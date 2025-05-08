Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded registered voters in Pennsylvania today about the ways to cast their ballot, either by voting at the polls or returning their mail ballot, in the May 20 municipal primary election.

“Ensuring our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration,” Schmidt said during a press conference in the Capitol. “Every voter should be well informed about how to exercise their right to vote in this municipal election year.”

Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians that, because the Commonwealth has a closed primary, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can vote on any of the following if they also appear on the ballot:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

“Remember: Every year is an election year,” Schmidt added. “Municipal elections, like the ones happening this year, matter because our local and county elected officials make decisions every day that shape our communities.”

Voting by mail ballot

To date, counties have approved 778,706 mail ballot applications ahead of the May 20 primary.

The official deadline to apply for a mail ballot is May 13, though Schmidt urges those who want to vote by mail to apply for and return their completed ballot as soon as possible to ensure their vote can be counted.

“With just a few days until the deadline, voters who wish to vote by mail should apply today, so they still have time to receive their ballot, complete it, and return it by 8 p.m. on Primary Day,” Schmidt said. “Also, remember that voters who apply for a mail ballot in person at their county board of elections office can complete their ballot and return it all in one visit. Applications for a mail ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on May 13.”

Whether they complete their mail ballot at home or at their county elections office, voters are strongly encouraged to read all instructions carefully and follow the provided steps to ensure their ballot can be counted.

Schmidt urged voters to immediately return their completed mail ballot to their county elections office, or hand-deliver the ballot to an officially designated satellite office or drop box.

Under Pennsylvania law, a voter may return only their own ballot. The only exceptions are for voters with a disability who designate someone in writing to deliver their ballot and for voters who need an emergency absentee ballot.

County elections offices must receive all completed mail ballots by 8 p.m. on Primary Day, May 20. Mail ballots received after that time will not count.

Voting in person

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Primary Day. If a voter is line by 8 p.m., they can vote.

For registered voters who wish to vote in person, Schmidt shared some tips about their rights at their polling place:

First-time voters, or those voting for the first time in a new precinct, must show ID. Acceptable ID includes both photo and non-photo ID.

Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls should bring their mail ballot materials, including the outer return envelope, with them to be surrendered.

If a voter applied for a mail ballot but did not receive it or no longer has the ballot packet, they may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Primary Day.

Voters have the right to assistance at the polling place, including language or literacy assistance.

Voters have the right to refuse assistance.

Schmidt also reminded all voters that they have the right to vote without being subjected to intimidation, harassment, or discrimination. A voter who experiences intimidation should report it to the Judge of Elections, their county board of elections , their county district attorney's office, or the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

For more information, visit vote.pa.gov or call 1-877-VOTESPA, which offers information and interpretation services in more than 200 languages.