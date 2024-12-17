Statewide House of Representatives District Map
If you have any questions, please call the Bureau of Elections toll-free at 1-877-868-3772 or contact your county election office.
Interactive Map
Notice: This map is made available for informational purposes only. In the event of any conflict between the districts shown in this interactive map and the districts as described in the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission's plan, the official version appearing in the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission's plan will prevail.
2022 State House of Representatives Verbal Descriptions
A district-by-district breakdown of the State House of Representatives.
District 1:
ERIE County.
Total population: 65,227
Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Erie (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04 and 06) and the TOWNSHIPS of Lake Erie and Lawrence Park.
District 2:
ERIE County.
Total population: 65,669
Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Erie (PART, Ward 05) and the TOWNSHIPS of Greene, Harborcreek and Summit and the BOROUGH of Wesleyville.
District 3:
ERIE County.
Total population: 65,250
Part of ERIE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Fairview and Millcreek.
District 4:
ERIE County.
Total population: 64,282
Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Corry and the TOWNSHIPS of Amity, Concord, Franklin, Girard, Greenfield, Leboeuf, McKean, North East, Union, Venango, Washington, Waterford and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Edinboro, Elgin, Girard, Lake City, McKean, Mill Village, North East, Platea, Union City, Waterford and Wattsburg.
District 5:
BERKS County.
Total population: 65,035
Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bern, Bethel, Centre, Heidelberg, Jefferson, Lower Heidelberg, Marion, North Heidelberg, Ontelaunee, Penn, Perry, South Heidelberg, Spring (PART, Districts 05, 07 and 08) and Tulpehocken and the BOROUGHS of Bernville, Centerport, Leesport, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville and Womelsdorf.
District 6:
CRAWFORD and ERIE Counties.
Total population: 64,059
Part of CRAWFORD County consisting of the CITY of Meadville and the TOWNSHIPS of Beaver, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, East Mead, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hayfield, North Shenango, Pine, Randolph, Sadsbury, South Shenango, Spring, Summerhill, Summit, Union, Vernon, Wayne, West Fallowfield, West Mead and West Shenango and the BOROUGHS of Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro and Part of ERIE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conneaut, Elk Creek and Springfield and the BOROUGHS of Albion and Cranesville.
District 7:
MERCER County.
Total population: 65,917
Part of MERCER County consisting of the CITIES of Farrell, Hermitage and Sharon and the TOWNSHIPS of Greene, Hempfield, Lackawannock, Pymatuning, Shenango, South Pymatuning and West Salem and the BOROUGHS of Clark, Greenville, Jamestown, Sharpsville, West Middlesex and Wheatland.
District 8:
BUTLER and LAWRENCE Counties.
Total population: 65,051
Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brady, Center, Clay, Connoquenessing, Forward, Franklin, Lancaster, Middlesex, Muddycreek, Penn and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Connoquenessing, Portersville, Prospect, West Liberty and West Sunbury and Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County Portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.
District 9:
LAWRENCE County.
Total population: 63,610
Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the CITY of New Castle and the TOWNSHIPS of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington and the BOROUGHS of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J. and South New Castle.
District 10:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 61,532
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 01, 07, 08 and 12], 06 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 16], 08 [PART, Divisions 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 29], 24, 44 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 06, 08, 09, 10, 13, 14, 15 and 16] and 60 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22]).
District 11:
BUTLER County.
Total population: 64,833
Part of BUTLER County consisting of the CITY of Butler and the TOWNSHIPS of Buffalo, Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Donegal, Jefferson, Oakland, Summit and Winfield and the BOROUGHS of Chicora, East Butler and Saxonburg.
District 12:
BUTLER County.
Total population: 64,712
Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Adams, Cranberry and Jackson and the BOROUGHS of Callery, Evans City, Harmony, Mars, Seven Fields, Valencia and Zelienople.
District 13:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 64,075
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, London Britain, London Grove, Londonderry, Lower Oxford, New London, Penn, Upper Oxford, West Fallowfield and West Nottingham and the BOROUGHS of Oxford and West Grove.
District 14:
BEAVER County.
Total population: 66,854
Part of BEAVER County consisting of the CITY of Beaver Falls and the TOWNSHIPS of Chippewa, Darlington, Daugherty, Franklin, Marion, New Sewickley, North Sewickley, Patterson, Pulaski and White and the BOROUGHS of Big Beaver, Bridgewater, Darlington, Eastvale, Economy, Ellwood City (Beaver County Portion), Fallston, Homewood, Koppel, New Brighton, New Galilee, Patterson Heights and West Mayfield.
District 15:
BEAVER and WASHINGTON Counties.
Total population: 66,277
Part of BEAVER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brighton, Greene, Hanover, Independence, Potter, Raccoon, South Beaver and Vanport and the BOROUGHS of Beaver, Frankfort Springs, Georgetown, Glasgow, Hookstown, Industry, Midland, Ohioville and Shippingport and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Blaine, Buffalo, Canton, Cross Creek, Donegal, Hanover, Hopewell, Independence, Jefferson, Robinson and Smith and the BOROUGHS of Burgettstown, Claysville, Midway and West Middletown.
District 16:
BEAVER County.
Total population: 64,976
Part of BEAVER County consisting of the CITY of Aliquippa and the TOWNSHIPS of Center, Harmony, Hopewell and Rochester and the BOROUGHS of Ambridge, Baden, Conway, East Rochester, Freedom, Monaca, Rochester and South Heights.
District 17:
BUTLER and MERCER Counties.
Total population: 65,933
Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Cherry, Concord, Fairview, Marion, Mercer, Parker, Slippery Rock, Venango and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bruin, Cherry Valley, Eau Claire, Fairview, Harrisville, Karns City, Petrolia and Slippery Rock and Part of MERCER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Coolspring, Deer Creek, Delaware, East Lackawannock, Fairview, Findley, French Creek, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Liberty, Mill Creek, New Vernon, Otter Creek, Perry, Pine, Salem, Sandy Creek, Sandy Lake, Springfield, Sugar Grove, Wilmington, Wolf Creek and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Fredonia, Grove City, Jackson Center, Mercer, New Lebanon, Sandy Lake, Sheakleyville and Stoneboro.
District 18:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 63,773
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Bensalem and the BOROUGH of Hulmeville.
District 19:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,450
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 01, 02 [PART, Division 01], 03, 04 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 17 and 19], 05 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 16], 15 [PART, Divisions 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19], 17 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03], 18 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11], 20 [PART, Divisions 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13], 21, 22, 23 [PART, Division 02], 25, 26 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 14 and 16], 27 [PART, Divisions 06, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13] and 30).
District 20:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,715
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 26 [PART, Divisions 12, 13 and 15] and 27 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07 and 08]) and the TOWNSHIP of Ross and the BOROUGHS of Avalon, Bellevue and West View.
