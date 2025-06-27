ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Expands Job Opportunities for Doctors, Nurses, and Physical Therapists by Fully Implementing Multistate Health Care Compacts

Harrisburg, PA ­­– Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced this week that, starting July 7, Pennsylvania will become a full participant in three health care compacts that make it easier for qualified doctors, nurses, and physical therapists to provide care in dozens of states.

“Thanks to diligent, continuous hard work, the Department of State is leveling the playing field for doctors, nurses, and physical therapists in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “We have listened to the calls from our nurses and our lawmakers to get full implementation of these health care compacts done, and I applaud everyone who worked tirelessly to make this happen for the health care professionals across our Commonwealth”

Health care compacts allow qualified, licensed professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all licensing requirements to provide care to patients in dozens of compact member states.

Pennsylvania currently licenses more than 300,000 nurses, about 65,000 doctors, and more than 17,000 physical therapists.

The Shapiro Administration is setting a new standard for good governance — making Pennsylvania a place where government works to create real opportunity and gives people the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Thanks to this work, processing times for key professional licenses have dropped significantly: Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse licenses have gone from 25 business days at the beginning of the administration to just 5, physician/surgeon (M.D.) licenses from 43 to 10 days, and physical therapist licenses from 31 to just 3 days. These improvements mean nurses, doctors, and other professionals can get to work faster — and more Pennsylvanians can get the care and services they need.

