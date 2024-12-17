The purpose of the Cosmetology Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.
A cosmetologist (CO) needs a license when performing the following services for pay:
- Cleaning and/or beautifying human hair by cutting, coloring and/or styling human hair with or without chemicals
- Removing unwanted hair
- Using mechanical or electrical appliances on the upper body for massage, stimulation and/or manipulation
- Applying makeup, preparations and creams
- Manicures and/or pedicures
Two of the primary ways to receive a cosmetologist (CO) license in PA are by examination or by reciprocity.
Cosmetologist License by Examination
Obtaining a cosmetologist license by examination means that you have completed a minimum of 1,250 hours in the cosmetology curriculum at a licensed school of cosmetology and passed the Pennsylvania Cosmetology Licensure Examination.
- Provide a recent Criminal History Records Check (CHRC) from the state police or other state agency for every state in which you have lived, worked, or completed professional training/studies for the past five (5) years. The report(s) must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted.
To obtain a Pennsylvania record check, please visit https://epatch.pa.gov. A volunteer record check will not be accepted. For a list of other state identification agency websites, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/more-fbi-services-and-information/identity-history-summary-checks/state-identification-bureau-listing.
- You will need to provide your “School Code,” which is the school’s license number issued by the State Board of Cosmetology. Find this code by contacting your school OR you may look it up using the PALS Verify A License search.
If you attended a school outside of Pennsylvania to obtain your cosmetology hours, please use school code: CS00000.
- For early testers ONLY: After you complete your exam, you must submit the Final Affidavit, completed by your school, and the Final Transcript. These must be uploaded to the PALS application. You will not receive your license until these documents are received.
Cosmetologist License by Reciprocity
Obtaining a cosmetologist license by reciprocity means you have already obtained a license in another state. A person is eligible for licensure by reciprocity if they are currently licensed in one of the states with which Pennsylvania has an understanding of reciprocity with and has at least two or more years of licensed work experience.
Currently, the State Board of Cosmetology has a reciprocal agreement with every state except: Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Utah.
To help reduce your processing time, please note the following suggestions and information:
- Download the Employers’ Certification for each employer you indicated on your online application and have the employer complete and sign the Certification. Be sure that the employer provides the dates of employment (start and end dates).
How to Apply for a Professional License in PA
Professional licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners. Fraudulent and unethical practitioners. We want the process of applying for a professional license in Pennsylvania to go as smoothly as possible..
What Happens After You Submit Your Application
Our goal is to make the professional licensing process as easy as possible while maintaining our standards to protect the public's health and safety.
Sign in or create account at www.pals.pa.gov
Select the board to apply and plain-language questions will appear to help you get started
Application appears – review checklist, upload required documents, follow prompts
Review all information and edit as needed
Pay the required fee and your application is submitted
Keep an eye on your email or get real-time updates at www.pals.pa.gov
Contact
State Board of Cosmetology
Phone - 1 (833) DOS-BPOA
Fax - (717) 705-5540
Email: ST-COSMETOLOGY@pa.gov