The purpose of the Barber Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

A barber (BL) is someone who is licensed to provide the following services:



Cutting, shaping, trimming or blending the hair with proper tools or instruments designed for this purpose.

Giving facial and scalp massage, or facial and scalp treatment, with any preparations made for this purpose, either by hand or by mechanical or electrical appliances.

Shampooing the hair or applying any makes of hair cream, hair lotions or hair tonics.

Dyeing, coloring or bleaching the hair.

Styling and rendering hair straightening, hair processing, hair weaving, hair waving and curling, with methods such as: manual, mechanical, chemical or electrical with proper devices or proper chemical compounds developed and designed for this purpose.

Performing any service on a wig or hairpiece.

Shaping the eyebrows.

Shaving or trimming the beard.



Obtaining A Barber License by Examination



Obtaining a barber license by examination means that you have completed a minimum of 1,250 hours of instruction in barbering education within a period of at least 9 months or completed 1,250 hours of training in a Pennsylvania licensed barber shop. Applicants are eligible for a license by examination after passing both the barber practical and theory exams within a year of each other.