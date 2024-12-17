Voter Education Toolkit

How You Can Help
As a partner of DOS, you can help spread the word about the upcoming election via your communications channels, including social media, websites, newsletters, emails, etc. Specifically:
- Explain how voting is now easier and more accessible for millions of Pennsylvanians. Voters now have more options, including:
- Mail-in voting
- More time to register to vote
- Online request for mail-in ballots
- Highlight the fact that voting systems are secure, accessible and auditable.
- Position the Pennsylvania Department of State as the trusted sources for election information:
General #ReadyToVotePA Material
You can use general #ReadyToVotePA material to let people know the voting experience in Pennsylvania has changed and to direct them to vote.pa.gov for voting information. Here's a timeline of suggested actions to focus on:
March 2025
- Voter registration
- Request your mail-in or absentee ballot
April 2025
- Register to Vote
- Request your mail-in or absentee ballot
- Promote voter registration deadline, May 5, 2025
May 2025
- Return your mail ballot as soon as possible
- Learn about your county's voting system
- Election Day – May 20, 2025
2025 Ready to Vote Toolkit coming soon.