2024 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates

Reporting Dates

Type of Report Cycle Completed Filing Deadline

2024 Annual Report

Cycle 7 December 31, 2024

January 31, 2025

*6th Tuesday Pre-Primary

Cycle 1 March 31, 2025

April 8, 2025

2nd Friday Pre-Primary Cycle 2 May 5, 2025

May 9, 2025

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Cycle 10 Starts May 6, 2025

Through and including May 20, 2025

30 Day Post-Primary Cycle 3 June 9, 2025

June 19 , 2025

6th Tuesday Pre- Election

Cycle 4 September 15, 2025

September 23, 2025

2nd Friday Pre-Election Cycle 5 October 20, 2025

October 24, 2025

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Cycle 11 Starts October 21, 2025

Through and including November 4, 2025

30 Day Post-Election Cycle 6 November 24, 2025

December 4, 2025

2025 Annual Report

Cycle 7 December 31, 2025

February 2, 2026



* You are only required to file these reports if you are a candidate for a statewide office, an authorized committee for such a candidate, or a committee contributing to candidates for statewide office.

**For your report to be accepted as timely filed, you must postmark your report at least one day prior to the filing deadline.

**Your notarized cover page or unsworn declaration must be received in our office ten calendar days (including weekends) after the filing deadline. Postmarks will not be accepted.

NOTE: All dates are subject to change without notice in the event of passage of any amendatory legislation.

Sixth Tuesday Pre-Primary or Pre-Election Reports

Sixth Tuesday Pre-Primary or Pre-Election Reports are required to be filed only by candidates for statewide office, their authorized candidate committees, and any political committee or lobbyist that has made an expenditure to influence the election of a statewide candidate. In 2024, statewide offices appearing on the ballot include the following:

Attorney General

Auditor General

State Treasurer

Political committees/lobbyists that have not made an expenditure to influence the election of a candidate for the statewide offices listed above do not need to file the Sixth Tuesday Pre-Primary/Election report.

Second Friday Pre- and Thirty Day Post-Primary or Election Reports

Second Friday Pre- and Thirty Day Post-Primary or Election Reports are required to be filed by all candidates appearing on the ballot and all political committees and lobbyists that have made expenditures to influence the election of such candidates. In 2024, offices appearing on the ballot include:

Attorney General

Auditor General

State Treasurer

Senator in the General Assembly

Representative in the General Assembly

Annual Reports

Annual Reports must be filed by all candidates, political committees and contributing lobbyists that have not filed a termination report.

Special Elections

In the event of any special election, candidates and committees should contact our bureau regarding reporting requirements and filing deadlines. A separate report will need to be filed for each Special Election Cycle. Special Elections do not follow the reporting dates for Cycles 1-7. Information regarding Special Election reporting dates can be found on our website.

Penalties

In accordance with the Campaign Finance Reporting Law, those who file required reports after the filing deadline are assessed a late filing fee of $20 per day for the first six days that a report is late, and

$10 per day thereafter, up to a maximum penalty of $250.

Unsworn Declarations

Act 2020-15, allows for unsworn declarations for campaign finance reports and campaign finance statements filed by political committees, candidates for public office, and contributing lobbyists. Independent expenditure and non-bid contact reports are also covered under the new law. Filers must physically sign and date their report or statement cover sheet. Their signature acknowledges, under penalty of perjury, that the statements contained in the filed report or statement are true and correct. These updated forms may be scanned and emailed to ra-stcampaignfinance@pa.gov. Complete the corresponding version of the form signed by the required individual(s).

Political Committee Treasurers

It is the treasurer's responsibility to file required committee reports. Keep this schedule available for reference prior to each reporting deadline. If you need a reporting form, you may print one from the Department’s website or request one from the bureau. You may also file your report online. From the website, select the link to Campaign Finance and then to Online Filing for more information. Please remember that all reports must include your filer identification number on the cover page.

24-Hour Reporting

Section 1628 of the Campaign Expense Reporting Law, 25 P.S. § 3248, requires any candidate or political committee, authorized by a candidate and created solely for the purpose of influencing an election on behalf of that candidate, which receives any contribution or pledge of five hundred dollars ($500) or more, or any person making an independent expenditure of five hundred dollars ($500) or more after the final pre-election/pre-primary report has been deemed completed shall report such contribution or expenditure to the appropriate supervisor. The candidate, chairperson or treasurer of the political committee shall send the report of late contributions within twenty-four (24) hours of receipt of the contribution. The same shall apply to persons making independent expenditures.

The bureau will accept the filing of 24 Hour Reports by facsimile at 717-213-8083, via e-mail at: ra-stcampaignfinance@pa.gov or online. The filing of late contribution reports does not remove the obligation to also report those contributions on the appropriate post-election/post-primary expense report filing. Please contact our office for specific reporting dates for late contribution reports.