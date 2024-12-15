Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

PHRC Speaks: Fair Housing in the 21st Century

Each month, PHRC Fair Housing Outreach Coordinator Brittany Mellinger and an expert guest explore topics relating to the diminishing access to housing for some Commonwealth residents. As the civil rights enforcement agency in Pennsylvania, we see systemic problems with the way discrimination and bias limit the fulfillment of the basic need of housing, and we work diligently towards affirmatively furthering fair housing for all. PHRC Speaks airs on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month on PCNtv.