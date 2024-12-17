Skip to agency navigation
    Voter Education Toolkit

    The Department of State (DOS) is working to promote public confidence in elections and educate voters about the elections in 2024. The Ready to Vote initiative aims to inform voters about key information about election deadlines and how to vote.

    How You Can Help

    As a partner of DOS, you can help spread the word about the upcoming election via your communications channels, including social media, websites, newsletters, emails, etc. Specifically:

    General #ReadyToVotePA Material

    You can use general #ReadyToVotePA material to let people know the voting experience in Pennsylvania has changed and to direct them to vote.pa.gov for voting information. Here's a timeline of suggested actions to focus on:

    March 2025

    • Voter registration
    • Request your mail-in or absentee ballot


       

    April 2025

    • Register to Vote
    • Request your mail-in or absentee ballot
    • Promote voter registration deadline, May 5, 2025

    May 2025

    • Return your mail ballot as soon as possible
    • Learn about your county's voting system
    • Election Day – May 20, 2025

    2025 Ready to Vote Toolkit coming soon. 