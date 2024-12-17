The purpose of the Cosmetology Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

A cosmetologist (CO) needs a license when performing the following services for pay:

Cleaning and/or beautifying human hair by cutting, coloring and/or styling human hair with or without chemicals

Removing unwanted hair

Using mechanical or electrical appliances on the upper body for massage, stimulation and/or manipulation

Applying makeup, preparations and creams

Manicures and/or pedicures



Two of the primary ways to receive a cosmetologist (CO) license in PA are by examination or by reciprocity.

Cosmetologist License by Examination

Obtaining a cosmetologist license by examination means that you have completed a minimum of 1,250 hours in the cosmetology curriculum at a licensed school of cosmetology and passed the Pennsylvania Cosmetology Licensure Examination.