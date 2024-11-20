Social Justice Lunch & Learn Series

Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers
Featuring Bill Flagg, Broker Associate, ERA Queen City RealtyDestroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers
Language Equity for Social Change
Featuring Eliz Nestorov, CGW, MidPenn Legal Services.Language Equity for Social Change
2024 Title IX Controversy: Continued Sex Based Discrimination Protections Under the PHRA
Featuring Kristina Moon, Senior Staff Attorney, Education Law Center-PA, Philadelphia Office2024 Title IX Controversy: Continued Sex Based Discrimination Protections Under the PHRA
Past events
- Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers [Recording]," featuring Bill Flagg, Broker Associate, ERA Queen City Realty (November 20, 2024)
- "Language Equity for Social Change [Recording]," featuring Eliz Nestorov, CGW, MidPenn Legal Services (October 15, 2024)
- "2024 Title IX Controversy: Continued Sex Based Discrimination Protections Under the PHRA[Recording]," featuring Kristina Moon, Senior Staff Attorney, Education Law Center-PA, Philadelphia Office (September 26, 2024)
- "The Power of Questions in Advancing Equity," featuring Dr. Renita Miller [Recording] (December 14, 2023)
- "I Have a Voice, Please Listen," featuring Loretta Claiborne [Recording] (November 15, 2023)
- "Bringing Awareness to Human Trafficking The Modern-Day Slavery: Know, See, Do," featuring Jennifer Foxworthy [Recording] (October 24, 2023)
- "Linguistic Justice in a Monolingual World," featuring Dr. Jamiella Brooks [Recording] (September 26, 2023)
- "The Marriage of Social Justice & Mental Health, [Image]" featuring Candice Norris-Brown & Robert L. Adams, Jr. (May 16, 2023)
- "PHRC LGBTQ Guidance: A Discussion with Chairman Bolstein [PDF]" (November 17, 2021)
- "The Impact of Systemic and Structural Racism on Communities of Color [Recording]: A PHRA Response" (October 6, 2021)
- "Unlawful Harassment: Navigating Harassment Claims and Investigation" [PDF] (June 10, 2021)
- "Reasonable Accommodations and Emotional Support Animals"[Recording] (April 22, 2021)
- "Exploring Our Educational System through a Racial Justice Lens [Recording]" (March 18, 2021)
- "Chaos to Community-Revisiting the Triple Evils [Image]", featuring PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter (January 21, 2021)
- The Philadelphia Regional Office on the death of Walter Wallace [Recording] (December 23, 2020)
- Using Policy to Effect Change [Recording] (December 22, 2020)
- Fair Housing Act & Hoarding [Recording] (November 19, 2020)
- What Constitutes a Hate Crime [Recording](October 22, 2020)
- Interrupting the School-to-Prison Pipeline (September 24, 2020)
- Reimagining Social Justice Past, Present, and Future Consideration [Recording] (August 17, 2020)
- Unlawful Harassment: Navigating Harassment Claims and Investigations [Recording]