District 21:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 62,076
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Division 02], 06, 09, 10 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 10], 23 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 24 and 26 [PART, Divisions 09 and 17]) and the TOWNSHIPS of Reserve and Shaler and the BOROUGHS of Etna and Millvale.
District 22:
LEHIGH County.
Total population: 62,468
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 01, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 05 and 06], 09, 10, 11 [PART, Division 02], 14 and 15) and the TOWNSHIP of Salisbury (PART, Wards 01, 02 and 03 [PART, Division 02]).
District 23:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,580
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 05, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16], 07 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 10, 13 and 14], 14 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41] and 15 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12]).
District 24:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,444
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of
Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 03, 04,
06, 07 and 18], 05 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06,
07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18], 07
[PART, Divisions 03, 04, 08, 09, 11 and 12], 08, 10
[PART, Divisions 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,
18 and 19], 11, 12 and 13 [PART, Divisions 02, 03,
04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19]).
District 25:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 64,844
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of North Versailles and the BOROUGHS of East McKeesport, Monroeville, Pitcairn, Plum (PART, Districts 04, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16), Trafford (Allegheny County Portion), Turtle Creek, Wall and Wilmerding.
District 26:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 64,162
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Coventry, East Nantmeal, East Pikeland, East Vincent, North Coventry, South Coventry, Warwick and West Nantmeal and the BOROUGHS of Elverson, Phoenixville and Spring City.
District 27:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,874
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 19 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 13 and 28], 20 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18] and 28) and the TOWNSHIP of Scott and the BOROUGHS of Crafton, Green Tree, Heidelberg, Ingram, Rosslyn Farms and Thornburg.
District 28:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 63,153
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hampton (PART, Districts 01, 02, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11), Marshall, Pine, Richland and West Deer and the BOROUGH of Bradford Woods.
District 29:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 65,554
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Buckingham, Doylestown and Solebury and the BOROUGHS of Chalfont, Doylestown, New Britain and New Hope.
District 30:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 63,488
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hampton (PART, Districts 03, 04, 05, 12 and 13), Kilbuck, McCandless and Ohio and the BOROUGHS of Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Emsworth and Franklin Park.
District 31:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 66,821
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Makefield, Newtown and Upper Makefield and the BOROUGHS of Newtown and Yardley.
District 32:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 64,205
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Penn Hills and the BOROUGHS of Oakmont, Plum (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 07, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21) and Verona.
District 33:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,859
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Deer, Fawn, Frazer, Harmar, Harrison, Indiana, O'Hara and Springdale and the BOROUGHS of Aspinwall, Blawnox, Brackenridge, Cheswick, Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg, Springdale and Tarentum.
District 34:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,582
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 13 [PART, Divisions 01, 08, 10, 13 and 14] and 14 [PART, Divisions 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18]) and the TOWNSHIP of Wilkins and the BOROUGHS of Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale and Wilkinsburg.
District 35:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 64,711
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITIES of Clairton, Duquesne and McKeesport and the TOWNSHIP of South Versailles and the BOROUGHS of Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, Munhall, Port Vue, Versailles, West Homestead, West Mifflin (PART, Districts 03, 04 and 15), Whitaker and White Oak.
District 36:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 61,727
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 16, 17 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08], 18 [PART, Division 01], 19 [PART, Divisions 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38], 29 and 32) and the BOROUGHS of Brentwood and Mount Oliver.
District 37:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 66,593
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Clay, Elizabeth, Penn, Rapho and Warwick and the BOROUGHS of Lititz and Manheim.
District 38:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 64,487
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Ward 31) and the BOROUGHS of Baldwin, Dravosburg, Glassport, West Mifflin (PART, Districts 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21) and Whitehall.
District 39:
ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.
Total population: 65,835
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Elizabeth, Forward and South Park and the BOROUGHS of Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and West Elizabeth and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the CITY of Monongahela and the TOWNSHIPS of Carroll (PART, Districts 01 and 02) and Union and the BOROUGHS of Finleyville and New Eagle.
District 40:
ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.
Total population: 66,305
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Upper St. Clair (PART, Wards 03 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02], 04 [PART, Divisions 02, 03 and 04] and 05) and the BOROUGH of Bethel Park and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Peters.
District 41:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 64,434
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Hempfield, Manor (PART, Districts Bethel, Hambright and West Lancaster) and West Hempfield and the BOROUGHS of Columbia and Mountville.
District 42:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 63,959
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Baldwin, Mount Lebanon and Upper St. Clair (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03 [PART, Division 03] and 04 [PART, Division 01]) and the BOROUGHS of Castle Shannon and Dormont.
District 43:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 64,434
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Earl, Ephrata, Leacock, Upper Leacock and West Earl and the BOROUGHS of Akron, Ephrata and New Holland.
District 44:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 66,419
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Aleppo, Crescent, Findlay, Leet, Moon and North Fayette and the BOROUGHS of Bell Acres, Edgeworth, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Haysville, Leetsdale, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills.
District 45:
ALLEGHENY County.
Total population: 65,880
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Collier, Kennedy, Neville, Robinson and Stowe and the BOROUGHS of Bridgeville, Carnegie, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks and Pennsbury Village.
District 46:
ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.
Total population: 66,666
Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of South Fayette and the BOROUGHS of McDonald (Allegheny County Portion) and Oakdale and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cecil, Chartiers, Mount Pleasant and North Strabane (PART, Districts 06, 07, 08 and 09) and the BOROUGHS of Canonsburg, Houston and McDonald (Washington County Portion).
District 47:
YORK County.
Total population: 64,984
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (PART, Districts 02, 03 and 07) and the BOROUGHS of Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville.
District 48:
WASHINGTON County.
Total population: 65,851
Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the CITY of Washington and the TOWNSHIPS of Amwell, Carroll (PART, Districts 03, 04 and 05), East Finley, Fallowfield, Morris, North Franklin, North Strabane (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04 and 05), Nottingham, Somerset, South Franklin, South Strabane and West Finley and the BOROUGHS of Donora, East Washington and Green Hills.
District 49:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 62,983
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the CITY of Lancaster (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Division 02], 03, 04, 06 [PART, Division 08], 07 and 08) and the TOWNSHIP of Lancaster and the BOROUGH of Millersville.
District 50:
GREENE and WASHINGTON Counties.
Total population: 66,562
All of GREENE County and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Bethlehem, North Bethlehem, West Bethlehem and West Pike Run and the BOROUGHS of Allenport, Beallsville, Bentleyville, California, Centerville, Charleroi, Coal Center, Cokeburg, Deemston, Dunlevy, Elco, Ellsworth, Long Branch, Marianna, North Charleroi, Roscoe, Speers, Stockdale, Twilight and West Brownsville.
District 51:
FAYETTE County.
Total population: 65,033
Part of FAYETTE County consisting of the CITY of Uniontown and the TOWNSHIPS of Georges, German, Henry Clay, Menallen, Nicholson, North Union, South Union, Springhill and Wharton and the BOROUGHS of Fairchance, Markleysburg, Masontown, Point Marion and Smithfield.
