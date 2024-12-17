Hearing Examiners
Department of State matters only.
Communication
Written correspondence from counsel or the parties may be emailed to Hearing Examiner Rand at drand@pa.gov; however, the other party must be copied on the email.
Courtesy Copies of Filings
Where filings are done by the Commonwealth, Hearing Examiner Rand can see them within one day in the Department of State's internal electronic docketing system ("PALS"). Therefore, unless it is an urgent motion (i.e., a last-minute continuance request) no courtesy copy is needed. Where outside counsel or a party mails documents and there is a need for a prompt response, a courtesy email with the document attached is appreciated. Where outside counsel or the parties use the Office of Prothonotary's Legal Resource account to file documents (RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov), a courtesy copy by email is also appreciated.
Hearings
Hearings are generally scheduled by the Prothonotary but in some cases Hearing Examiner Rand may schedule or reschedule a case by order.
Hearing Examiner Rand does not routinely require prehearing memoranda or hold a prehearing conference. However, she will do so if a party requests it. When directed, they are useful to estimate how long the hearing should take, to highlight concerns regarding expert testimony and to receive feedback on the desire for a video or telephonic hearing.
Hearing Examiner Rand will accommodate the needs of out-of-town parties, attorneys, or witnesses, when feasible. Upon request, with the consent of all parties and at her discretion, she may permit a party to appear by video or telephone. Upon request she may also permit a witness to appear remotely.
When videotaped testimony or telephone recordings are presented, Hearing Examiner Rand may direct that the court reporter transcribe them for submission into the record.
Exhibits should be pre-marked for the hearing.
Hearing Examiner Rand will explain to pro se parties the right to have counsel and guide pro se partiesthrough the process by explaining concepts such as opening statements, cross examination, entering of exhibits into the record, closing statements and filing of post-hearing briefs. She may also ask some general questions to help develop a record.
Other Matters
Because all communication with her must be with both parties and never separately, Hearing Examiner Rand often uses email for quick communication. It is extremely helpful if, when filing a document, counsel or the pro se party includes in the document an email address that is regularly monitored.
Department of State matters only.
Communication
Written correspondence from counsel or the parties may be emailed to Hearing Examiner Foerster at mfoerster@pa.gov; however, you must copy the other side. Because the case’s docket should speak for itself, any email that includes a time-sensitive motion should be printed as a .pdf and filed with the Prothonotary.
Courtesy Copies of Filings
Where filings are done by the Commonwealth, Hearing Examiner Foerster can see them within a day or two in the Department of State’s internal electronic docketing system (“PALS”). Therefore, unless it is an urgent motion (i.e., a last-minute continuance request) no courtesy copy is necessary. Where outside counsel or a party paper mails documents and there is a need for a prompt response, a courtesy email with the document attached makes sense. Use the Office of Prothonotary’s Legal Resource account to file documents (RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov).
Hearings
Hearings are generally scheduled by the Prothonotary but in some cases Hearing Examiner Foerster may schedule or reschedule a case by order. If trying to reschedule, the parties should be prepared to caucus together for hearing dates that work then communicate those dates to Hearing Examiner Foerster for a scheduling order.
Hearing Examiner Foerster does not routinely require prehearing memoranda or hold a prehearing conference. However, he will do so if a party requests it. Be prepared to discuss: the length of time each party will need to present his/her case; how much preparation time each party will need (i.e., how far out); prospective hearing dates; any special accommodations; and, in-person or video requests. Exhibits and witness lists will be exchanged at this time. Exhibits not exchanged ahead of time may not come into evidence.
Hearing Examiner Foerster will accommodate the needs of out-of-town parties, attorneys, or witnesses, when feasible. Hearing Room 1 has full capability for video for witnesses.
Exhibits should be pre-marked for the hearing.
Hearing Examiner Foerster will explain to self-represented (no attorney) parties the right to have counsel and guide self-represented parties through the process by explaining concepts such as opening statements, cross examination, entering of exhibits into the record, closing statements and filing of post-hearing briefs. He may also ask some general questions to help develop a record.
Department of State matters only.
No Preferences.
