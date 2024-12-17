Third Party Nomination Paperwork

Official Website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
If you have any questions, email ra-elections@pa.gov.
If you have any questions, call 1-877-868-3772, option 3.
Find more services and information provided by the Department.