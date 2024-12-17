Good Standing or Subsistence Certificates

A certificate of subsistence (good standing) states when the corporation, limited partnership, limited liability company or limited liability partnership is still in existence as a matter of record in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

In addition to certifying copies of documents, this office also prepares certificates of subsistence (good standing) and certificates of due and diligent search. A certificate of due and diligent search certifies that all available records of the office have been searched and that a particular entity does not appear in our records. This office also creates certificates attesting that information on our records is true and correct. These certificates with the seal and signature of the Secretary of the Commonwealth are known as engrossed certificates. Certificates of non-existence for entities are also available. Consult the fee schedule for applicable fees.

To order your Subsistence Certificate online, follow these steps on Business Filing Services.

“Create Log In”

“Click on Search Business Entities”

“Search Name, then Click on Name”

“Find Subsistence/Certificate of Registration Under ‘Certified Documents’”

Go to our business filing system.



You may reach the bureau by telephone by calling (717) 787-1057, option 3. The telephone lines are available from 8:00 am to 4:45 pm