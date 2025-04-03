Harrisburg, PA – In preparation for the May 20 primary election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt today launched the Shapiro Administration's biannual voter education efforts to ensure Pennsylvanians are aware of key dates and deadlines ahead of the election, as well as how to cast a ballot for those who choose to vote by mail.

“Educating Pennsylvania’s voters about upcoming elections is part of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening our democracy and ensuring safe and secure elections,” Schmidt said. “No voter should miss out on the opportunity to have their voice heard, so the Department provides clear, nonpartisan information about how Pennsylvanians can cast their ballot and have it counted.”

Among the key dates:

May 5: Last day to register to vote in the primary election

Last day to register to vote in the primary election May 13: Last day to apply for a mail ballot

Last day to apply for a mail ballot May 20: Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. 8 p.m. May 20: Deadline for your county elections office to receive your completed mail ballot.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can vote on any local ballot questions, if applicable.

Schmidt highlighted the Department's voter education toolkit, which provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, and Chinese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to further educate voters about the primary.

Schmidt also reminded voters about redesigned mail ballot materials and redesigned online mail ballot application. The changes institute more uniformity in mail ballot materials across the Commonwealth's 67 counties, streamline the application process, provide clearer instructions for voters, and reduce the chances of voters making errors, Schmidt said.

“The Shapiro Administration’s redesigned mail ballot materials have made voting by mail clearer and easier to understand for Pennsylvania voters,” Schmidt said. “When most of these changes were introduced last year, we saw a 57% decrease in the number of mail ballots rejected for being improperly filled out.”

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.