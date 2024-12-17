The purpose of the Nursing Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

Registered Nurse

Two of the primary ways to receive an RN license in PA are by exam or by endorsement: license by endorsement, and license by examination.

A Registered Nurse (RN) may:

perform health assessments;

diagnose* and treat patients' responses to diagnosed health problems;

teach and counsel patients about their health;

execute medical regimens as prescribed by licensed physicians, dentists, certified registered nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, physician assistants, and podiatrists; and

contribute as members of interdisciplinary health care teams and health-related committees to plan and implement health care.

*Nursing diagnosis differs from medical diagnosis in that it includes "identifying and discriminating between physical and psychosocial signs and symptoms essential to effective execution and management of the nursing regimen" only. RNs may not perform medical diagnosis.