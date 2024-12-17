District 1:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 01, 02, 05, 08, 18, 25 [PART, Divisions 01, 04 and 07], 26 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 20 and 23], 30, 31, 39 and 40 [PART, Divisions 30, 38 and 40]).

Total population: 250,243



District 2:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 07, 19, 23, 25 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24], 33, 35 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 26 and 32], 45, 53, 54, 55 and 62).

Total population: 260,277



District 3:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 29, 32, 35 [PART, Divisions 09, 10, 11, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31], 37, 42, 43, 47, 49 and 61).



Total population: 263,993



District 4:

MONTGOMERY and PHILADELPHIA Counties. Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Abington, Cheltenham and Springfield and the BOROUGHS of Jenkintown and Rockledge and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 09, 10, 12 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21], 17, 22, 50 and 59).

Total population: 268,248



District 5:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 41, 56, 57, 58, 63, 64, 65 and 66).

Total population: 267,205



District 6:

BUCKS County.

Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bensalem, Lower Southampton, Middletown, Northampton, Upper Southampton, Warminster, Warrington, Warwick and Wrightstown and the BOROUGHS of Hulmeville, Ivyland, Langhorne, Langhorne Manor and Penndel.

Total population: 269,699



District 7:

MONTGOMERY and PHILADELPHIA Counties.

Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Whitemarsh and the BOROUGH of Conshohocken and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 04, 06, 12 [PART, Divisions 08, 11, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24], 21, 24, 27 [PART, Divisions 03, 06, 11, 13 and 18], 28, 34, 38, 44, 46 [PART, Divisions 07, 19, 22 and 23], 52 and 60 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 08, 09, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 23]).

Total population: 263,697



District 8:

DELAWARE and PHILADELPHIA Counties. Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Darby and Tinicum and the BOROUGHS of Collingdale, Colwyn, Darby, Folcroft, Norwood, Sharon Hill and Yeadon and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 03, 26 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22], 27 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23], 36, 40 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51], 46 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21], 48, 51 and 60 [PART, Divisions 06, 07, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22]).

Total population: 256,726



District 9:

CHESTER and DELAWARE Counties.

Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Birmingham, East Marlborough, Franklin, Kennett, London Britain, London Grove, New Garden, Pennsbury, Pocopson, Thornbury and Westtown and the BOROUGHS of Avondale, Kennett Square and West Grove and Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the CITY of Chester and the TOWNSHIPS of Aston, Bethel, Chadds Ford, Chester, Concord, Edgmont, Lower Chichester, Middletown, Nether Providence, Thornbury and Upper Chichester and the BOROUGHS of Brookhaven, Chester Heights, Eddystone, Marcus Hook, Parkside, Rose Valley, Trainer and Upland.

Total population: 252,137

District 10:

BUCKS County.

Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bristol, Buckingham, Doylestown, Falls, Lower Makefield, New Britain, Newtown, Plumstead, Solebury and Upper Makefield and the BOROUGHS of Bristol, Chalfont, Doylestown, Morrisville, New Britain, New Hope, Newtown, Tullytown and Yardley.

Total population: 269,925

District 11:



BERKS County.

Part of BERKS County consisting of the CITY of Reading and the TOWNSHIPS of Alsace, Cumru, Exeter, Lower Alsace, Maxatawny, Muhlenberg, Oley, Richmond, Ruscombmanor and Spring and the BOROUGHS of Adamstown (Berks County Portion), Fleetwood, Kenhorst, Kutztown, Laureldale, Lyons, Mohnton, Mount Penn, Shillington, Sinking Spring, St. Lawrence, West Reading and Wyomissing.

Total population: 263,931



District 12:

MONTGOMERY County.

Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Franconia, Hatfield, Horsham, Lower Gwynedd, Lower Moreland, Montgomery, Plymouth, Salford, Upper Dublin, Upper Moreland, Whitpain and Worcester and the BOROUGHS of Ambler, Bryn Athyn, Hatboro, Hatfield, Lansdale, Souderton and Telford (Montgomery County Portion).

Total population: 263,688



District 13:

BERKS and LANCASTER Counties.

Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brecknock, Caernarvon and Robeson and the BOROUGH of New Morgan and Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the CITY of Lancaster and the TOWNSHIPS of Bart, Caernarvon, Colerain, Conestoga, Drumore, East Drumore, East Earl, East Lampeter, Eden, Fulton, Lancaster, Leacock, Little Britain, Manor, Martic, Paradise, Pequea, Providence, Sadsbury, Salisbury, Strasburg, Upper Leacock and West Lampeter and the BOROUGHS of Christiana, Millersville, Quarryville, Strasburg and Terre Hill.

Total population: 262,878

District 14:

LEHIGH and NORTHAMPTON Counties.

Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19) and the TOWNSHIPS of Hanover, Salisbury, South Whitehall (PART, Districts 01, 02, 04, 05 and 07) and Whitehall and the BOROUGHS of Catasauqua, Coplay, Emmaus and Fountain Hill and Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Allen, Bushkill, East Allen, Hanover, Lehigh and Moore and the BOROUGHS of Bath, Chapman, North Catasauqua, Northampton and Walnutport.

Total population: 267,292

District 15:

DAUPHIN County.

Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the CITY of Harrisburg and the TOWNSHIPS of Conewago, Derry, East Hanover, Londonderry, Lower Paxton, Lower Swatara, Middle Paxton, South Hanover, Susquehanna, Swatara and West Hanover and the BOROUGHS of Dauphin, Highspire, Hummelstown, Middletown, Paxtang, Penbrook, Royalton and Steelton.

Total population: 260,164



District 16:

BUCKS and LEHIGH Counties.

Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bedminster, Bridgeton, Durham, East Rockhill, Haycock, Hilltown, Milford, Nockamixon, Richland, Springfield, Tinicum and West Rockhill and the BOROUGHS of Dublin, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richlandtown, Riegelsville, Sellersville, Silverdale, Telford (Bucks County Portion) and Trumbauersville and Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 13 and 18) and the TOWNSHIPS of Heidelberg, Lower Macungie, Lower Milford, Lowhill, Lynn, North Whitehall, South Whitehall (PART, Districts 03, 06 and 08), Upper Macungie, Upper Milford, Upper Saucon, Washington and Weisenberg and the BOROUGHS of Alburtis, Coopersburg, Macungie and Slatington.

Total population: 265,055

District 17:

DELAWARE and MONTGOMERY Counties.

Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Haverford and Radnor and Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Norriton, Lower Merion, Upper Merion and West Norriton and the BOROUGHS of Bridgeport, Narberth, Norristown and West Conshohocken.

Total population: 258,156

District 18:

LEHIGH and NORTHAMPTON Counties.

Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Bethlehem (Lehigh County Portion) and Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the CITIES of Bethlehem (Northampton County Portion) and Easton and the TOWNSHIPS of Bethlehem, Forks, Lower Mount Bethel, Lower Nazareth, Lower Saucon, Palmer, Plainfield, Upper Mount Bethel, Upper Nazareth, Washington and Williams and the BOROUGHS of Bangor, East Bangor, Freemansburg, Glendon, Hellertown, Nazareth, Pen Argyl, Portland, Roseto, Stockertown, Tatamy, West Easton, Wilson and Wind Gap.

Total population: 263,814

District 19:

CHESTER County.

Part of CHESTER County consisting of the CITY of Coatesville and the TOWNSHIPS of East Bradford, East Caln, East Fallowfield, East Goshen, East Nottingham, Easttown, Elk, Highland, Londonderry, Lower Oxford, New London, Newlin, Penn, Tredyffrin, Upper Oxford, Valley, West Bradford, West Fallowfield, West Goshen, West Marlborough, West Nottingham, West Whiteland and Willistown and the BOROUGHS of Downingtown, Malvern, Modena, Oxford, South Coatesville and West Chester.

Total population: 253,763

District 20:

LUZERNE, PIKE, SUSQUEHANNA, WAYNE and WYOMING Counties.

