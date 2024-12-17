Campaign Finance Video Guides

Skip to agency navigation
    Campaign Finance Registration Statement 

    Here is a tutorial on how to complete the Political Committee Registration Statement also referred to as form DSEB 500.   ​​​

    If this committee wishes to register as an independent expenditure only committee, please include form DSEB – 506 the form must include the name of the committee, filer id if already registered and must be signed and dated with original signatures. 

    If the committee wishes to operate a candidate’s authorized committee, please include form DSEB 501 with the registration statement.  

    In this video, we will show you step by step how to file a campaign finance expense report or finance statement through our website. 

    Email us your questions about Campaign Finance.

    You can call the Division of Campaign Finance at 717-787-5280, option 4.

