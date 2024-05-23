Commercial Registered Office Providers (CROPs)

Associations registering with the Department of State are required to have a registered office address, which must be an actual street address or rural route box number in Pennsylvania. Post office box addresses alone are not acceptable. 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(c)(1).

Listing a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) in lieu of providing a registered office address is an option for any association that does not have a physical location or mailing address in Pennsylvania. 15 Pa.C.S. § 109. Prior to listing a CROP address, the association should enter into a contract for the services of the Commercial Registered Office Provider. Listing a CROP address without having entered into a contract with the CROP could subject a filer to civil and criminal penalties. Commercial Registered Office Providers may not be used for filings in which a principal place of business is required (e.g. Fictitious Name registrations).

A Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) is not the same as a Registered Agent. Many states require the designation of a Registered Agent in order to register a business. Pennsylvania does not. A Registered Agent is typically an agent for service of process under the Rules of Civil Procedure. A CROP may also be "an agent authorized by the corporation or similar entity in writing to receive service of process for it" under the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures (see Pa.R.C.P. 423 and 424), but such agents are not required to be publicly designated with the Department of State as part of the business registration process.