Department of State matters only.
Communication
Written correspondence from counsel or the parties may be emailed to Hearing Examiner Rivera at carivera@pa.gov; however, the other party must be copied on the email.
Continuances
Continuances will be liberally granted unless good cause shown otherwise.
Continuances may be (i) requested by email to carivera@pa.gov with all parties copied or (ii) a formal motion filed with the Prothonotary. Please indicate if concurrence was sought from the opposing party.
Courtesy Copies of Filings
Where outside counsel or a party mails documents and there is a need for a prompt response, a courtesy email with the document attached is appreciated. Where outside counsel or the parties use the Office of Prothonotary's Legal Resource account to file documents (RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov), a courtesy copy by email is also appreciated.
Hearings
Hearings are generally scheduled by the Prothonotary but in some cases Hearing Examiner Rivera may schedule or reschedule a case by order.
Hearing Examiner Rivera does not routinely require prehearing memoranda or hold a prehearing conference. However, she will do so if a party requests it. When directed, they are useful to estimate how long the hearing should take, to highlight concerns regarding expert testimony, and to receive feedback on the desire for a video or telephonic hearing.
Hearing Examiner Rivera will accommodate the needs of out-of-town parties, attorneys, or witnesses, when feasible. Upon request, with the consent of all parties and at her discretion, she may permit a party to appear by video or telephone. Upon request she may also permit a witness to appear remotely.
Exhibits should be pre-marked for the hearing.
Hearing Examiner Rivera will explain to pro se parties the right to have counsel and guide pro se parties through the process by explaining concepts such as opening statements, cross examination, entering of exhibits into the record, closing statements and filing of post-hearing briefs. She may also ask some general questions to help develop a record.
Other Matters
Because all communication with her must be with both parties and never separately, Hearing Examiner Rivera often uses email for quick communication. It is extremely helpful if, when filing a document, counsel or the pro se party includes in the document an email address that is regularly monitored.
Department of State matters only.
No Preferences.
Department of State matters only.
No Preferences.
Communication
Email communication is welcomed, but the litigants must copy all parties to the case on the email, to avoid ex parte communication with the Hearing Examiner. Hearing Examiner McCarthy may be reached at hmccarthy@pa.gov. Email correspondence may ultimately be filed with the Prothonotary, and therefore is understood to be formal legal correspondence. Hearing Examiner McCarthy often uses email for communication, especially as it pertains to scheduling; therefore, it is extremely helpful if, when filing a document, the party includes an email address that is regularly monitored.
Continuances
Continuances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on the circumstances of the case, and the reason and timeliness for the request. It is helpful, when possible, for the party seeking the continuance to confer with the opposing party for their position on the motion, and to list future dates of availability or unavailability. Continuances may be requested via email to hmccarthy@pa.gov with all parties cc’d on the email, and/or by formal motion filed with the Prothonotary.
Pre-Hearing Matters
Hearing Examiner McCarthy does not routinely schedule prehearing conferences sua sponte. However, a telephonic pre-hearing conference will be ordered and scheduled if timely requested by either party (a few weeks to a month before the hearing is ideal). Prehearing conferences are useful to: (1) estimate how long the hearing should take, (2) discuss any special situations, (3) discuss stipulations and/or objections, (4) exchange exhibits, and (5) otherwise discuss legal issues.
Courtesy Copies of Filings
When a party sends a document to the Prothonotary and there is a need for a prompt response, a courtesy email to hmccarthy@pa.gov with the document attached is appreciated.
Hearings
Hearing Examiner McCarthy is amenable to video hearings and in person hearings. Telephone hearings are less preferable but may be accommodated when necessary. Allowing a witness to testify by video or phone during an otherwise in person hearing may be accommodated on a case-by-case basis as well.
Any request to convert an in-person hearing to a video or telephonic hearing may be made: (1) by an email to hmccarthy@pa.gov with all parties copied and/or (2) by a motion filed with the Prothonotary. Please indicate if concurrence was sought from the opposing party.
Hearing Examiner McCarthy will generally explain the hearing process to pro se parties (i.e., parties representing themselves without counsel).