District 52:
FAYETTE County.
Total population: 63,125
Part of FAYETTE County consisting of the CITY of Connellsville and the TOWNSHIPS of Brownsville, Bullskin, Connellsville, Dunbar, Franklin, Jefferson, Lower Tyrone, Luzerne, Perry, Redstone, Saltlick, Springfield, Stewart, Upper Tyrone and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Belle Vernon, Brownsville, Dawson, Dunbar, Everson, Fayette City, Newell, Ohiopyle, Perryopolis, Seven Springs (Fayette County Portion), South Connellsville and Vanderbilt.
District 53:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 64,733
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Franconia (PART, Precincts 02, 05 and 08), Hatfield and Montgomery (PART, Districts 01, 02 and 03) and the BOROUGHS of Hatfield, Lansdale, Souderton and Telford (Montgomery County Portion).
District 54:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,471
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Plymouth and the BOROUGHS of Conshohocken and Norristown.
District 55:
WESTMORELAND County.
Total population: 66,435
Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITIES of Arnold, Lower Burrell (PART, Ward 04 [PART, Division 01]) and New Kensington and the TOWNSHIPS of Bell, Derry (PART, Districts Alters and Simpsons), Loyalhanna, Salem, Upper Burrell and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Avonmore, Delmont, Export, Murrysville, New Alexandria and Oklahoma.
District 56:
WESTMORELAND County.
Total population: 64,562
Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Jeannette and the TOWNSHIPS of North Huntingdon (PART, Wards 01, 02, 04 [PART, Divisions 01, 03 and 04], 05, 06 and 07) and Penn and the BOROUGHS of Irwin, Manor, North Irwin, Penn and Trafford (Westmoreland County Portion).
District 57:
WESTMORELAND County.
Total population: 66,577
Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Greensburg and the TOWNSHIP of Hempfield and the BOROUGHS of Adamsburg, Arona, New Stanton, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and Youngwood.
District 58:
WESTMORELAND County.
Total population: 64,556
Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Monessen and the TOWNSHIPS of East Huntingdon, Mount Pleasant (PART, Districts Bridgeport, Duncan, Heccla and Spring Garden), North Huntingdon (PART, Wards 03 and 04 [PART, Division 02]), Rostraver, Sewickley and South Huntingdon and the BOROUGHS of Hunker, Madison, Mount Pleasant, North Belle Vernon, Scottdale, Smithton, Sutersville and West Newton.
District 59:
WESTMORELAND County.
Total population: 66,601
Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Latrobe and the TOWNSHIPS of Cook, Derry (PART, Districts Bradenville, Cokeville, Cooperstown, Kingston, Loyalhanna, Millwood, New Derry, Peanut, Saxman, Scalp Level and Torrance), Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant (PART, Districts Laurel Run, Mammoth, Pleasant Valley, Ridgeview, United and Westmoreland), St. Clair and Unity and the BOROUGHS of Bolivar, Derry, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence, Seward and Youngstown.
District 60:
ARMSTRONG and WESTMORELAND Counties.
Total population: 64,259
Part of ARMSTRONG County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bethel, Burrell, Cadogan, East Franklin, Gilpin, Kiskiminetas, Manor, North Buffalo, Parks, South Bend and South Buffalo and the BOROUGHS of Apollo, Applewold, Ford City, Ford Cliff, Freeport, Leechburg, Manorville, North Apollo and West Kittanning and Part of WESTMORELAND County consisting of the CITY of Lower Burrell (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03 and 04 [PART, Division 02]) and the TOWNSHIP of Allegheny and the BOROUGHS of East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, Vandergrift and West Leechburg.
District 61:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,924
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Gwynedd, Towamencin, Upper Gwynedd and Whitpain (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 12) and the BOROUGH of North Wales.
District 62:
INDIANA County.
Total population: 64,920
Part of INDIANA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young and the BOROUGHS of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
District 63:
ARMSTRONG and CLARION Counties.
Total population: 65,048
Part of ARMSTRONG County consisting of the CITY of Parker City and the TOWNSHIPS of Boggs, Bradys Bend, Cowanshannock, Hovey, Kittanning, Madison, Mahoning, Perry, Pine, Plumcreek, Rayburn, Redbank, Sugarcreek, Valley, Washington, Wayne and West Franklin and the BOROUGHS of Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Kittanning, Rural Valley, South Bethlehem and Worthington and All of CLARION County.
District 64:
CRAWFORD and VENANGO Counties.
Total population: 62,365
Part of CRAWFORD County consisting of the CITY of Titusville and the TOWNSHIPS of Oil Creek, Rome, Steuben and Troy and the BOROUGHS of Hydetown and Townville and All of VENANGO County.
District 65:
CRAWFORD, FOREST and WARREN Counties.
Total population: 61,937
Part of CRAWFORD County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, Cussewago, Richmond, Rockdale, Sparta, Venango and Woodcock and the BOROUGHS of Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Saegertown, Spartansburg, Venango and Woodcock; All of FOREST County and All of WARREN County.
District 66:
INDIANA and JEFFERSON Counties.
Total population: 62,378
Part of INDIANA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning and the BOROUGHS of Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg and All of JEFFERSON County.
District 67:
CAMERON, MCKEAN and POTTER Counties.
Total population: 61,546
All of CAMERON County; All of MCKEAN County and All of POTTER County.
District 68:
BRADFORD and TIOGA Counties.
Total population: 63,772
Part of BRADFORD County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Armenia, Burlington, Canton, Columbia, Franklin, Granville, Leroy, Monroe, North Towanda, Overton, Ridgebury, Smithfield, South Creek, Springfield, Towanda, Troy, Wells and West Burlington and the BOROUGHS of Alba, Burlington, Canton, Monroe, Sylvania and Troy and All of TIOGA County.
District 69:
SOMERSET County.
Total population: 63,457
Part of SOMERSET County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Addison, Allegheny, Black, Brothersvalley, Conemaugh, Elk Lick, Fairhope, Greenville, Jefferson, Jenner, Larimer, Lincoln, Lower Turkeyfoot, Middlecreek, Milford, Northampton, Quemahoning, Shade, Somerset, Southampton, Stonycreek, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot and the BOROUGHS of Addison, Benson, Berlin, Boswell, Callimont, Casselman, Central City, Confluence, Garrett, Hooversville, Indian Lake, Jennerstown, Meyersdale, New Baltimore, New Centerville, Rockwood, Salisbury, Seven Springs (Somerset County Portion), Shanksville, Somerset, Stoystown, Ursina and Wellersburg.
District 70:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 65,364
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Norriton, Perkiomen, Skippack, West Norriton (PART, Districts 01, 02 and 04), Whitpain (PART, Districts 08, 09, 10 and 11) and Worcester and the BOROUGH of Schwenksville.
District 71:
CAMBRIA and SOMERSET Counties.
