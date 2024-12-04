Secretary of the Commonwealth Certifies 2024 General Election Results

Harrisburg, PA – After all 67 counties certified their results to the Department of State, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt certified the results of Pennsylvania’s 2024 general election today.

“After a careful review of the counties’ election results, I am pleased to confirm that Pennsylvania had a free, fair, safe, and secure general election on Nov. 5,” Schmidt said. “Thank you to county election officials for their hard work preparing for and conducting a smooth election.”

As required by state law, once Schmidt received certified results from all 67 counties, the Department of State verified the provided totals before the Secretary signed the official certification document.

Schmidt added that, as he announced earlier this week, the two audits that counties conduct after every election and before final certification confirmed that the unofficial results of the 2024 general election were accurate.

Each county completed a statutorily required 2% statistical audit, which is a random sample of at least 2% of the ballots cast in their county – or 2,000 ballots, whichever is fewer.

For the statewide risk-limiting audit, election officials in 32 counties audited the randomly selected race for state treasurer by hand-tallying 55 batches of randomly selected ballots, which amounted to a review of more than 37,000 ballots.

Ensuring our elections are conducted freely, fairly, and securely – and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard – are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

Under the federal Electoral College Reform Act (ECRA), the deadline for Gov. Shapiro to sign and issue Pennsylvania’s certificate of ascertainment – which officially records and reports the results of the presidential contest – is Dec. 11, 2024.

Turnout for the 2024 general election was about 77%, with more than 7 million registered Pennsylvania voters casting a ballot.

Final, official vote returns for all 2024 general election races can be found on the Department’s election returns website.