Dist. 20 Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Nanticoke and the TOWNSHIPS of Dallas, Exeter, Fairmount, Franklin, Hanover, Hunlock, Jackson, Kingston, Lake, Lehman, Newport, Plymouth, Ross and Union and the BOROUGHS of Ashley, Courtdale, Dallas, Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty Fort, Harveys Lake, Kingston, Larksville, Luzerne, Plymouth, Pringle, Sugar Notch, Swoyersville, Warrior Run and West Wyoming; All of PIKE County; All of SUSQUEHANNA County; Part of WAYNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Berlin, Buckingham, Clinton, Damascus, Dyberry, Lebanon, Manchester, Mount Pleasant, Oregon, Palmyra, Paupack, Preston and Scott and the BOROUGHS of Bethany, Hawley and Starrucca and All of WYOMING County.

Total population: 269,942

District 21:

BUTLER, CLARION, ERIE, FOREST, VENANGO and WARREN Counties.

Dist. 21 Part of BUTLER County consisting of the CITY of Butler and the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Brady, Buffalo, Butler, Center, Cherry, Clay, Clearfield, Clinton, Concord, Connoquenessing, Donegal, Fairview, Franklin, Jefferson, Marion, Mercer, Muddycreek, Oakland, Parker, Penn, Slippery Rock, Summit, Venango, Washington, Winfield and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Bruin, Cherry Valley, Chicora, Connoquenessing, East Butler, Eau Claire, Fairview, Harrisville, Karns City, Petrolia, Portersville, Prospect, Saxonburg, Slippery Rock, West Liberty and West Sunbury; All of CLARION County; Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Corry and the TOWNSHIPS of Concord and Wayne and the BOROUGH of Elgin; All of FOREST County; All of VENANGO County and All of WARREN County.

Total population: 258,167

District 22:

LACKAWANNA and LUZERNE Counties.

Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Scranton and the TOWNSHIPS of Benton, Glenburn, Greenfield, La Plume, Newton, North Abington, Ransom, Scott, South Abington, Waverly and West Abington and the BOROUGHS of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit, Dalton, Dickson City, Dunmore, Moosic, Old Forge, Taylor and Throop and Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITIES of Pittston and Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Jenkins, Pittston, Plains and Wilkes-Barre and the BOROUGHS of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, Laurel Run, West Pittston, Wyoming and Yatesville.

Total population: 251,084

District 23:

BRADFORD, LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, TIOGA and UNION Counties.

Dist. 23 All of BRADFORD County; All of LYCOMING County; All of SULLIVAN County; All of TIOGA County and All of UNION County.

Total population: 263,353



District 24:

BERKS and MONTGOMERY Counties.

Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Amity, Colebrookdale, District, Douglass, Earl, Hereford, Longswamp, Pike, Rockland and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown and Topton and Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Douglass, Limerick, Lower Frederick, Lower Pottsgrove, Lower Salford, Marlborough, New Hanover, Perkiomen, Skippack, Towamencin, Upper Frederick, Upper Gwynedd, Upper Hanover, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Salford and West Pottsgrove and the BOROUGHS of Collegeville, East Greenville, Green Lane, North Wales, Pennsburg, Pottstown, Red Hill, Schwenksville and Trappe.

Total population: 262,737

District 25:

CAMERON, CENTRE, CLINTON, ELK, JEFFERSON, MCKEAN and POTTER Counties.

All of CAMERON County; Part of CENTRE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Gregg, Haines, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Miles, Penn, Potter, Snow Shoe, Spring, Union and Walker and the BOROUGHS of Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Howard, Milesburg, Millheim, Snow Shoe, State College and Unionville; All of CLINTON County; All of ELK County; Part of JEFFERSON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barnett, Beaver, Clover, Eldred, Heath, Knox, Pinecreek, Polk, Rose, Snyder, Union, Warsaw, Washington and Winslow and the BOROUGHS of Brockway, Brookville, Corsica, Falls Creek (Jefferson County Portion), Reynoldsville, Summerville and Sykesville; All of MCKEAN County and All of POTTER County.

Total population: 265,569

District 26:

DELAWARE County.

Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Marple, Newtown, Ridley, Springfield, Upper Darby and Upper Providence and the BOROUGHS of Aldan, Clifton Heights, East Lansdowne, Glenolden, Lansdowne, Media, Millbourne, Morton, Prospect Park, Ridley Park, Rutledge and Swarthmore.

Total population: 255,232

District 27:

COLUMBIA, LUZERNE, MONTOUR, NORTHUMBERLAND and SNYDER Counties. Dist. 27 All of COLUMBIA County; Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairview, Hollenback, Huntington, Nescopeck, Rice, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Wright and the BOROUGHS of Conyngham, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola and Shickshinny; All of MONTOUR County; All of NORTHUMBERLAND County and All of SNYDER County.

Total population: 260,244

District 28:



YORK County.

Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Chanceford, Codorus, East Hopewell, Fawn, Heidelberg, Hellam, Hopewell, Jackson, Lower Chanceford, Lower Windsor, Manheim, North Codorus, North Hopewell, Paradise, Peach Bottom, Penn, Shrewsbury, Spring Garden, Springettsbury, Springfield, West Manheim, Windsor and York and the BOROUGHS of Cross Roads, Dallastown, Delta, East Prospect, Fawn Grove, Felton, Glen Rock, Hallam, Hanover, Jacobus, Jefferson, Loganville, New Freedom, New Salem, North York, Railroad, Red Lion, Seven Valleys, Shrewsbury, Spring Grove, Stewartstown, Windsor, Winterstown, Wrightsville, Yoe and Yorkana.

Total population: 262,475

District 29:

CARBON, LUZERNE and SCHUYLKILL Counties.

All of CARBON County; Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Hazleton and the TOWNSHIPS of Bear Creek, Buck, Dennison, Foster and Hazle and the BOROUGHS of Bear Creek Village, Freeland, Jeddo, Penn Lake Park, West Hazleton and White Haven and All of SCHUYLKILL County.

Total population: 264,845

District 30:

BLAIR, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA and MIFFLIN Counties.

Dist. 30 All of BLAIR County; All of FULTON County; All of HUNTINGDON County; All of JUNIATA County and All of MIFFLIN County.

Total population: 249,843

District 31:

CUMBERLAND and YORK Counties.

Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Allen and Upper Allen and the BOROUGHS of Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown and Part of YORK County consisting of the CITY of York and the TOWNSHIPS of Carroll, Conewago, Dover, East Manchester, Fairview, Franklin, Manchester, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington, Washington and West Manchester and the BOROUGHS of Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, Wellsville, West York and York Haven.

Total population: 259,208

District 32:

BEDFORD, FAYETTE, SOMERSET and WESTMORELAND Counties.

All of BEDFORD County; All of FAYETTE County; All of SOMERSET County and Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the BOROUGH of Scottdale.

Total population: 252,099

District 33:

ADAMS and FRANKLIN Counties.

All of ADAMS County and All of FRANKLIN County.

Total population: 260,301

District 34:

CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN and PERRY Counties.

Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cooke, Dickinson, East Pennsboro, Hampden, Hopewell, Lower Frankford, Lower Mifflin, Middlesex, Monroe, North Middleton, North Newton, Penn, Shippensburg, Silver Spring, South Middleton, South Newton, Southampton, Upper Frankford, Upper Mifflin and West Pennsboro and the BOROUGHS of Camp Hill, Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Newburg, Newville, Shippensburg (Cumberland County Portion) and Wormleysburg; Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Halifax, Jackson, Jefferson, Lykens, Mifflin, Reed, Rush, Upper Paxton, Washington, Wayne, Wiconisco and Williams and the BOROUGHS of Berrysburg, Elizabethville, Gratz, Halifax, Lykens, Millersburg, Pillow and Williamstown and All of PERRY County.

Total population: 266,501

District 35:

CAMBRIA, CENTRE and CLEARFIELD Counties.

All of CAMBRIA County; Part of CENTRE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Philipsburg and Port Matilda and All of CLEARFIELD County.

Total population: 260,141

District 36:

LANCASTER County.

Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conoy, Earl, East Donegal, East Hempfield, Elizabeth, Ephrata, Manheim, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho, Warwick, West Donegal, West Earl and West Hempfield and the BOROUGHS of Akron, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta, Mount Joy, Mountville and New Holland.

