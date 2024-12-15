PHRC Speaks: Fair Housing in the 21st Century

Seeking Common Ground Through Mediation
Featuring PHRC Mediators, Mila Pilz and Christopher YoungSeeking Common Ground Through Mediation
Advancing Safe Homes & Secure Futures
Featuring PHRC Hearing Examiner, Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, Esq.Advancing Safe Homes & Secure Futures
Past events
- Seeking Common Ground Through Mediation [Recording] (December 15, 2024)
- Advancing Safe Homes & Secure Futures [Recording] (December 1, 2024)
- Leadership in Housing Justice [Recording] (April 28, 2024)
- The Journey to a New Home [Recording] (March 24, 2024)
- Overcoming Barriers to Housing [Recording] (March 10, 2024)
- The Importance of Place in Discussions about A.I. [Recording] (February 25, 2024)
- The Evolution of Housing Justice [Recording] (February 11, 2024)
- Fair Housing & Utility Justice [Recording] (January 28, 2024)
- Fresh Perspective on Housing Inequality [Recording] (January 11, 2024)
- Asking the Right Questions: Responsible Artificial Intelligence in Housing [Recording] (December 31, 2023)
- Community Outreach at PHRC [Recording] (December 17, 2023)
- Housing Justice Inside the Process [Recording] (April 16, 2023)
- Addressing the Housing Affordability Crisis [Recording] (April 3, 2023)
- Empowering Single Moms in Housing [Recording] (March 19, 2023)
- Expanding Housing Protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians [Recording] (March 5, 2023)
- Gentrification & Housing Justice [Recording] (February 19, 2023)
- Eviction Prevention: Through the Pandemic & Beyond [Recording] (February 5, 2023)
- Addressing Housing Needs in time of Adversity [Recording] (January 15, 2023)
- Understanding & Identifying Appraisal Bias [Recording] (January 1, 2023)
- Leveraging Governmental Partnerships for Housing Justice [Recording] (December 4, 2022)
- Fair Housing and Community Partners [Recording] (April 17, 2022)
- Evictions and Housing Discrimination [Recording] (March 20, 2022)
- The Effects of Disinvestment in Communities of Color [Recording] (March 6, 2022)
- The State of Fair Housing in the Commonwealth [Recording] (February 20, 2022)
- Trauma and Housing Injustice [Recording] (February 6, 2022)
- Disability Smart Technology [Recording] (January 17, 2022)
- Zoning and Fair Housing Protections to Foster Inclusive Communities [Recording] (January 2, 2022)
- Examining Home Appraisal Equality [Recording] (December 19, 2021)
- History of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act [Recording] (December 5, 2021)
- The Benefits of Uniformity in Investigation [Recording] (June 6, 2021)
- Housing Equity in the 21st Century [Recording] (May 2, 2021)
- PA Office of Attorney General: Partners in Fair Housing [Recording] (April 4, 2021)
- Understanding Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing [Recording] (March 21, 2021)
- The Expansion of Housing Protections for the LGBTQ Community [Recording] (March 7, 2021)
- Housing Stability Matters: Eviction Prevention and Diversion Programs [Recording] (February 21, 2021)
- Eviction Prevention Court-Collaborative Solutions to Divert Evictions [Recording] (February 7, 2021)
- Examining Fair Housing in the 21st Century [Recording] (January 17, 2021)
- November 1, 2020 [Recording]
- October 4, 2020 [Recording]
- September 20, 2020 [Recording]
- August 16, 2020 [Recording]
- August 2, 2020 [Recording]
- July 19, 2020 [Recording]
- July 5, 2020 [Recording]
- June 21, 2020 [Recording]
