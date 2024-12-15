Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC Speaks: Fair Housing in the 21st Century

    Each month, PHRC Fair Housing Outreach Coordinator Brittany Mellinger and an expert guest explore topics relating to the diminishing access to housing for some Commonwealth residents. As the civil rights enforcement agency in Pennsylvania, we see systemic problems with the way discrimination and bias limit the fulfillment of the basic need of housing, and we work diligently towards affirmatively furthering fair housing for all.  PHRC Speaks airs on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month on PCNtv. 

    Watch on PCNtv

    December 15, 2024

    Seeking Common Ground Through Mediation

    Featuring PHRC Mediators, Mila Pilz and Christopher Young

    December 01, 2024

    Advancing Safe Homes & Secure Futures

    Featuring PHRC Hearing Examiner, Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, Esq.

