The purpose of the Nursing Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.
Registered Nurse
Two of the primary ways to receive an RN license in PA are by exam or by endorsement: license by endorsement, and license by examination.
A Registered Nurse (RN) may:
- perform health assessments;
- diagnose* and treat patients' responses to diagnosed health problems;
- teach and counsel patients about their health;
- execute medical regimens as prescribed by licensed physicians, dentists, certified registered nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, physician assistants, and podiatrists; and
- contribute as members of interdisciplinary health care teams and health-related committees to plan and implement health care.
*Nursing diagnosis differs from medical diagnosis in that it includes "identifying and discriminating between physical and psychosocial signs and symptoms essential to effective execution and management of the nursing regimen" only. RNs may not perform medical diagnosis.
- PLEASE NOTE - Applications for Registered Nurse licensure by examination for Pennsylvania graduates cannot begin to be processed until Board staff receives notice of program completion from your educational institution.
- Contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain an FBI Criminal Background Check at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks. The Board will accept the official FBI Report or a report from an official FBI approved Channeler. A list of approved channelers can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks/list-of-fbi-approved-channelers-for-departmental-order-submissions. The FBI Background Check must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted to the Board.
- You are required to complete three hours of Board-approved continuing education on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting. Learn more about Approved Child Abuse CE Providers. Confirmation of the course completion must be sent directly to the Board from the education provider. When registering for a course, please be sure to indicate that you are applying for Pennsylvania licensure to ensure your confirmation is sent to the Board.
- Register for the NCLEX exam with Pearson VUE and pay the required fee: http://www.pearsonvue.com/nclex. All correspondence from Pearson VUE will occur via email.
Initial Registered Nurse License by Endorsement Phases and Timeframes
Obtaining an RN license by endorsement means you have already obtained an RN license in another jurisdiction. A person is eligible for licensure by endorsement if they graduated from an approved professional nursing education program in the United States or Canada, or a professional nursing program deemed to be equivalent to the program of study required in Pennsylvania at the time the program was completed, and obtained licensure in another jurisdiction by passing the NCLEX-RN or another examination equivalent to the NCLEX-RN. If an applicant has not taken the NCLEX or an equivalent examination for licensure, they are required to take and pass the NCLEX-RN for licensure in Pennsylvania.
- Your school must submit an official transcript identifying the RN education that qualified you for your original RN license, the degree awarded and the date you completed the program. Please request that your school send it directly to the Board.
- A verification of licensure from each state or jurisdiction where you hold a license must be received by the Board. A verification of licensure is an attestation from a licensing body detailing the type of license held in other states or jurisdictions, the method by which the license was obtained by, the current status of the license, whether any discipline has been imposed, the education and exam information, if applicable. Request that the verification of licensure documents be submitted directly to the Board. If your state participates in NURSYS, pay the fee at www.nursys.com to permit the Board to access your verification of licensure.
How to Apply for a Professional License in PA
Professional licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners. Fraudulent and unethical practitioners. We want the process of applying for a professional license in Pennsylvania to go as smoothly as possible..
What Happens After You Submit Your Application
Our goal is to make the professional licensing process as easy as possible while maintaining our standards to protect the public's health and safety.
Sign in or create account at www.pals.pa.gov
Select the board to apply and plain-language questions will appear to help you get started
Application appears – review checklist, upload required documents, follow prompts
Review all information and edit as needed
Pay the required fee and your application is submitted
Keep an eye on your email or get real-time updates at www.pals.pa.gov
Contact
State Board of Nursing
Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA
Fax - (717) 783-0822
Email: ST-NURSE@pa.gov