Total population: 62,849
Part of CAMBRIA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Adams, Allegheny, Chest, Clearfield, Cresson, Dean, Gallitzin, Munster, Portage, Reade, Richland, Stonycreek, Summerhill, Washington and White and the BOROUGHS of Ashville, Cassandra, Chest Springs, Cresson, Ferndale, Gallitzin, Geistown, Lilly, Loretto, Portage, Sankertown, Scalp Level, South Fork, Tunnelhill (Cambria County Portion) and Wilmore and Part of SOMERSET County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Ogle and Paint and the BOROUGHS of Paint and Windber.
District 72:
CAMBRIA County.
Total population: 64,105
Part of CAMBRIA County consisting of the CITY of Johnstown and the TOWNSHIPS of Blacklick, Cambria, Conemaugh, Croyle, East Taylor, Jackson, Lower Yoder, Middle Taylor, Upper Yoder and West Taylor and the BOROUGHS of Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ebensburg, Ehrenfeld, Franklin, Lorain, Nanty Glo, Southmont, Summerhill, Vintondale and Westmont.
District 73:
CAMBRIA and CLEARFIELD Counties.
Total population: 61,454
Part of CAMBRIA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the BOROUGHS of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton and Part of CLEARFIELD County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward and the BOROUGHS of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.
District 74:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 64,829
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the CITY of Coatesville and the TOWNSHIPS of Caln (PART, Districts 01, 02 and 03), Honey Brook, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury and the BOROUGHS of Atglen, Honey Brook, Modena, Parkesburg and South Coatesville.
District 75:
CLEARFIELD and ELK Counties.
Total population: 63,767
Part of CLEARFIELD County consisting of the CITY of Dubois and the TOWNSHIPS of Bell, Bloom, Brady, Ferguson, Greenwood, Huston, Penn, Pike, Sandy and Union and the BOROUGHS of Curwensville, Falls Creek (Clearfield County Portion), Grampian, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg and Troutville and All of ELK County.
District 76:
CLINTON and UNION Counties.
Total population: 62,712
All of CLINTON County and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo and the BOROUGHS of Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin.
District 77:
CENTRE County.
Total population: 61,876
Part of CENTRE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Philipsburg, Port Matilda and State College (PART, Districts East Central [PART, Division 02], Northwest, South [PART, Division 01], West and West Central).
District 78:
BEDFORD and FULTON Counties.
Total population: 62,267
All of BEDFORD County and All of FULTON County.
District 79:
BLAIR County.
Total population: 63,269
Part of BLAIR County consisting of the CITY of Altoona and the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny and Logan and the BOROUGH of Tunnelhill (Blair County Portion).
District 80:
BLAIR and HUNTINGDON Counties.
Total population: 62,295
Part of BLAIR County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Antis, Blair, Catharine, Frankstown, Freedom, Greenfield, Huston, Juniata, North Woodbury, Snyder, Taylor, Tyrone and Woodbury and the BOROUGHS of Bellwood, Duncansville, Hollidaysburg, Martinsburg, Newry, Roaring Spring, Tyrone and Williamsburg and Part of HUNTINGDON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Franklin and Warriors Mark and the BOROUGH of Birmingham.
District 81:
FRANKLIN and HUNTINGDON Counties.
Total population: 64,708
Part of FRANKLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Fannett, Letterkenny, Lurgan, Metal, Southampton and St. Thomas and the BOROUGHS of Orrstown and Shippensburg (Franklin County Portion) and Part of HUNTINGDON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barree, Brady, Carbon, Cass, Clay, Cromwell, Dublin, Henderson, Hopewell, Jackson, Juniata, Lincoln, Logan, Miller, Morris, Oneida, Penn, Porter, Shirley, Smithfield, Springfield, Spruce Creek, Tell, Todd, Union, Walker, West and Wood and the BOROUGHS of Alexandria, Broad Top City, Cassville, Coalmont, Dudley, Huntingdon, Mapleton, Marklesburg, Mill Creek, Mount Union, Orbisonia, Petersburg, Rockhill, Saltillo, Shade Gap, Shirleysburg and Three Springs.
District 82:
CENTRE County.
Total population: 62,294
Part of CENTRE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Snow Shoe and Union and the BOROUGHS of Howard, Milesburg, Snow Shoe, State College (PART, Districts East, East Central [PART, Division 03], North, Northeast, Penn State Univ. (hub), South [PART, Division 02], South Central and Southeast) and Unionville.
District 83:
LYCOMING and UNION Counties.
Total population: 63,798
Part of LYCOMING County consisting of the CITY of Williamsport and the TOWNSHIPS of Armstrong, Brady, Clinton, Loyalsock, Susquehanna and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Duboistown, Montgomery and South Williamsport and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Gregg and White Deer.
District 84:
LYCOMING and SULLIVAN Counties.
Total population: 64,134
Part of LYCOMING County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Anthony, Bastress, Brown, Cascade, Cogan House, Cummings, Eldred, Fairfield, Franklin, Gamble, Hepburn, Jackson, Jordan, Lewis, Limestone, Lycoming, McHenry, McIntyre, McNett, Mifflin, Mill Creek, Moreland, Muncy, Muncy Creek, Nippenose, Old Lycoming, Penn, Piatt, Pine, Plunketts Creek, Porter, Shrewsbury, Upper Fairfield, Watson, Wolf and Woodward and the BOROUGHS of Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Montoursville, Muncy, Picture Rocks and Salladasburg and All of SULLIVAN County.
District 85:
JUNIATA, MIFFLIN, SNYDER and UNION Counties.
Total population: 66,424
Part of JUNIATA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Fayette and Monroe; Part of MIFFLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Decatur and Derry and the BOROUGH of Burnham; All of SNYDER County and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Buffalo and Union.
District 86:
JUNIATA and PERRY Counties.
Total population: 64,092
Part of JUNIATA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Beale, Delaware, Fermanagh, Greenwood, Lack, Milford, Spruce Hill, Susquehanna, Turbett, Tuscarora and Walker and the BOROUGHS of Mifflin, Mifflintown, Port Royal and Thompsontown and All of PERRY County.
District 87:
CUMBERLAND County.
Total population: 66,300
Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Allen (PART, Precinct 02), Monroe, Silver Spring, South Middleton (PART, Precincts 01, 02, 06, 07, 08 and 09) and Upper Allen and the BOROUGH of Mount Holly Springs.
District 88:
CUMBERLAND County.
Total population: 64,646
Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hampden and Lower Allen (PART, Precincts 01, 03, 04, 05 and 06) and the BOROUGHS of Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown.
District 89:
FRANKLIN County.
Total population: 66,531
Part of FRANKLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Greene, Guilford and Hamilton and the BOROUGH of Chambersburg.
District 90:
FRANKLIN County.
Total population: 64,923
Part of FRANKLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Antrim, Montgomery, Peters, Quincy, Warren and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Greencastle, Mercersburg, Mont Alto and Waynesboro.
