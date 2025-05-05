Multistate Licensure Requirements
Meet PA's Licensure Requirements
$135.00 Initial Fee
2 Hours of Child Abuse Education
$122.00 Renewal Fee
Multistate License Requirements
- Meet Pennsylvania’s licensure requirements.
- Passed an English language proficiency (ELP) examination, if applicant graduated from an international education program not taught in English or if English is not applicant’s native language;
- Hold or be eligible for an active, unencumbered license;
- Submit a criminal background check from the state where you reside and a FBI fingerprint-based criminal background check.
- Have not been convicted, including being found guilty or having entered into an agreed disposition (ARD), of any state or federal felony offense;
- Have not been convicted of a state or federal misdemeanor related to the practice of nursing
- Is not currently a participant in an Alternative to Discipline program in this or any state; and
- Have a valid United States Social Security number (not a TIN).
Continuing Education
30 hours of continuing education is required for biennial renewal of license. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.
Fees for Getting Your Multistate License
$135 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—Board-approved education program
$230 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—out of state nursing education program
$250 fee for initial multistate RN examination applications—foreign nursing education program
$180 fee for applications for multistate RN licensure by endorsement
$250 fee for applications for multistate RN licensure by endorsement with examination
$105.00 fee for PA single state licensees to convert the license to a multistate license
Licensure Renewal Fee
$122.00 every two years