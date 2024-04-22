Skip to agency navigation
    Inclusion & Equality for Disabled People - 1
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Diversity Speaks Series

    The Diversity Speaks Series was developed for a general audience to provide a variety of perspectives on the most pressing human rights issues of the day.

    2024 Diversity Speaks Series

    Virtual presentations typically held from January-May.

    April 22, 2024

    Don't Believe Everything You Hear: My Positive American Experience

    Part 3 of our Islamophobia Series featuring Amer Al Fayadh, CEO, Communications Essentials, LLC. This is part 3 of our series on Islam and Islamophobia.

    January 11, 2024

    Best Practice Solutions to the Mental Health Consequences of Child Sex Trafficking

    Featuring Ruchira Gupta, an Emmy winning journalist and founder of the anti sex trafficking NGO Apne Aap, that empowers women and girls to exit systems of prostitution

    January 05, 2024

    Breaking Barriers: Embracing the Colors of Unity

    Featuring Hagir Elsheikh, Chairwoman and CEO of Hagir Network, HSE Staffing Agency LLC, and Tomorrow's Smile Org. Hagir Elsheikh is a serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, political analyst, talk show host, producer, author, and philanthropist.