District 91:
ADAMS County.
Total population: 65,612
Part of ADAMS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conewago, Cumberland, Franklin, Freedom, Germany, Hamiltonban, Highland, Liberty, Mount Joy, Mount Pleasant, Straban and Union and the BOROUGHS of Bonneauville, Carroll Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown and McSherrystown.
District 92:
YORK County.
Total population: 66,531
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Carroll, Dover (PART, District 02), Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Dillsburg, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Wellsville and York Haven.
District 93:
YORK County.
Total population: 65,319
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Hopewell, Fawn, Hopewell, North Hopewell, Springfield and York and the BOROUGHS of Cross Roads, Dallastown, Fawn Grove, Jacobus, Loganville, Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, Winterstown and Yoe.
District 94:
YORK County.
Total population: 63,281
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Chanceford, Lower Chanceford, Lower Windsor, Peach Bottom, Springettsbury (PART, Districts 01, 04, 05, 06 and 08) and Windsor and the BOROUGHS of Delta, East Prospect, Felton, Red Lion, Windsor and Yorkana.
District 95:
YORK County.
Total population: 66,193
Part of YORK County consisting of the CITY of York and the TOWNSHIP of Spring Garden and the BOROUGHS of North York and West York.
District 96:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 63,476
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the CITY of Lancaster (PART, Wards 01, 02 [PART, Division 01], 05, 06 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 and 07] and 09) and the TOWNSHIP of Manheim (PART, Districts 01, 03, 04, 05, 07 A, 07 B, 08, 09, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23) and the BOROUGH of East Petersburg.
District 97:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 65,859
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conestoga, East Lampeter, Manheim (PART, Districts 02, 06, 12 and 13), Manor (PART, Districts Hershey Mill, Indiantown, Leisure, Manor, New, New East and Washington Boro), Pequea and West Lampeter.
District 98:
LANCASTER and LEBANON Counties.
Total population: 66,784
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conoy, East Donegal, Mount Joy and West Donegal and the BOROUGHS of Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy and Part of LEBANON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of South Annville and South Londonderry and the BOROUGH of Mount Gretna.
District 99:
BERKS and LANCASTER Counties.
Total population: 64,103
Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brecknock, Cumru (PART, Districts 03 and 05) and Spring (PART, Districts 11 and 12) and the BOROUGHS of Adamstown (Berks County Portion) and Mohnton and Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brecknock, Caernarvon, East Cocalico, East Earl, Salisbury (PART, District Cambridge) and West Cocalico and the BOROUGHS of Adamstown (Lancaster County Portion), Denver and Terre Hill.
District 100:
LANCASTER County.
Total population: 64,207
Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain, Martic, Paradise, Providence, Sadsbury, Salisbury (PART, Districts Gap and White Horse) and Strasburg and the BOROUGHS of Christiana, Quarryville and Strasburg.
District 101:
LEBANON County.
Total population: 65,422
Part of LEBANON County consisting of the CITY of Lebanon and the TOWNSHIPS of North Cornwall, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, West Cornwall and West Lebanon and the BOROUGH of Cornwall.
District 102:
LEBANON County.
Total population: 65,771
Part of LEBANON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Annville, Bethel, East Hanover, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara and Union and the BOROUGHS of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, Palmyra and Richland.
District 103:
CUMBERLAND and DAUPHIN Counties.
Total population: 64,346
Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of East Pennsboro and the BOROUGHS of Camp Hill, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg and Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the CITY of Harrisburg (PART, Wards 01 [PART, Division 01], 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 [PART, Division 01], 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15).
District 104:
DAUPHIN County.
Total population: 65,491
Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the CITY of Harrisburg (PART, Wards 01 [PART, Divisions 02 and 03], 02, 09 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04 and 05] and 13) and the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Swatara (PART, District 03) and Swatara and the BOROUGHS of Highspire, Paxtang and Steelton.
District 105:
DAUPHIN County.
Total population: 62,825
Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Paxton (PART, Districts 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 23, 25 and 26) and Susquehanna and the BOROUGH of Penbrook.
District 106:
DAUPHIN County.
Total population: 66,872
Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conewago, Derry, East Hanover, Londonderry, Lower Swatara (PART, Districts 01, 02 and 04) and South Hanover and the BOROUGHS of Hummelstown, Middletown and Royalton.
District 107:
NORTHUMBERLAND and SCHUYLKILL Counties.
Total population: 65,921
Part of NORTHUMBERLAND County consisting of the CITY of Shamokin and the TOWNSHIPS of Coal, East Cameron, Jackson, Jordan, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Mount Carmel, Ralpho, Shamokin, Upper Mahanoy, Washington, West Cameron and Zerbe and the BOROUGHS of Herndon, Kulpmont, Marion Heights and Mount Carmel and Part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barry, Eldred, Foster, Frailey, Hegins, Hubley, Pine Grove, Porter, Reilly, Tremont, Upper Mahantongo and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Pine Grove, Tower City and Tremont.
District 108:
MONTOUR and NORTHUMBERLAND Counties.
Total population: 65,258
All of MONTOUR County and Part of NORTHUMBERLAND County consisting of the CITY of Sunbury and the TOWNSHIPS of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque and the BOROUGHS of McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville and Watsontown.
District 109:
COLUMBIA County.
Total population: 64,825
All of COLUMBIA County.
District 110:
BRADFORD and WYOMING Counties.
Total population: 63,536
Part of BRADFORD County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Albany, Asylum, Athens, Herrick, Litchfield, Orwell, Pike, Rome, Sheshequin, Standing Stone, Stevens, Terry, Tuscarora, Ulster, Warren, Wilmot, Windham, Wyalusing and Wysox and the BOROUGHS of Athens, Leraysville, New Albany, Rome, Sayre, South Waverly, Towanda and Wyalusing and All of WYOMING County.
District 111:
SUSQUEHANNA and WAYNE Counties.
Total population: 65,251
All of SUSQUEHANNA County and Part of WAYNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Berlin, Buckingham, Canaan, Clinton, Damascus, Dyberry, Lebanon, Manchester, Mount Pleasant, Oregon, Preston, Scott and Texas and the BOROUGHS of Bethany, Honesdale, Prompton, Starrucca and Waymart.
District 112:
LACKAWANNA County
Total population: 62,766
Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Carbondale and the TOWNSHIPS of Carbondale, Fell and Jefferson and the BOROUGHS of Archbald, Blakely, Dunmore, Jermyn, Jessup, Mayfield, Olyphant, Throop and Vandling.
District 113:
LACKAWANNA County.
Total population: 62,709
Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Scranton (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Division 01], 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22 and 24) and the TOWNSHIPS of Clifton, Covington, Elmhurst, Madison, Roaring Brook, Spring Brook and Thornhurst and the BOROUGH of Moscow.
District 114:
LACKAWANNA County.
