​Lobbying Disclosure Renewal 2025-2026

This is a reminder that lobbying registrations will automatically expire January 1, 2025, because the current biennial registration period ends December 31, 2026.

Beginning January 1, 2025, you will have 10 days to update any information on your lobbying registration prior to renewal. Please note that you will use your current registration number when you renew your registration.

Lobbying Disclosure Renewal for 2025-2026

You may begin filing your 2025-2026 lobbying renewal on December 15, 2024. The renewal fee is $300.00 for all registrants. This fee will cover a renewal for a principal, lobbying firm, or lobbyist from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026.



Electronic Renewals

The option to renew electronically is available on our website. If you have ownership of your registration, you should see the renew option available next to your registration record. The online website address is: www.palobbyingservices.pa.gov.



Renewal by Check

If you wish to renew your registration online and pay with a check, please make sure to include the remittance notice you receive online after renewing your registration. Any changes must be made online. We cannot enter any updates you submit by paper. Checks can be dropped off to our drop box outside the Keystone Building or brought into our office at 500 North Office Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120.



Amendments

This is a good time to review your registration record and update your information: affiliated principals, affiliated lobbyists, affiliated lobbying firms, contact information, etc. *note: Registration numbers link each principal, lobbyist, and lobbying firm. If you enter only the name of the affiliated party on your registration without also adding their registration number, the affiliation will not show up on expense reports. Hence, this can affect affirmations for lobbyists and or lobbying firms.



Terminations

Terminate your registration only if you do not intend to do any further lobbying in the Commonwealth. If you need to end affiliation with a principal, lobbying firm or lobbyist, please complete an amendment to end affiliations prior to termination.



Please contact our bureau if you have any questions regarding this process. You may contact us via e-mail at RA-LobbyDisclosure@pa.gov or via telephone at (717) 787-5280 (option 5).