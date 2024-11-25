PHRC announces December dates on its statewide Beloved Community tour

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) is excited to announce upcoming stops, as part of its statewide tour, "PHRC on the Road: Building a Beloved Community."

Friday, December 6, 2024- Berks County 5:30-7 p.m. Centro Hispano Hispanic Center 25 N. Second Street, Reading, PA 19601 Refreshments will be provided Register here.

Monday, December 16, 2024- VIRTUAL for Cameron, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Venango, & Warren Counties 10-11:30 a.m. TEAMS meeting Register here.



The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.

The PHRC launched the statewide tour in 2023. The PHRC has visited Erie, Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York counties.

Each listening session will include a presentation on the Beloved Community framework and an overview of the services and programs offered by the PHRC. Lassiter will then open it up for questions from the community. Details about additional stops will be released as they become available. PHRC is still looking for locations to host upcoming sessions, anyone interested in partnering with the PHRC should contact Stacy Waters.

The PHRC, the state's civil rights enforcement agency, urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website.