Total population: 62,413
Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Scranton (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04 [PART, Division 02], 07, 13, 21 and 23) and the TOWNSHIPS of Benton, Greenfield, North Abington, Scott, South Abington and Waverly and the BOROUGHS of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit and Dickson City.
District 115:
MONROE County.
Total population: 62,673
Part of MONROE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barrett, Coolbaugh, Middle Smithfield (PART, District West), Paradise, Pocono, Price and Stroud (PART, Districts 02, 04 and 05) and the BOROUGH of Mount Pocono.
District 116:
LUZERNE and SCHUYLKILL Counties.
Total population: 63,945
Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Hazleton and the TOWNSHIP of Hazle and the BOROUGH of West Hazleton and Part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Union, Kline, Mahanoy, North Union and Union and the BOROUGHS of Mahanoy City, McAdoo, Ringtown and Shenandoah.
District 117:
LUZERNE County.
Total population: 61,755
Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Union and the BOROUGHS of Conyngham, Dallas, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny and White Haven
District 118:
LACKAWANNA and LUZERNE Counties.
Total population: 61,770
Part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Glenburn, La Plume, Newton, Ransom and West Abington and the BOROUGHS of Dalton, Moosic, Old Forge and Taylor and Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Pittston and the TOWNSHIPS of Jenkins and Pittston and the BOROUGHS of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston and Yatesville.
District 119:
LUZERNE County.
Total population: 61,334
Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Nanticoke and the TOWNSHIPS of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright and the BOROUGHS of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.
District 120:
LUZERNE County.
Total population: 61,645
Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson and Kingston and the BOROUGHS of Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming and Wyoming.
District 121:
LUZERNE County.
Total population: 61,466
Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITY of Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Bear Creek, Buck, Plains and Wilkes-Barre and the BOROUGHS of Bear Creek Village and Laurel Run.
District 122:
CARBON County.
Total population: 64,866
All of CARBON County.
District 123:
SCHUYLKILL County.
Total population: 65,886
Part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the CITY of Pottsville and the TOWNSHIPS of Blythe, Branch, Butler, Cass, East Norwegian, New Castle, North Manheim, Norwegian, Wayne and West Mahanoy and the BOROUGHS of Ashland (Schuylkill County Portion), Cressona, Frackville, Gilberton, Girardville, Gordon, Mechanicsville, Middleport, Minersville, Mount Carbon, New Philadelphia, Palo Alto, Port Carbon, Schuylkill Haven and St. Clair.
District 124:
BERKS and SCHUYLKILL Counties.
Total population: 64,846
Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Albany, Greenwich, Maxatawny, Tilden, Upper Bern, Upper Tulpehocken and Windsor and the BOROUGHS of Hamburg, Kutztown and Lenhartsville and Part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Delano, East Brunswick, Rush, Ryan, Schuylkill, South Manheim, Walker, West Brunswick and West Penn and the BOROUGHS of Auburn, Coaldale, Deer Lake, Landingville, New Ringgold, Orwigsburg, Port Clinton and Tamaqua.
District 125:
DAUPHIN County.
Total population: 64,693
Part of DAUPHIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Halifax, Jackson, Jefferson, Lower Paxton (PART, Districts 03, 04, 09, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24 and 27), Lykens, Middle Paxton, Mifflin, Reed, Rush, Upper Paxton, Washington, Wayne, West Hanover, Wiconisco and Williams and the BOROUGHS of Berrysburg, Dauphin, Elizabethville, Gratz, Halifax, Lykens, Millersburg, Pillow and Williamstown.
District 126:
BERKS County.
Total population: 63,936
Part of BERKS County consisting of the CITY of Reading (PART, Wards 12 [PART, Division 05], 13, 14 [PART, Division 06], 16 [PART, Division 05] and 17) and the TOWNSHIPS of Exeter (PART, Precincts 04, 05 and 11), Lower Alsace and Muhlenberg and the BOROUGHS of Laureldale, Mount Penn and St. Lawrence.
District 127:
BERKS County.
Total population: 62,627
Part of BERKS County consisting of the CITY of Reading (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 16 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 04] and 18) and the TOWNSHIP of Cumru (PART, Districts 06 and 07) and the BOROUGHS of Kenhorst and Shillington.
District 128:
BERKS County.
Total population: 62,731
Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Amity, Caernarvon, Cumru (PART, Districts 01, 02 and 04), Douglass, Exeter (PART, Precincts 01, 02, 03, 06, 07, 08, 09 and 10), Robeson and Union and the BOROUGHS of Birdsboro and New Morgan.
District 129:
BERKS County.
Total population: 63,444
Part of BERKS County consisting of the CITY of Reading (PART, Wards 06, 14 [PART, Divisions 01, 04 and 05], 15 and 19) and the TOWNSHIP of Spring (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 09, 10 and 13) and the BOROUGHS of Sinking Spring, West Reading and Wyomissing.
District 130:
BERKS County.
Total population: 65,179
Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Alsace, Colebrookdale, District, Earl, Hereford, Longswamp, Maidencreek, Oley, Pike, Richmond, Rockland, Ruscombmanor and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown, Fleetwood, Lyons and Topton.
District 131:
LEHIGH, MONTGOMERY and NORTHAMPTON Counties. .
Total population: 65,219
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Milford, Salisbury (PART, Ward 03 [PART, Division 01]), Upper Milford and Upper Saucon and the BOROUGH of Coopersburg; Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Marlborough, Salford and Upper Hanover and the BOROUGHS of East Greenville, Green Lane, Pennsburg and Red Hill and Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Lower Saucon (PART, Districts 01, 02, 04, 07 and 08).
District 132:
LEHIGH County.
Total population: 63,677
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 08 [PART, Divisions 04 and 07], 11 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06 and 07], 13 [PART, Division 04], 17 and 18) and the TOWNSHIPS of South Whitehall and Upper Macungie (PART, Districts 01, 02, 04, 05 and 06).
District 133:
LEHIGH County.
Total population: 65,425
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Bethlehem (Lehigh County Portion) and the TOWNSHIPS of Hanover and Whitehall and the BOROUGHS of Catasauqua, Coplay and Fountain Hill.
District 134:
LEHIGH County.
Total population: 62,882
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 02, 03, 11 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 12, 13 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03], 16 and 19) and the TOWNSHIP of Salisbury (PART, Wards 04 and 05) and the BOROUGH of Emmaus.
District 135:
NORTHAMPTON County.
Total population: 65,793
Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the CITY of Bethlehem (Northampton County Portion) and the TOWNSHIP of Hanover (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04 and 06).
District 136:
NORTHAMPTON County.
Total population: 63,648
Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the CITY of Easton and the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Saucon (PART, Districts 03, 05 and 06), Palmer (PART, Districts Eastern and Western [PART, Division 01]) and Williams and the BOROUGHS of Freemansburg, Glendon, Hellertown, West Easton and Wilson.
District 137:
NORTHAMPTON County.
