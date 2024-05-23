賓夕法尼亞州的選舉由67個縣的選舉委員會共同舉辦。
如需資訊瞭解如何聯絡您所在縣的選舉和選民登記官，請從下列地圖或清單選擇您所在的縣。
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Angie Crouse
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
230 Greenamyer Lane
Suite 100
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325-2313
(717) 337-9832
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
David Voye
Division Manager
Allegheny County Elections Division
542 Forbes Ave.
Suite 312
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219-2953
(412) 350-4500
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
James Webb
Director of Elections
450 East Market St.
Kittanning, Pennsylvania, 16201
(724) 548-3222
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Colin Sisk
Director of Elections
810 Third St.
Beaver, Pennsylvania, 15009
(724) 770-4432
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jeffrey Gable
Director of Elections
200 S. Juliana Street
Bedford, Pennsylvania, 15522
(814) 623-4807
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
633 Court St.
1st Floor
Reading, Pennsylvania, 19601
(610) 478-6490
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Sarah Seymour
Director of Elections
Blair County Courthouse
279A Loop Road
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 16648
(814) 693-3287
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Renee Smithkors
Director or Elections/Voter Reg.
6 Court St.
Suite 2
Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848
(570) 265-1717
smithkorsr@bradfordcountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
55 E. Court St.
Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901
(215) 348-6154
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Chantell McCurdy
Director
227 W. Cunningham St.
Butler, Pennsylvania, 16001
(724) 284-5308
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Maryann Dillon
Director of Elec./Chief Registrar
200 S. Center St.
Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, 15931
(814) 472-1460
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Misty Lupro
Secretary to the Commissioners
Cameron Co. Courthouse
20 E. 5th St.
Emporium, Pennsylvania, 15834
(814) 486-9321
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jennifer Ketchledge
Director of Elections
44 Susquehanna Street
PO Box 170
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, 18229
(570) 325-4801
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Melanie Bailey
Director of Elections
420 Holmes St.
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, 16823-1488
(814) 355-6703
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Karen Barsoum
Government Services Ctr.
601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
PO Box 2747
West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990
(610) 344-6410
ccelectionofficials@chesco.org
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Stephanie Saitis
Government Services Ctr.
601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
PO Box 2747
West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990
(610) 344-6410
ccelectionofficials@chesco.org
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Cindy Callihan
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
330 Main Street
Rm 104
Clarion, Pennsylvania, 16214
(814) 226-4000
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Dawn E. Graham
Director of Election / Voter Registration
212 E Locust St.
Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830
(814) 765-2642
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Sue Payonk
Assistant Director of Election / Voter Registration
212 E Locust St.
Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830
(814) 765-2642
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Maria Boileau
Director of Elections / Voter Registration
2 Piper Way
Suite 309
Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 17745-0928
(570) 893-4019
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Matthew Repasky
Director of Voter Services
Columbia Co. Courthouse
11 W. Main Street
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, 17815-0380
(570) 389-5640
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jessalyn McFarland
Director of Voter Services
903 Diamond Park
Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335
(814) 333-7307
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Bethany Salzarulo
Director of Elections
1601 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013
(717) 240-6385
bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Chris Spackman
Director
Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
1251 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111
(717) 780-6360
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Laureen Hagan
Chief Clerk/Director
201 W. Front St.
Government Center Bldg.
Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
(610) 891-4673
DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Crystal Winterbottom
Interim Voter Registration Director
201 W. Front St.
Government Center Bldg.
Media, Pennsylvania, 19063
(610) 891-4659
DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Kimberly S. Frey
Director
300 Center St.
P.O. Box 448
Ridgway, Pennsylvania, 15853-0448
(814) 776-5337
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Tonia Fernandez
Election Supervisor
Erie County Courthouse
140 W. 6th St.
Rm. 112
Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
(814) 451-6275
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Marybeth Kuznik
Designee authorized to receive information
2 W Main St.
Suite 111
Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412
(724) 430-1289
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jean Ann Hitchcock
Voter Registrar/Elections Clerk
526 Elm St.
Unit #3
Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353
(814) 755-3537
jahitchcock@forestcountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jean Byers
Franklin Co. Com's Office
272 N. Second Street
Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
(717) 261-3810
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Jennie M. Aines
Chief Registrar
Franklin Co. Reg. Office
272 N. Second Street
Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201
(717) 261-3886
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
116 W. Market St.
Suite 205
McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, 17233
(717) 485-6872
electionsdirector@co.fulton.pa.us
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Joe Lemley
Rm. 102 - County Offc. Bldg
93 E. High St.
Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370
(724) 852-5230
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Andrea A Riley
Elections Coordinator
233 Penn St., - Bailey Building
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652
(814) 643-3091 ext 205
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Robin Maryai
Chief Clerk
Indiana Co.
825 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
(724) 465-3805
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Debra L. Streams
Director of Voter Registration
Indiana Co.
