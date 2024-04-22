Diversity Speaks Series

Don't Believe Everything You Hear: My Positive American Experience
Part 3 of our Islamophobia Series featuring Amer Al Fayadh, CEO, Communications Essentials, LLC. This is part 3 of our series on Islam and Islamophobia.Don't Believe Everything You Hear: My Positive American Experience
Best Practice Solutions to the Mental Health Consequences of Child Sex Trafficking
Featuring Ruchira Gupta, an Emmy winning journalist and founder of the anti sex trafficking NGO Apne Aap, that empowers women and girls to exit systems of prostitutionBest Practice Solutions to the Mental Health Consequences of Child Sex Trafficking
Breaking Barriers: Embracing the Colors of Unity
Featuring Hagir Elsheikh, Chairwoman and CEO of Hagir Network, HSE Staffing Agency LLC, and Tomorrow's Smile Org. Hagir Elsheikh is a serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, political analyst, talk show host, producer, author, and philanthropist.Breaking Barriers: Embracing the Colors of Unity
Past events
- "Don't Believe Everything You Hear: My Positive American Experience (Part 3)," featuring Amer Al Fayadh (April 24, 2024)
- "Best Practice Solutions to the Mental Health Consequences of Child Sex Trafficking," featuring Ruchira Gupta (January 11, 2024)
- "Breaking Barriers: Embracing the Colors of Unity," featuring Hagir Elsheikh (January 5, 2024)
- "State of Black Pennsylvania," featuring state Senator Art Haywood (December 19, 2023)
- "Gendered Islamophobia: Muslim women at the intersection of faith, race, and gender (Part 2)," featuring Margari Hill (December 13, 2023)
- "Islam and Islamophobia in the American Context: What has changed since 9/11? (Part 1)," featuring Dr. Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu (December 7, 2023)
- "Alarming Rise of Antisemitism," featuring Jonathan A. Segal (November 7, 2023)
- "DEIB: Adding More Seats at the Table," [PDF] featuring Loki Mulholland (December 8, 2022)
- "Teacher Diversity: Catalyst for Organizational and Leadership Diversity and Transformation, [Recording]"featuring Denise Pearson, Ph.D. (October 12, 2022)
- "The State of Latinos in Pennsylvania, A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Conversation during National Hispanic Heritage Month,[Image]" featuring Norman Bristol Colon. (September 14, 2022)
- "The Impact of DEI in Turbulent Times,[Recording]" featuring Dan Jurman (March 3, 2022)
- "Advancing Transportation Equity for Inclusion, [Recording]" featuring Myneca Ojo (Feburary 3, 2022)
- "Strenghtening Diversity in the Workplace,[Recording]" featuring Varsovia Fernandez (June 14, 2021)
- Historic Significance of Relationship Between Blacks and Jews [Recording] (October 27, 2020)
- Pandemic of Hate Combating Systematic and Structural Racism in the 21st Century [Recording] (June 30, 2020)
- No Child Left Behind, Educational Equity in the Digital Era, featuring state Rep. Dan Miller [Recording] (October 16, 2020)