Total population: 65,856
Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bethlehem, Hanover (PART, District 05), Lower Nazareth, Palmer (PART, Districts Middle, Upper Eastern, Upper Western and Western [PART, Division 02]) and Upper Nazareth and the BOROUGHS of Nazareth and Tatamy.
District 138:
NORTHAMPTON County.
Total population: 66,215
Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bushkill, Forks, Lower Mount Bethel, Moore (PART, Districts Eastern and Pt. Phillips), Plainfield, Upper Mount Bethel and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bangor, Chapman, East Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, Roseto, Stockertown and Wind Gap.
District 139:
PIKE and WAYNE Counties.
Total population: 63,297
Part of PIKE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Blooming Grove, Dingman, Greene, Lackawaxen, Milford, Palmyra, Shohola and Westfall and the BOROUGHS of Matamoras and Milford and Part of WAYNE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cherry Ridge, Dreher, Lake, Lehigh, Palmyra, Paupack, Salem, South Canaan and Sterling and the BOROUGH of Hawley.
District 140:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 61,806
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Falls and Middletown (PART, District Lower [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12]) and the BOROUGHS of Morrisville and Tullytown.
District 141:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 64,322
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Bristol and the BOROUGH of Bristol.
District 142:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 65,233
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Southampton, Middletown (PART, Districts Lower [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 13] and Upper) and Northampton (PART, Districts 09, 10 and 14) and the BOROUGHS of Langhorne, Langhorne Manor and Penndel.
District 143:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 65,742
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain (PART, Districts East and West), Plumstead and Tinicum and the BOROUGHS of Dublin, Perkasie, Sellersville and Silverdale.
District 144:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 65,208
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of New Britain (PART, District South), Warminster and Warrington and the BOROUGH of Ivyland.
District 145:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 63,152
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bridgeton, Durham, East Rockhill, Haycock, Milford, Nockamixon, Richland, Springfield and West Rockhill and the BOROUGHS of Quakertown, Richlandtown, Riegelsville, Telford (Bucks County Portion) and Trumbauersville.
District 146:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 65,008
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove and the BOROUGHS of Pottstown and Royersford.
District 147:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 65,711
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Douglass, Franconia (PART, Precincts 01, 03, 04, 06 and 07), Lower Frederick, Lower Salford, New Hanover, Upper Frederick, Upper Pottsgrove and Upper Salford.
District 148:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,587
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Merion (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 05 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02], 07, 09, 12, 13 and 14) and Whitemarsh and the BOROUGH of Narberth.
District 149:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 64,410
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Merion (PART, Wards 04, 05 [PART, Division 03], 06, 08, 10 and 11) and Upper Merion and the BOROUGHS of Bridgeport and West Conshohocken.
District 150:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,779
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Providence, Upper Providence and West Norriton (PART, District 03) and the BOROUGHS of Collegeville and Trappe.
District 151:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,765
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Horsham, Montgomery (PART, Districts 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08) and Upper Dublin (PART, Districts 01 [PART, Division 02], 02 [PART, Division 03], 03, 06 and 07) and the BOROUGH of Ambler.
District 152:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 61,386
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Abington (PART, Wards 05, 08, 10 [PART, Division 02], 14 [PART, Division 01] and 15 [PART, Division 02]), Lower Moreland and Upper Moreland and the BOROUGHS of Bryn Athyn and Hatboro.
District 153:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 62,313
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Abington (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 09, 10 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 11, 12, 13, 14 [PART, Division 02] and 15 [PART, Division 01]) and Upper Dublin (PART, Districts 01 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 02 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02], 04 and 05) and the BOROUGH of Rockledge.
District 154:
MONTGOMERY County.
Total population: 63,038
Part of MONTGOMERY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cheltenham and Springfield and the BOROUGH of Jenkintown.
District 155:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 64,311
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Caln (PART, District 04), East Brandywine, Upper Uwchlan, Uwchlan, Wallace and West Brandywine and the BOROUGH of Downingtown.
District 156:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 66,169
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Bradford, East Goshen (PART, Precincts 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08 and 09) and West Goshen and the BOROUGH of West Chester.
District 157:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 62,988
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Easttown, Schuylkill, Tredyffrin and Willistown.
District 158:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 62,792
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Fallowfield, East Marlborough, Kennett, New Garden, Newlin, Pocopson, West Bradford and West Marlborough and the BOROUGHS of Avondale and Kennett Square.
District 159:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 61,801
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the CITY of Chester and the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Chichester and Upper Chichester and the BOROUGHS of Eddystone, Marcus Hook, Parkside and Trainer.
District 160:
CHESTER and DELAWARE Counties.
Total population: 63,956
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Birmingham, Pennsbury, Thornbury and Westtown and Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bethel, Chadds Ford, Concord and Thornbury and the BOROUGH of Chester Heights.
District 161:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 63,804
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Aston, Chester, Middletown (PART, Districts 01 and 02 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02]), Nether Providence and Ridley (PART, Wards 01 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 02, 05 [PART, Division 01] and 07) and the BOROUGHS of Brookhaven, Rose Valley and Upland.
District 162:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 64,947
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Darby (PART, Wards 01 and 02) and Ridley (PART, Wards 01 [PART, Division 02], 03, 04, 05 [PART, Division 02], 06, 08 and 09) and the BOROUGHS of Folcroft, Glenolden, Norwood, Prospect Park, Ridley Park, Rutledge and Sharon Hill.
District 163:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 63,755
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Darby (PART, Wards 03, 04 and 05) and Upper Darby (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 08, 09, 10 and 11] and 05 [PART, Divisions 04, 06, 08 and 09]) and the BOROUGHS of Aldan, Clifton Heights and Collingdale.
District 164:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 63,129
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Upper Darby (PART, Districts 03 [PART, Divisions 06 and 07], 04, 05 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 05, 07 and 10], 06 and 07) and the BOROUGHS of East Lansdowne, Lansdowne and Millbourne.
District 165:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 62,800
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Marple (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Division 02], 05, 06 and 07), Springfield and Upper Providence and the BOROUGHS of Media, Morton and Swarthmore.
District 166:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 63,050
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Haverford and Marple (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03 and 04 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03]).
District 167:
CHESTER County.
Total population: 63,435
Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Charlestown, East Caln, East Goshen (PART, Precincts 05 and 06), East Whiteland, West Pikeland, West Vincent and West Whiteland and the BOROUGH of Malvern.
District 168:
DELAWARE County.
Total population: 62,978
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Edgmont, Middletown (PART, Districts 02 [PART, Division 03], 03 and 04), Newtown and Radnor.
District 169:
YORK County.
Total population: 64,977
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Codorus, Manheim, Penn, Shrewsbury and West Manheim and the BOROUGHS of Glen Rock, Hanover, Jefferson, New Freedom and Railroad.
District 170:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,661
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 58 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 12, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 and 43] and 66 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 24, 30, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 41, 42, 44 and 45]).
District 171:
CENTRE and MIFFLIN Counties.
