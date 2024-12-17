District 1:

ERIE County.

Total population: 65,227



Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Erie (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03, 04 and 06) and the TOWNSHIPS of Lake Erie and Lawrence Park.



District 2:

ERIE County.

Total population: 65,669



Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Erie (PART, Ward 05) and the TOWNSHIPS of Greene, Harborcreek and Summit and the BOROUGH of Wesleyville.

District 3:

ERIE County.



Total population: 65,250



Part of ERIE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Fairview and Millcreek.

District 4:

ERIE County.

Total population: 64,282



Part of ERIE County consisting of the CITY of Corry and the TOWNSHIPS of Amity, Concord, Franklin, Girard, Greenfield, Leboeuf, McKean, North East, Union, Venango, Washington, Waterford and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Edinboro, Elgin, Girard, Lake City, McKean, Mill Village, North East, Platea, Union City, Waterford and Wattsburg.



District 5:

BERKS County.

Total population: 65,035



Part of BERKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Bern, Bethel, Centre, Heidelberg, Jefferson, Lower Heidelberg, Marion, North Heidelberg, Ontelaunee, Penn, Perry, South Heidelberg, Spring (PART, Districts 05, 07 and 08) and Tulpehocken and the BOROUGHS of Bernville, Centerport, Leesport, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville and Womelsdorf.

District 6:

CRAWFORD and ERIE Counties.

Total population: 64,059



Part of CRAWFORD County consisting of the CITY of Meadville and the TOWNSHIPS of Beaver, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, East Mead, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hayfield, North Shenango, Pine, Randolph, Sadsbury, South Shenango, Spring, Summerhill, Summit, Union, Vernon, Wayne, West Fallowfield, West Mead and West Shenango and the BOROUGHS of Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro and Part of ERIE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conneaut, Elk Creek and Springfield and the BOROUGHS of Albion and Cranesville.

District 7:

MERCER County.

Total population: 65,917



Part of MERCER County consisting of the CITIES of Farrell, Hermitage and Sharon and the TOWNSHIPS of Greene, Hempfield, Lackawannock, Pymatuning, Shenango, South Pymatuning and West Salem and the BOROUGHS of Clark, Greenville, Jamestown, Sharpsville, West Middlesex and Wheatland.



District 8:

BUTLER and LAWRENCE Counties.

Total population: 65,051



Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brady, Center, Clay, Connoquenessing, Forward, Franklin, Lancaster, Middlesex, Muddycreek, Penn and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Connoquenessing, Portersville, Prospect, West Liberty and West Sunbury and Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington and Wayne and the BOROUGHS of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County Portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.

District 9:

LAWRENCE County.

Total population: 63,610



Part of LAWRENCE County consisting of the CITY of New Castle and the TOWNSHIPS of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington and the BOROUGHS of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J. and South New Castle.

District 10:

PHILADELPHIA County.

Total population: 61,532



Part of PHILADELPHIA County consisting of the CITY of Philadelphia (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 01, 07, 08 and 12], 06 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 16], 08 [PART, Divisions 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 29], 24, 44 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 06, 08, 09, 10, 13, 14, 15 and 16] and 60 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22]).



District 11:

BUTLER County.

Total population: 64,833



Part of BUTLER County consisting of the CITY of Butler and the TOWNSHIPS of Buffalo, Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Donegal, Jefferson, Oakland, Summit and Winfield and the BOROUGHS of Chicora, East Butler and Saxonburg.

District 12:

BUTLER County.

Total population: 64,712



Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Adams, Cranberry and Jackson and the BOROUGHS of Callery, Evans City, Harmony, Mars, Seven Fields, Valencia and Zelienople.

District 13:

CHESTER County.

Total population: 64,075



Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, London Britain, London Grove, Londonderry, Lower Oxford, New London, Penn, Upper Oxford, West Fallowfield and West Nottingham and the BOROUGHS of Oxford and West Grove.



District 14:

BEAVER County.

Total population: 66,854



Part of BEAVER County consisting of the CITY of Beaver Falls and the TOWNSHIPS of Chippewa, Darlington, Daugherty, Franklin, Marion, New Sewickley, North Sewickley, Patterson, Pulaski and White and the BOROUGHS of Big Beaver, Bridgewater, Darlington, Eastvale, Economy, Ellwood City (Beaver County Portion), Fallston, Homewood, Koppel, New Brighton, New Galilee, Patterson Heights and West Mayfield.

District 15:

BEAVER and WASHINGTON Counties.

Total population: 66,277



Part of BEAVER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Brighton, Greene, Hanover, Independence, Potter, Raccoon, South Beaver and Vanport and the BOROUGHS of Beaver, Frankfort Springs, Georgetown, Glasgow, Hookstown, Industry, Midland, Ohioville and Shippingport and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Blaine, Buffalo, Canton, Cross Creek, Donegal, Hanover, Hopewell, Independence, Jefferson, Robinson and Smith and the BOROUGHS of Burgettstown, Claysville, Midway and West Middletown.