Total population: 269,182

District 37:

ALLEGHENY County.

Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Aleppo, Collier, Crescent, Findlay, Kilbuck, Leet, Marshall, Moon, North Fayette, Ohio, Robinson, South Fayette, South Park and Upper St. Clair and the BOROUGHS of Bell Acres, Ben Avon Heights, Bethel Park, Bradford Woods, Bridgeville, Coraopolis, Edgeworth, Franklin Park, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Haysville, Heidelberg, Jefferson Hills, Leetsdale, McDonald (Allegheny County Portion), Oakdale, Pennsbury Village, Pleasant Hills, Rosslyn Farms, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights, Sewickley Hills and Thornburg.

Total population: 248,858

District 38:

ALLEGHENY County.

Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 10, 11 and 12) and the TOWNSHIPS of East Deer, Fawn, Frazer, Hampton, Harmar, Harrison, Indiana, McCandless, O'Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, Springdale and West Deer and the BOROUGHS of Aspinwall, Blawnox, Brackenridge, Cheswick, Etna, Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg, Springdale, Tarentum and West View.

Total population: 251,647

District 39:

WESTMORELAND County.

Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITIES of Greensburg, Jeannette, Latrobe and Monessen and the TOWNSHIPS of Cook, Donegal, East Huntingdon, Hempfield, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver, Salem, Sewickley, South Huntingdon and Unity and the BOROUGHS of Adamsburg, Arona, Delmont, Donegal, Export, Hunker, Irwin, Madison, Manor, Mount Pleasant, Murrysville, New Stanton, North Belle Vernon, North Irwin, Penn, Smithton, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Sutersville, Trafford (Westmoreland County Portion), West Newton, Youngstown and Youngwood.

Total population: 261,704

District 40:

LACKAWANNA, MONROE and WAYNE Counties.

Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Carbondale and the TOWNSHIPS of Carbondale, Clifton, Covington, Elmhurst, Fell, Jefferson, Madison, Roaring Brook, Spring Brook and Thornhurst and the BOROUGHS of Archbald, Blakely, Jermyn, Jessup, Mayfield, Moscow, Olyphant and Vandling; All of MONROE County and Part of WAYNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Canaan, Cherry Ridge, Dreher, Lake, Lehigh, Salem, South Canaan, Sterling and Texas and the BOROUGHS of Honesdale, Prompton and Waymart.

Total population: 256,698

District 41:

ARMSTRONG, INDIANA, JEFFERSON and WESTMORELAND Counties.

All of ARMSTRONG County; All of INDIANA County; Part of JEFFERSON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bell, Gaskill, Henderson, McCalmont, Oliver, Perry, Porter, Ringgold and Young and the BOROUGHS of Big Run, Punxsutawney, Timblin and Worthville and Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITIES of Arnold, Lower Burrell and New Kensington and the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Bell, Derry, Fairfield, Ligonier, Loyalhanna, St. Clair, Upper Burrell and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Avonmore, Bolivar, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Alexandria, New Florence, Oklahoma, Seward, Vandergrift and West Leechburg.

Total population: 254,701

District 42:

ALLEGHENY County.

Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 06, 09, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 32) and the TOWNSHIPS of Kennedy, Mount Lebanon, Neville, Reserve, Scott and Stowe and the BOROUGHS of Avalon, Bellevue, Ben Avon, Carnegie, Crafton, Dormont, Emsworth, Green Tree, Ingram, McKees Rocks and Millvale.

Total population: 250,536

District 43:

ALLEGHENY County.

Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 04, 05, 07, 08, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 29, 30 and 31) and the TOWNSHIPS of Penn Hills and Wilkins and the BOROUGHS of Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, Edgewood, Forest Hills, Mount Oliver, Oakmont, Rankin, Swissvale, Verona and Wilkinsburg.

Total population: 251,870

District 44:

BERKS, CHESTER and MONTGOMERY Counties.

Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Union and the BOROUGH of Birdsboro; Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Caln, Charlestown, East Brandywine, East Coventry, East Nantmeal, East Pikeland, East Vincent, East Whiteland, Honey Brook, North Coventry, Sadsbury, Schuylkill, South Coventry, Upper Uwchlan, Uwchlan, Wallace, Warwick, West Brandywine, West Caln, West Nantmeal, West Pikeland, West Sadsbury and West Vincent and the BOROUGHS of Atglen, Elverson, Honey Brook, Parkesburg, Phoenixville and Spring City and Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Providence and Upper Providence and the BOROUGH of Royersford.

Total population: 264,849

District 45:

ALLEGHENY County.

Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITIES of Clairton, Duquesne and McKeesport and the TOWNSHIPS of Baldwin, Elizabeth, Forward, North Versailles and South Versailles and the BOROUGHS of Baldwin, Braddock, Brentwood, Castle Shannon, Dravosburg, East McKeesport, East Pittsburgh, Elizabeth, Glassport, Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, Monroeville, Munhall, North Braddock, Pitcairn, Plum, Port Vue, Trafford (Allegheny County Portion), Turtle Creek, Versailles, Wall, West Elizabeth, West Homestead, West Mifflin, Whitaker, White Oak, Whitehall and Wilmerding.

Total population: 249,661

District 46:

BEAVER, GREENE and WASHINGTON Counties.

Part of BEAVER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hanover and Independence and the BOROUGH of Frankfort Springs; All of GREENE County and All of WASHINGTON County.

Total population: 250,466

District 47:

BEAVER, BUTLER and LAWRENCE Counties.

Part of BEAVER County consisting of the CITIES of Aliquippa and Beaver Falls and the TOWNSHIPS of Brighton, Center, Chippewa, Darlington, Daugherty, Franklin, Greene, Harmony, Hopewell, Marion, New Sewickley, North Sewickley, Patterson, Potter, Pulaski, Raccoon, Rochester, South Beaver, Vanport and White and the BOROUGHS of Ambridge, Baden, Beaver, Big Beaver, Bridgewater, Conway, Darlington, East Rochester, Eastvale, Economy, Ellwood City (Beaver County Portion), Fallston, Freedom, Georgetown, Glasgow, Homewood, Hookstown, Industry, Koppel, Midland, Monaca, New Brighton, New Galilee, Ohioville, Patterson Heights, Rochester, Shippingport, South Heights and West Mayfield; Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Adams, Cranberry, Forward, Jackson, Lancaster and Middlesex and the BOROUGHS of Callery, Evans City, Harmony, Mars, Seven Fields, Valencia and Zelienople and Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Little Beaver, Perry and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County Portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver and Wampum.

Total population: 256,105

District 48:

BERKS, LANCASTER and LEBANON Counties.

Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Albany, Bern, Bethel, Centre, Greenwich, Heidelberg, Jefferson, Lower Heidelberg, Maidencreek, Marion, North Heidelberg, Ontelaunee, Penn, Perry, South Heidelberg, Tilden, Tulpehocken, Upper Bern, Upper Tulpehocken and Windsor and the BOROUGHS of Bernville, Centerport, Hamburg, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville and Womelsdorf; Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brecknock, Clay, East Cocalico and West Cocalico and the BOROUGHS of Adamstown (Lancaster County Portion) and Denver and All of LEBANON County.

Total population: 269,151

District 49:

ERIE County.

Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Erie and the TOWNSHIPS of Amity, Conneaut, Elk Creek, Fairview, Franklin, Girard, Greene, Greenfield, Harborcreek, Lake Erie, Lawrence Park, Leboeuf, McKean, Millcreek, North East, Springfield, Summit, Union, Venango, Washington and Waterford and the BOROUGHS of Albion, Cranesville, Edinboro, Girard, Lake City, McKean, Mill Village, North East, Platea, Union City, Waterford, Wattsburg and Wesleyville.

Total population: 261,100

District 50:

CRAWFORD, LAWRENCE and MERCER Counties.

All of CRAWFORD County; Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the CITY of New Castle and the TOWNSHIPS of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington and the BOROUGHS of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant and All of MERCER County.

Total population: 263,540