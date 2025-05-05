Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

Election Day is Tuesday, May 20, 2025. What’s your plan to vote?

STEP 1: Are you ready to vote?

Check your voting registration status at vote.pa.gov/status. Check your county’s website to preview a sample ballot.

STEP 2: How will you vote?

At the polls:

You can find your assigned polling place by checking the location listed at the bottom of your registration status page. Be sure to arrange transportation in advance.

Polling locations are open May 20 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are in line by 8 p.m. , you will be able to vote.

, you will be able to vote. If it is your first time voting at your polling location, make sure you have one of the required forms of identification.

By mail ballot:

Your ballot must be received by your county board of elections by 8 p.m. on May 20 to be counted. You can return your ballot by hand to your county board of elections, including through a county-designated drop box or satellite office, if your county provides one.

to be counted. You can return your ballot by hand to your county board of elections, including through a county-designated drop box or satellite office, if your county provides one. Make sure you read and follow the directions carefully.

You cannot submit your completed mail ballot at your polling place. If you have your mail ballot and have not completed it , you may bring the ballot and outer envelope with you to your polling place on Election Day and vote in person.

mail ballot at your polling place. If you have your mail ballot and , you may bring the ballot and outer envelope with you to your polling place on Election Day and vote in person. You are the only person permitted to return your ballot unless you have a disability and designate someone in writing to return your ballot using this form.

STEP 3: Did your plan change?

If you do not have your mail ballot but you requested one, you may vote by provisional ballot at your polling place.

If you have a last-minute emergency, such as an unexpected illness or absence from your municipality, you may be able to get an emergency absentee ballot.

If you have any questions about how to vote, please contact your county elections office or visit vote.pa.gov.

Thank you for being an informed and active voter.

Sincerely,

Al Schmidt

Secretary of the Commonwealth