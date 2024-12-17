The purpose of the Barber Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.
A barber (BL) is someone who is licensed to provide the following services:
- Cutting, shaping, trimming or blending the hair with proper tools or instruments designed for this purpose.
- Giving facial and scalp massage, or facial and scalp treatment, with any preparations made for this purpose, either by hand or by mechanical or electrical appliances.
- Shampooing the hair or applying any makes of hair cream, hair lotions or hair tonics.
- Dyeing, coloring or bleaching the hair.
- Styling and rendering hair straightening, hair processing, hair weaving, hair waving and curling, with methods such as: manual, mechanical, chemical or electrical with proper devices or proper chemical compounds developed and designed for this purpose.
- Performing any service on a wig or hairpiece.
- Shaping the eyebrows.
- Shaving or trimming the beard.
Obtaining A Barber License by Examination
Obtaining a barber license by examination means that you have completed a minimum of 1,250 hours of instruction in barbering education within a period of at least 9 months or completed 1,250 hours of training in a Pennsylvania licensed barber shop. Applicants are eligible for a license by examination after passing both the barber practical and theory exams within a year of each other.
- Provide a recent Criminal History Records Check (CHRC) from the state police or other state agency for every state in which you have lived, worked, or completed professional training/studies for the past five (5) years. The report(s) must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted.
To obtain a Pennsylvania record check, please visit https://epatch.pa.gov. A volunteer record check will not be accepted. For a list of other state identification agency websites, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/more-fbi-services-and-information/identity-history-summary-checks/state-identification-bureau-listing.
- Applicant must submit the Barber School Affidavit OR Barber Shop Affidavit with notary signature and seal for each school and/or shop in which they obtained training hours. If hours were obtained from more than one facility, you must submit a Training Affidavit from each facility. The Affidavit is downloaded by the applicant from PALS, completed by the school or shop where the applicant obtained training, and then uploaded into PALS.
- Proof of the completion of the eighth grade must be submitted. Proof may be in the form of a copy of the high school diploma or GED diploma issued by Department of Education, GED certificate indicating the grade equivalency, a letter or statement from the high school with the principal's signature, indicating the highest grade completed, or an official transcript of the high school record with school seal affixed and signed by the appropriate official. Copies of documents must be uploaded to the PALS application.
- Applicant must be at least 16 years of age and provide date of birth and submit proof of age. Acceptable documents are copies of: Driver's license (not expired), State issued I.D., Passport, US Dept of State VISA or Birth Certificate. Documents must be scanned and uploaded to the applicant's exam application in PALS or may be photographed and uploaded to the applicant's exam application in PALS.
- The school or shop, where barber training was obtained, must submit transcripts showing that the barber curriculum subjects and hours were completed. Barber training transcripts must be submitted to Pearson Vue, her. Transcripts must be uploaded to the application.
Criteria
The criteria for a Barber License by Reciprocity in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are:
- Must be the holder of a current (not expired) Barber license
- License must be held in one of the states with which Pennsylvania has an understanding of reciprocity:
- California
- Delaware
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Maine
- Mississippi
- Montana
- New Mexico
- New York
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Virginia
Eligibilty
To be eligible for a Barber License by Reciprocity, an applicant must:
- Submit an application for licensure by reciprocity as a Barber via PALS
- Pay the applicable application processing fee
- Submit a LOGS (Letter of Good Standing) for all states in which a Barber license is held
- Submit a Criminal History Record Check (CHRC) for every state in which the applicant lived or worked
- If you are licensed in a state that is NOT listed in the Criteria above, your application will be reviewed by staff and your application will be treated as an endorsement examination or as an Act 41 "Fast Track to Licensure", as applicable.
Obtaining A Barber Endorsement by Examination
Obtaining a barber license through endorsement by examination means that you have an active license from a state in which Pennsylvania does not have an understanding of reciprocity agreement.
Pennsylvania has an understanding of reciprocity only with the following states: California, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
If your license is not from one of these states, then you should take the Barber Endorsement Examination. A person who is eligible for a license through endorsement by examination needs only take a theory examination. The exam must be completed within one year of applying for the endorsement examination or a new application and fees will be required.
- Contact the state board office(s) where you hold or have ever held a license, certificate, permit, registration or other authorization to practice a health-related profession and request letters of good standing. The letter must include the following: license issue and expiration date, license status (current or expired) and disciplinary standing. The letter(s) of good standing must be sent directly to Pearson Vue C/O OHT PO Box 1178 Dripping Springs, TX 78620 or by email to: palsreports@oakhilltech.com.
- Applicant must be at least 16 years of age and provide date of birth and submit proof of age. Acceptable documents are copies of: Driver's license (not expired), State issued I.D., Passport, US Department of State VISA or Birth Certificate. Documents must be scanned and uploaded to the applicant's exam application in PALS or may be photographed and uploaded to the applicant's exam application in PALS.
How to Apply for a Professional License in PA
Professional licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners. Fraudulent and unethical practitioners. We want the process of applying for a professional license in Pennsylvania to go as smoothly as possible..
What Happens After You Submit Your Application
Our goal is to make the professional licensing process as easy as possible while maintaining our standards to protect the public's health and safety.
Sign in or create account at www.pals.pa.gov
Select the State Board of Barber Examiners to apply and plain-language questions will appear to help you get started
Application appears – review checklist, upload required documents, follow prompts
Review all information and edit as needed
Pay the required fee and your application is submitted
Keep an eye on your email or get real-time updates at www.pals.pa.gov
Contact
State Board of Barber Examiners
Phone - 1 (833) DOS-BPOA
Fax - (717) 705-5540
Email: RA-BARBER@pa.gov