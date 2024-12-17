Advisory Councils duties include:
- Advocating for your community.
- Partnering with the PHRC to take on key civil rights issues in your area.
- Assisting community members with filing complaints that are investigated by PHRC staff.
- Raising awareness about each person’s right to live, work and learn, free from illegal discrimination.
- Planning events, training, and discussions that will educate the community and celebrate the diversity in your area. (The PHRC can help with events.)
Advisory Councils members are expected to:
- Regularly attend meetings.
- Represent PHRC as you interact with community members.
- Share information with potential complainants.
- Help to plan and implement events.
- Share civil rights information throughout the community.
Current Advisory Councils to the PHRC
- Council Chair: Yeimi Bautista
- Meeting Location: 61 Seminary Drive, Gettysburg, PA
- Meeting Time: 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Meeting Date: The third Thursday of the month
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
This advisory council is recruiting members. For more information about joining, please contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Cheryl King
- Meeting Location: virtual
- Meeting Time: 5:00 p.m.
- Meeting Date: LastTuesday of each month
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Joanne Tosti-Vasey
- Meeting Location:
- Currently Zoom
- If in-person: State College Borough Municipal Building, Room 241
South Allen Street, State College
- Meeting Time: 7:15 p.m.
- Meeting Date: The fourth Wednesday of each month
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Meaghan Callahan
- Meeting Location: virtual
- Meeting Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Meeting Date: Bi-monthly (odd months of the year)
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair:Danyelle Blackwell
- Meeting Location:
- Meeting Time:
- Meeting Dates:
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Elaine Maddon-Curry
- Meeting Location:
- Currently virtual
- If in person: Hazleton One Community Center, 225 East 4th Street, Hazleton
- Meeting Time: 9 a.m.
- Meeting Dates: Bi-monthly every first Monday
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Dr. Carolyn Princes
- Meeting Location: Zoom
- Meeting Time: varies
- Meeting Date: varies
Interested in joining? Contact the the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Ronald Saunders
- Meeting Location: Zoom
- Meeting Time: 7 p.m.
- Meeting Date: Second Monday of each month
Interested in joining? Contact the PHRC.
- Council Chair: Damien Townsville
- Meeting Location: virtual
- Meeting Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Meeting Date: The fourth Wednesday of every month
Interested in joining? Contact Contact the PHRC.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Develop relationships with local employers, school districts, law enforcement, religious/spiritual centers, community groups & coalitions.
- Continually recruit potential nominees, to ensure broad and diverse representation on your Advisory Council.
- Identify how your community changing? Reach out to groups that need representation.
- Guidance, direction, and support from an Outreach Coordinator.
- Specialized training on fair housing, addressing discrimination, employment, education, and public accommodation.
- PHRC materials for outreach.
- Increased exposure for your community’s activities.
An advisory council member is appointed to serve a term of three years, or until their successor is appointed.
- Virtual film screening and discussions.
- Sponsoring community forum on resources to combat hate.
- Sharing information about the PHRC at local festivals and fairs.
- Hosting trainings on Implicit Bias.
- Helping community members file complaints as needed.