gamble, Hepburn, Jackson, Lewis, Limestone, Lycoming, McHenry, McIntyre, McNett, Mifflin, Nippenose, Old Lycoming, Piatt, Pine, Porter, Susquehanna, Washington, Watson and Woodward and the BOROUGHS of Duboistown, Jersey Shore, Salladasburg and South Williamsport; All of MCKEAN County; All of POTTER County; All of SNYDER County; All of TIOGA County; All of UNION County; Part of VENANGO County consisting of the CITY of Oil City and the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Cherrytree, Clinton, Cornplanter, Cranberry, Oakland, Oil Creek, Pinegrove, Plum, President, Richland, Rockland, Scrubgrass and Victory (only blocks 1045, 1046, 1047, 1048, 1050, 1051, 1053, 1058, 1059 and 1060 of tract 201400) and the BOROUGHS of Clintonville, Emlenton (Venango County Portion), Pleasantville and Rouseville and All of WARREN County.

District 16:

BUTLER, CRAWFORD, ERIE, LAWRENCE, MERCER and VENANGO Counties.

Total population: 764,865



All of BUTLER County; All of CRAWFORD County; All of ERIE County; All of LAWRENCE County; All of MERCER County and Part of VENANGO County consisting of the CITY of Franklin and the TOWNSHIPS of Canal, Frenchcreek, Irwin, Jackson, Mineral, Sandycreek and Victory (all blocks except 1045, 1046, 1047, 1048, 1050, 1051, 1053, 1058, 1059 and 1060 of tract 201400) and the BOROUGHS of Barkeyville, Cooperstown, Polk, Sugarcreek and Utica.



District 17:

ALLEGHENY and BEAVER Counties.

Total population: 764,864



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Aleppo, Baldwin, Collier, Crescent, East Deer, Fawn, Findlay, Frazer, Hampton, Harmar, Harrison, Indiana, Kennedy, Kilbuck, Leet, Marshall, McCandless, Moon, Mount Lebanon, Neville, North Fayette, O'Hara, Ohio, Penn Hills, Pine, Reserve, Richland, Robinson, Ross, Scott, Shaler, South Fayette, Springdale, Stowe and West Deer and the BOROUGHS of Aspinwall, Avalon, Bell Acres, Bellevue, Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Blawnox, Brackenridge, Braddock Hills, Bradford Woods, Carnegie, Castle Shannon, Cheswick, Churchill, Coraopolis, Crafton, Dormont, Edgewood, Edgeworth, Emsworth, Etna, Forest Hills, Fox Chapel, Franklin Park, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Green Tree, Haysville, Heidelberg, Ingram, Leetsdale, McDonald (Allegheny County Portion), McKees Rocks, Millvale, Oakdale, Oakmont, Pennsbury Village, Rosslyn Farms, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights, Sewickley Hills, Sharpsburg, Springdale, Swissvale (PART, Districts 02 (all blocks except 2014, 2015, 3007, 3008, 3009 and 3010 of tract 515100), 03, 04 and 05), Tarentum, Thornburg, Verona, West View and Wilkinsburg and All of BEAVER County.