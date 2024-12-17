Department of State matters only.



Communication

Written correspondence from counsel or the parties may be emailed to Hearing Examiner Rand at drand@pa.gov; however, the other party must be copied on the email.





Courtesy Copies of Filings

Where filings are done by the Commonwealth, Hearing Examiner Rand can see them within one day in the Department of State's internal electronic docketing system ("PALS"). Therefore, unless it is an urgent motion (i.e., a last-minute continuance request) no courtesy copy is needed. Where outside counsel or a party mails documents and there is a need for a prompt response, a courtesy email with the document attached is appreciated. Where outside counsel or the parties use the Office of Prothonotary's Legal Resource account to file documents (RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov), a courtesy copy by email is also appreciated.



Hearings

Hearings are generally scheduled by the Prothonotary but in some cases Hearing Examiner Rand may schedule or reschedule a case by order.

Hearing Examiner Rand does not routinely require prehearing memoranda or hold a prehearing conference. However, she will do so if a party requests it. When directed, they are useful to estimate how long the hearing should take, to highlight concerns regarding expert testimony and to receive feedback on the desire for a video or telephonic hearing.

Hearing Examiner Rand will accommodate the needs of out-of-town parties, attorneys, or witnesses, when feasible. Upon request, with the consent of all parties and at her discretion, she may permit a party to appear by video or telephone. Upon request she may also permit a witness to appear remotely.

When videotaped testimony or telephone recordings are presented, Hearing Examiner Rand may direct that the court reporter transcribe them for submission into the record.

Exhibits should be pre-marked for the hearing.

Hearing Examiner Rand will explain to pro se parties the right to have counsel and guide pro se partiesthrough the process by explaining concepts such as opening statements, cross examination, entering of exhibits into the record, closing statements and filing of post-hearing briefs. She may also ask some general questions to help develop a record.





Other Matters



Because all communication with her must be with both parties and never separately, Hearing Examiner Rand often uses email for quick communication. It is extremely helpful if, when filing a document, counsel or the pro se party includes in the document an email address that is regularly monitored.