Total population: 65,554
Part of CENTRE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker and the BOROUGHS of Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim and Part of MIFFLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Armagh, Bratton, Brown, Granville, Menno, Oliver, Union and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Juniata Terrace, Kistler, Lewistown, McVeytown and Newton Hamilton.
District 172:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 64,450
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 56 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 33, 34, 36, 37 and 40], 58 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28, 36, 42 and 44] and 63).
District 173:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,913
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 41 [PART, Divisions 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26], 57 [PART, Divisions 01, 13, 14, 17, 18, 22 and 28], 64 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18] and 65).
District 174:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,812
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 56 [PART, Divisions 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 35, 38, 39 and 41], 57 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27] and 66 [PART, Divisions 10, 18, 19, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 37, 40, 43 and 46]).
District 175:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,108
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 13, 14, 15, 16, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29], 05 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 and 37], 18 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 04, 05, 06, 07, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19] and 31 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06, 13 and 15]).
<
District 176:
MONROE County.
Total population: 62,863
Part of MONROE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Chestnuthill, Eldred, Hamilton, Jackson, Polk, Ross, Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock.
District 177:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,232
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 23 [PART, Division 13], 25 [PART, Divisions 01, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 22 and 23], 31 [PART, Divisions 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 19], 41 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 13 and 14], 45 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 12, 15, 20, 22, 23, 24 and 25], 55 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02] and 62 [PART, Divisions 03, 05, 07, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19]).
District 178:
BUCKS County.
Total population: 65,518
Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Northampton (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 18), Upper Southampton, Warwick and Wrightstown.
District 179:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 61,563
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 23 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23], 33 [PART, Divisions 01 and 05], 35 [PART, Divisions 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30], 42 [PART, Divisions 01, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24 and 25] and 62 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 04, 06, 08 and 09]).
District 180:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,540
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 07 [PART, Divisions 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23], 25 [PART, Divisions 02, 09, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 24], 33 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24] and 45 [PART, Divisions 08, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21]).
District 181:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,079
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 08 [PART, Divisions 25, 26, 30 and 32], 14, 15 [PART, Divisions 03, 07 and 10], 18 [PART, Divisions 09, 14, 15 and 16], 20, 37 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17 and 18] and 47).
District 182:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 66,317
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24], 05 [PART, Divisions 06, 07, 08, 09, 11, 14, 22, 28 and 29], 08 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 27, 28, 33, 34 and 35] and 30 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 06, 07, 08, 09, 15 and 16]).
District 183:
LEHIGH and NORTHAMPTON Counties.
Total population: 66,148
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lowhill and North Whitehall and the BOROUGH of Slatington and Part of NORTHAMPTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Allen, East Allen, Lehigh and Moore (PART, Districts Beersville and Klecknersville) and the BOROUGHS of Bath, North Catasauqua, Northampton and Walnutport.
District 184:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 64,108
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 01 and 39).
District 185:
DELAWARE and PHILADELPHIA Counties.
Total population: 61,863
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Tinicum and the BOROUGH of Colwyn and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 26, 40 [PART, Divisions 01, 03, 04, 06, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 50 and 51] and 48 [PART, Divisions 08, 12 and 17]).
District 186:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,436
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 30 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 17], 36, 48 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23] and 51 [PART, Divisions 03, 09, 10, 11, 12, 21, 22, 24 and 25]).
District 187:
LEHIGH County.
Total population: 66,296
Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Heidelberg, Lower Macungie, Lynn, Upper Macungie (PART, Districts 03, 07 and 08), Washington and Weisenberg and the BOROUGHS of Alburtis and Macungie.
District 188:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 61,778
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 27, 46, 51 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 08, 14, 15 and 23] and 60 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13 and 23]).
District 189:
MONROE and PIKE Counties.
Total population: 61,876
Part of MONROE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Middle Smithfield (PART, District East), Smithfield and Stroud (PART, Districts 01, 03, 06 and 07) and the BOROUGHS of Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg and Part of PIKE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Delaware, Lehman and Porter.
District 190:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 61,771
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 06 [PART, Divisions 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18], 11, 13 [PART, Divisions 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25], 28 [PART, Divisions 01, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18], 38 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 17 and 21], 44 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 05, 07, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19] and 52 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28]).
District 191:
DELAWARE and PHILADELPHIA Counties.
Total population: 62,629
Part of DELAWARE County consisting of the BOROUGHS of Darby and Yeadon and Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 03, 40 [PART, Divisions 02, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 34 and 47] and 51 [PART, Divisions 04, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 27 and 28]).
District 192:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 61,419
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21], 34 and 52 [PART, Divisions 05, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27]).
District 193:
ADAMS and CUMBERLAND Counties.
Total population: 64,302
Part of ADAMS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Berwick, Butler, Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore, Menallen, Oxford, Reading and Tyrone and the BOROUGHS of Abbottstown, Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, East Berlin, New Oxford and York Springs and Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cooke, Dickinson, Penn, Shippensburg, South Newton and Southampton and the BOROUGH of Shippensburg (Cumberland County Portion).
District 194:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,236
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 09 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 16 and 17], 21 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45] and 38 [PART, Divisions 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20]).
District 195:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,205
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 08 [PART, Divisions 24 and 31], 15 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 04, 05, 06, 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19], 16, 28 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 07 and 08], 29 and 32).
District 196:
YORK County.
Total population: 65,953
Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Dover (PART, Districts 01, 03 and 04), Heidelberg, Jackson, North Codorus, Paradise and West Manchester and the BOROUGHS of Dover, New Salem, Seven Valleys and Spring Grove.
District 197:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 62,586
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 07 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03 and 04], 18 [PART, Divisions 03, 08, 13 and 17], 19, 31 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 09], 37 [PART, Divisions 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21], 42 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 22], 43 and 49 [PART, Divisions 01 and 13]).
District 198:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 63,729
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 10 [PART, Divisions 01, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12], 12 [PART, Divisions 08, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 24], 13 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 19], 49 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22] and 61 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26]).
District 199:
CUMBERLAND County.
Total population: 64,111
Part of CUMBERLAND County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hopewell, Lower Frankford, Lower Mifflin, Middlesex, North Middleton, North Newton, South Middleton (PART, Precincts 03, 04 and 05), Upper Frankford, Upper Mifflin and West Pennsboro and the BOROUGHS of Carlisle, Newburg and Newville.
District 200:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 65,563
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 09 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15], 10 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 13, 14, 15, 17, 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29], 21 [PART, Division 24], 22 and 50).
District 201:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 66,430
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 10 [PART, Divisions 06, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26 and 27], 12 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23], 17 and 59).
District 202:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 64,695
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 41 [PART, Division 12], 54, 55 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29], 62 [PART, Divisions 14, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26] and 64 [PART, Division 12]).
District 203:
PHILADELPHIA County.
Total population: 65,519
Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 35 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 31 and 32], 53 and 61 [PART, Divisions 05, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 27 and 28]).