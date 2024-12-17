Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

Have you recently moved or changed your name? Is your voter registration accurate and up to date?

Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 20, 2025. Now is the time to check your voter registration status and to make sure your information is current.

Reminder: Voting in a primary election for party nominees is limited to only voters registered as Democratic or Republican . However, all registered voters can vote in a primary election if the ballot includes any of the following in addition to party nominees:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

Whether you plan to vote by mail or vote at your polling place, you can update your information or change your party affiliation by Monday, May 5, 2025, for changes to take effect before the primary.

It is IMPORTANT to check your party affiliation for the primary.

Contact your county board of elections for ballot information: vote.pa.gov/County.

If you are unsure about your voter registration status, go to vote.pa.gov/Status.

Forward this email to family, friends, and colleagues to spread the word. Help make sure all registered PA voters can cast their ballot on May 20.

For more information about voting and elections in PA, visit vote.pa.gov.

Sincerely,

Al Schmidt

Secretary of the Commonwealth