Shapiro Administration Reminds Voters the Deadline to Register to Vote in the Primary Is Only Two Weeks Away

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded eligible Pennsylvanians today that the May 5 deadline to register to vote in the May 20 primary election is only two weeks away. Ensuring our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to visit vote.pa.gov and register to vote by May 5,” Schmidt said. “It only takes a few minutes, and will allow you to participate in our democracy and let your voice be heard.”

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to use the Department’s online voter registration site, which is fast and convenient. In addition to applying to register at that site, current registered voters can update their name, address, or party affiliation, if desired.

To be eligible to vote in the May 20 primary, a person must be:

a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary,

a resident of the election district in which the person plans to register for at least 30 days before the primary, and

at least 18 years old on or before May 20.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can vote on any of the following if they also appear on the ballot:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

In addition to registering online, eligible voters can receive an application to register to vote at:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

offices of special education in high schools, and

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

In 2023, PennDOT driver and photo license centers began offering automatic voter registration, which provides eligible Pennsylvanians with a convenient way to apply to register to vote when they obtain a new driver's license or ID card or when they renew their existing identification. The Shapiro Administration launched the initiative as part of its continued commitment to ensuring free, fair, and secure elections.

Regardless of which method eligible Pennsylvanians use to register, county election offices must receive their voter registration application by close of business May 5.

“Every registered voter also can request a mail ballot and vote from the convenience of their home,” Schmidt added. “Your vote is valuable, regardless of how you choose to cast it, and I encourage you to exercise your constitutional right by voting in this election.”

Ballot applications for voters who wish to vote by mail ballot must be received by their county election office by 5 p.m. on May 13. The deadline for county election offices to receive completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day, May 20. Mail ballots received after that time cannot be counted.

Pennsylvanians who prefer to vote in person on Primary Election Day can find their polling place at vote.pa.gov. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Eligible voters will have the opportunity to choose candidates in the following races:

Superior Court judge,

Commonwealth Court judge,

Court of Common Pleas judges, and

Local officials, such as county commissioner, borough council member, township supervisor, and school board member.

The Department’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese, and it provides county elections offices’ contact information as well as tips for first-time voters and members of the military.