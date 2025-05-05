Multistate License Requirements

Meet Pennsylvania’s licensure requirements. Pass an English language proficiency (ELP) examination, if applicant graduated from an international education program not taught in English or if English is not applicant’s native language; Hold or be eligible for an active, unencumbered license; Submit a criminal background check from the state where you reside and a FBI fingerprint-based criminal background check. Have not been convicted, including being found guilty or entering into an agreed disposition (accelerated rehbilitative dispostion program), of any state or federal felony offense; Have not been convicted of a state or federal misdemeanor related to the practice of nursing Is not currently a participant in an Alternative to Discipline program in this or any state; and Have a valid United States Social Security number (not a TIN).

Continuing Education

Thirty hours of continuing education are required for biennial renewal of license. Of those 30 hours, two hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Fees for Getting Your Multistate License

$135 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—Board-approved education program

$230 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—out of state nursing education program

$250 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—foreign nursing education program

$180 fee for applications for multistate RN licensure by endorsement

$250 fee for applications for multistate RN licensure by endorsement with examination

$105.00 fee for PA single state licensees to convert their license to a multistate license

Licensure Renewal Fee

$122.00 every two years