825 Philadelphia St.
Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934
(724) 465-3852
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Karen Lupone
Chief Clerk
155 Main St.
Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
(814) 849-1603
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Linda Snyder
Voter Registrar
155 Main St.
Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825
(814) 849-1603
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Eva M. Weyrich
Director of Elections
1 North Main St.
Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, 17059
(717) 436-7706
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Elizabeth Hopkins
Director of Elections
Lackawanna County
123 Wyoming Ave.
2nd Floor
Scranton, Pennsylvania, 18503
(570) 963-6737
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Christa Miller
Chief Clerk/Chief Registrar
150 N. Queen St.
Suite 117
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603
717-299-8293 (Phone)
717-209-3076 (Fax)
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Tim Germani
Lawrence Co. Gov't Ctr.
430 Court St.
New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101-3593
(724) 656-2161phone
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Sean Drasher
Director of Elections & Voter Registration
Municipal Building, Room 209
400 South 8th Street
Lebanon, Pennsylvania, 17042
(717) 228-4428
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Timothy Benyo
Chief Clerk, Board of Elections
Lehigh Co. Government Center
17 S. 7th St.
Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101
(610) 782-3194
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Emily Cook
Director of Elections
20 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Ste. 207
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701-3505
(570) 825-1715
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Forrest K. Lehman
Director of Elections and Registration
48 W. Third St.
Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 17701
(570) 327-2267
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Brett Perry
Director of Elections
McKean Co. Courthouse
500 W. Main St.
Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749
(814) 887-3203
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Linda Frey
Director of Voter Registration
McKean Co. Courthouse
500 W. Main St.
Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749
(814) 887-3203
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Thad Hall
Director of Elections/ Voter Reg.
130 North Pitt Street
Suite B
Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137
(724) 662-7542
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Paula Hoffman
Director
20 N. Wayne St.
Lewistown, Pennsylvania, 17044
(717) 248-6571
VoterRegistration@MifflinCO.org
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Sara May-Silfee
Director of Elections/Voter Registration
Monroe Co. Admin. Offices
One Quaker Plaza
Rm. 105
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, 18360
(570) 517-3165
smay-silfee@monroecountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Montgomery County Voter Services
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede St., Suite 602
Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401
(610) 278-3280
montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Holly Brandon
Director of Elections
Montour County Elections
435 E Front St.
Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821
(570) 271-3000
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Bette Ann Guschel
Voter Registration
435 E Front St.
Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821
(570) 271-3002
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Chris Commini
Election Registrar
669 Washington St., Lower Level
Easton, Pennsylvania, 18042-7408
(610) 829-6260
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Lindsay Phillips
Director
320 North Second Street,Suite 1
Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
(570) 988-4209
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Kathy Reedy
Assistant Director
320 North Second Street,Suite 1
Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801
(570) 988-4208
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Sarah Geesaman
Director of Elections & Voter Reg.
Freedom Building
15 West Main St.
PO Box 37
(717) 582-2131
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Philadelphia County Board of Elections
142 City Hall
1400 JFK Blvd
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107
(215) 686-3469
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Voter Registration Office
520 N Columbus Blvd
5th Floor
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123
(215) 686-1590
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Nadeen Manzoni
Director
506 Broad St.
Pike County Administration Building
Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535
(570) 296-3426
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Charlie F. Brown
Director
1 N. Main St.
Coudersport, Pennsylvania, 16915
(814) 274-8467
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Albert Gricoski
Director, Elections/Reg.
Schuylkill Co.
420 N. Centre St.
Pottsville, Pennsylvania, 17901
(570) 628-1467
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Devin Rhoads
Director of Elections
Snyder Co. Courthouse
9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
(570) 837-4286
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Stacy Guyer
Voter Registration Administrator
Snyder Co. Courthouse
9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842
(570) 837-4287
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Tina Pritts
Director, Elections & Reg.
Somerset Co.
300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340
Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501
(814) 445-1549
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Jennifer Spako
Director of Elections/Voter Reg.
Sullivan Co. Courthouse
P.O. Box 157
Main & Muncy Streets
Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157
(570) 946-5201
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
P.O. Box 218
31 Lake Ave.
Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801
(570) 278-4600 x 4090
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Penny Whipple
Director of Elections
Tioga County
118 Main St.
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, 16901
(570) 723-8230
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Gregory A. Katherman
Chief Election Coordinator
155 North 15th St.
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822
(570) 524-8681
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Venango County Courthouse Annex
1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
(814) 432-9508
選民登記:
請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。
Laura Anna
Voter Registration Director
Venango County Courthouse Annex
1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323
(814) 432-9514
Laura.Anna@venangocountypa.gov
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Krystle Ransom
Director of Elections/Voter Registration
Warren Co. Courthouse
204 4th Ave.
Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365
(814) 728-3406
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Melanie R. Ostrander
Director of Elections
95 West Beau St., Suite G10
Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432
(724) 228-6750
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Amy Christopher
Director of Elections
925 Court St.
Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431
(570) 253-5970
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Westmoreland Co. Elections/Voter Reg.
2 N. Main St.
Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 15601
(724) 830-3150
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Florence Kellett
Director of Elections
1 Courthouse Square
Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, 18657
(570) 996-2226
選舉:
有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。
Bryan Sheaffer
Director
Office of Elections and Voter Registration
County of York
2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, Suite 219
York, Pennsylvania, 17402
(717) 771-9604