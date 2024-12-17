Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

The primary election is Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Do you have a plan to vote?

Reminder: Voting in a primary election is limited to only voters registered as Democratic or Republican . However, all registered voters can vote in the primary election if the ballot includes any of the following in addition to party nominees:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

Contact your county board of elections for ballot information: vote.pa.gov/County.

If you are unsure about your voter registration status, go to vote.pa.gov/Status.





Voting in person

If you plan to vote in person on Election Day, find your assigned polling place. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are a first-time voter or are voting at a new polling place, here are tips to prepare to vote. And be sure to arrange for transportation to your polling place in advance, if needed.

Voting by mail

If you plan to vote by mail ballot, request your ballot now to be sure you have time to receive and return your it. The deadline to apply is May 13.

You can also apply in person at your county board of elections office, complete the ballot while you are there, and return it all in one visit. If you choose this option, be sure to contact your county board of elections office first to verify their hours.

There are four steps for completing and returning your mail ballot:

Read the instructions and mark your ballot with a blue or black pen. There may be races on the back of your ballot, so be sure to check both sides. Seal your ballot in the yellow envelope marked “official election ballot.” The ballot must be placed in this envelope for it to be counted. Place the yellow envelope in the larger return envelope. You must sign and date the larger envelope before you return it to your county board of elections. Return your completed ballot to your county elections office – either by mail, in person, or in an officially designated drop box. See if your county offers drop boxes or a satellite drop-off location. Your mail ballot must be received by your county board of elections by 8 p.m. May 20. Mail ballots received after that time will not be counted. You are the only person permitted to return your ballot unless you have a disability and designate someone in writing to return your ballot for you.

For more information about voting and elections in PA, visit vote.pa.gov.

Thank you for being an informed and prepared voter.

Sincerely,

Al Schmidt

Secretary of the Commonwealth