District 16:

BEAVER County.

Total population: 64,976



Part of BEAVER County consisting of the CITY of Aliquippa and the TOWNSHIPS of Center, Harmony, Hopewell and Rochester and the BOROUGHS of Ambridge, Baden, Conway, East Rochester, Freedom, Monaca, Rochester and South Heights.



District 17:

BUTLER and MERCER Counties.

Total population: 65,933



Part of BUTLER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Allegheny, Cherry, Concord, Fairview, Marion, Mercer, Parker, Slippery Rock, Venango and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Bruin, Cherry Valley, Eau Claire, Fairview, Harrisville, Karns City, Petrolia and Slippery Rock and Part of MERCER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Coolspring, Deer Creek, Delaware, East Lackawannock, Fairview, Findley, French Creek, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Liberty, Mill Creek, New Vernon, Otter Creek, Perry, Pine, Salem, Sandy Creek, Sandy Lake, Springfield, Sugar Grove, Wilmington, Wolf Creek and Worth and the BOROUGHS of Fredonia, Grove City, Jackson Center, Mercer, New Lebanon, Sandy Lake, Sheakleyville and Stoneboro.

District 18:

BUCKS County.

Total population: 63,773



Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Bensalem and the BOROUGH of Hulmeville.

District 19:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,450



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 01, 02 [PART, Division 01], 03, 04 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 17 and 19], 05 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 16], 15 [PART, Divisions 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19], 17 [PART, Divisions 01, 02 and 03], 18 [PART, Divisions 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11], 20 [PART, Divisions 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13], 21, 22, 23 [PART, Division 02], 25, 26 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 14 and 16], 27 [PART, Divisions 06, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13] and 30).



District 20:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,715



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 26 [PART, Divisions 12, 13 and 15] and 27 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07 and 08]) and the TOWNSHIP of Ross and the BOROUGHS of Avalon, Bellevue and West View.

District 21:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 62,076



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Division 02], 06, 09, 10 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 10], 23 [PART, Divisions 01 and 03], 24 and 26 [PART, Divisions 09 and 17]) and the TOWNSHIPS of Reserve and Shaler and the BOROUGHS of Etna and Millvale.

District 22:

LEHIGH County.

Total population: 62,468



Part of LEHIGH County consisting of the CITY of Allentown (PART, Wards 01, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 05 and 06], 09, 10, 11 [PART, Division 02], 14 and 15) and the TOWNSHIP of Salisbury (PART, Wards 01, 02 and 03 [PART, Division 02]).



District 23:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,580



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 05, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16], 07 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 10, 13 and 14], 14 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41] and 15 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12]).

District 24:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,444





Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of

Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 04 [PART, Divisions 03, 04,

06, 07 and 18], 05 [PART, Divisions 03, 04, 05, 06,

07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18], 07

[PART, Divisions 03, 04, 08, 09, 11 and 12], 08, 10

[PART, Divisions 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,

18 and 19], 11, 12 and 13 [PART, Divisions 02, 03,

04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19]).







District 25:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 64,844



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of North Versailles and the BOROUGHS of East McKeesport, Monroeville, Pitcairn, Plum (PART, Districts 04, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16), Trafford (Allegheny County Portion), Turtle Creek, Wall and Wilmerding.



District 26:

CHESTER County.

Total population: 64,162



Part of CHESTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Coventry, East Nantmeal, East Pikeland, East Vincent, North Coventry, South Coventry, Warwick and West Nantmeal and the BOROUGHS of Elverson, Phoenixville and Spring City.

District 27:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,874



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 19 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 13 and 28], 20 [PART, Divisions 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18] and 28) and the TOWNSHIP of Scott and the BOROUGHS of Crafton, Green Tree, Heidelberg, Ingram, Rosslyn Farms and Thornburg.

District 28:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 63,153



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hampton (PART, Districts 01, 02, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11), Marshall, Pine, Richland and West Deer and the BOROUGH of Bradford Woods.



District 29:

BUCKS County.

Total population: 65,554



Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Buckingham, Doylestown and Solebury and the BOROUGHS of Chalfont, Doylestown, New Britain and New Hope.

District 30:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 63,488



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Hampton (PART, Districts 03, 04, 05, 12 and 13), Kilbuck, McCandless and Ohio and the BOROUGHS of Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Emsworth and Franklin Park.

District 31:

BUCKS County.

Total population: 66,821



Part of BUCKS County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Lower Makefield, Newtown and Upper Makefield and the BOROUGHS of Newtown and Yardley.



District 32:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 64,205



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Penn Hills and the BOROUGHS of Oakmont, Plum (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 07, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21) and Verona.

