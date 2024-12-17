Campaign Finance Video Guides

If this committee wishes to register as an independent expenditure only committee, please include form DSEB – 506 the form must include the name of the committee, filer id if already registered and must be signed and dated with original signatures.

If the committee wishes to operate a candidate’s authorized committee, please include form DSEB 501 with the registration statement.

Campaign Finance Filings

In this video, we will show you step by step how to file a campaign finance expense report or finance statement through our website.