District 33:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,859



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Deer, Fawn, Frazer, Harmar, Harrison, Indiana, O'Hara and Springdale and the BOROUGHS of Aspinwall, Blawnox, Brackenridge, Cheswick, Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg, Springdale and Tarentum.

District 34:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,582



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 13 [PART, Divisions 01, 08, 10, 13 and 14] and 14 [PART, Divisions 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18]) and the TOWNSHIP of Wilkins and the BOROUGHS of Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale and Wilkinsburg.



District 35:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 64,711



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITIES of Clairton, Duquesne and McKeesport and the TOWNSHIP of South Versailles and the BOROUGHS of Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, Munhall, Port Vue, Versailles, West Homestead, West Mifflin (PART, Districts 03, 04 and 15), Whitaker and White Oak.

District 36:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 61,727



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Wards 16, 17 [PART, Divisions 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08], 18 [PART, Division 01], 19 [PART, Divisions 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38], 29 and 32) and the BOROUGHS of Brentwood and Mount Oliver.

District 37:

LANCASTER County.

Total population: 66,593



Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Clay, Elizabeth, Penn, Rapho and Warwick and the BOROUGHS of Lititz and Manheim.



District 38:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 64,487



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the CITY of Pittsburgh (PART, Ward 31) and the BOROUGHS of Baldwin, Dravosburg, Glassport, West Mifflin (PART, Districts 01, 02, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21) and Whitehall.

District 39:

ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.

Total population: 65,835



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Elizabeth, Forward and South Park and the BOROUGHS of Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and West Elizabeth and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the CITY of Monongahela and the TOWNSHIPS of Carroll (PART, Districts 01 and 02) and Union and the BOROUGHS of Finleyville and New Eagle.

District 40:

ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.

Total population: 66,305



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Upper St. Clair (PART, Wards 03 [PART, Divisions 01 and 02], 04 [PART, Divisions 02, 03 and 04] and 05) and the BOROUGH of Bethel Park and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of Peters.



District 41:

LANCASTER County.

Total population: 64,434



Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Hempfield, Manor (PART, Districts Bethel, Hambright and West Lancaster) and West Hempfield and the BOROUGHS of Columbia and Mountville.

District 42:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 63,959



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Baldwin, Mount Lebanon and Upper St. Clair (PART, Wards 01, 02, 03 [PART, Division 03] and 04 [PART, Division 01]) and the BOROUGHS of Castle Shannon and Dormont.

District 43:

LANCASTER County.

Total population: 64,434



Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Earl, Ephrata, Leacock, Upper Leacock and West Earl and the BOROUGHS of Akron, Ephrata and New Holland.



District 44:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 66,419



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Aleppo, Crescent, Findlay, Leet, Moon and North Fayette and the BOROUGHS of Bell Acres, Edgeworth, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Haysville, Leetsdale, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills.

District 45:

ALLEGHENY County.

Total population: 65,880



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Collier, Kennedy, Neville, Robinson and Stowe and the BOROUGHS of Bridgeville, Carnegie, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks and Pennsbury Village.

District 46:

ALLEGHENY and WASHINGTON Counties.

Total population: 66,666



Part of ALLEGHENY County consisting of the TOWNSHIP of South Fayette and the BOROUGHS of McDonald (Allegheny County Portion) and Oakdale and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Cecil, Chartiers, Mount Pleasant and North Strabane (PART, Districts 06, 07, 08 and 09) and the BOROUGHS of Canonsburg, Houston and McDonald (Washington County Portion).



District 47:

YORK County.

Total population: 64,984



Part of YORK County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (PART, Districts 02, 03 and 07) and the BOROUGHS of Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville.

District 48:

WASHINGTON County.

Total population: 65,851



Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the CITY of Washington and the TOWNSHIPS of Amwell, Carroll (PART, Districts 03, 04 and 05), East Finley, Fallowfield, Morris, North Franklin, North Strabane (PART, Districts 01, 02, 03, 04 and 05), Nottingham, Somerset, South Franklin, South Strabane and West Finley and the BOROUGHS of Donora, East Washington and Green Hills.

District 49:

LANCASTER County.

Total population: 62,983



Part of LANCASTER County consisting of the CITY of Lancaster (PART, Wards 02 [PART, Division 02], 03, 04, 06 [PART, Division 08], 07 and 08) and the TOWNSHIP of Lancaster and the BOROUGH of Millersville.



District 50:

GREENE and WASHINGTON Counties.

Total population: 66,562



All of GREENE County and Part of WASHINGTON County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Bethlehem, North Bethlehem, West Bethlehem and West Pike Run and the BOROUGHS of Allenport, Beallsville, Bentleyville, California, Centerville, Charleroi, Coal Center, Cokeburg, Deemston, Dunlevy, Elco, Ellsworth, Long Branch, Marianna, North Charleroi, Roscoe, Speers, Stockdale, Twilight and West Brownsville.