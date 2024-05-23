Skip to agency navigation
    賓夕法尼亞州的選舉由67個縣的選舉委員會共同舉辦。

    如需資訊瞭解如何聯絡您所在縣的選舉和選民登記官，請從下列地圖或清單選擇您所在的縣。

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Angie Crouse
    Director of Elections & Voter Registration

    230 Greenamyer Lane
    Suite 100
    Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 17325-2313

    (717) 337-9832

    acrouse@adamscountypa.gov

    Adams County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    David Voye
    Division Manager

    Allegheny County Elections Division
    542 Forbes Ave.
    Suite 312
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219-2953

    (412) 350-4500

    Allegheny County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    James Webb
    Director of Elections

    450 East Market St.
    Kittanning, Pennsylvania, 16201

    (724) 548-3222

    Armstrong County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Colin Sisk
    Director of Elections

    810 Third St.
    Beaver, Pennsylvania, 15009

    (724) 770-4432

    csisk@beavercountypa.gov

    Beaver County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jeffrey Gable
    Director of Elections

    200 S. Juliana Street
    Bedford, Pennsylvania, 15522

    (814) 623-4807

    Bedford County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    633 Court St.
    1st Floor
    Reading, Pennsylvania, 19601

    (610) 478-6490

    Berks County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Sarah Seymour
    Director of Elections

    Blair County Courthouse
    279A Loop Road
    Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 16648

    (814) 693-3287

    sseymour@blairco.org

    Blair County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Renee Smithkors
    Director or Elections/Voter Reg.

    6 Court St.
    Suite 2
    Towanda, Pennsylvania, 18848

    (570) 265-1717

    smithkorsr@bradfordcountypa.gov

    Bradford County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    55 E. Court St.
    Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901

    (215) 348-6154

    elections@buckscounty.org

    Bucks County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Chantell McCurdy
    Director

    227 W. Cunningham St.
    Butler, Pennsylvania, 16001

    (724) 284-5308

    Butler County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Maryann Dillon
    Director of Elec./Chief Registrar

    200 S. Center St.
    Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, 15931

    (814) 472-1460

    mdillon@co.cambria.pa.us

    Cambria County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Misty Lupro
    Secretary to the Commissioners

    Cameron Co. Courthouse
    20 E. 5th St.
    Emporium, Pennsylvania, 15834

    (814) 486-9321

    mlupro@cameroncountypa.com

    Cameron County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jennifer Ketchledge
    Director of Elections

    44 Susquehanna Street
    PO Box 170
    Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, 18229

    (570) 325-4801

    Carbon County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Melanie Bailey
    Director of Elections

    420 Holmes St.
    Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, 16823-1488

    (814) 355-6703

    elections@centrecountypa.gov 

    Centre County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Karen Barsoum

    Government Services Ctr.
    601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
    PO Box 2747
    West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

    (610) 344-6410

    ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

    Chester County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Stephanie Saitis

    Government Services Ctr.
    601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
    PO Box 2747
    West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

    (610) 344-6410

    ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

    Chester County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Cindy Callihan
    Director of Elections & Voter Registration

    330 Main Street
    Rm 104
    Clarion, Pennsylvania, 16214

    (814) 226-4000

    Clarion County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Dawn E. Graham
    Director of Election / Voter Registration

    212 E Locust St.
    Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830

    (814) 765-2642

    elections@clearfieldco.org

    Clearfield County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Sue Payonk
    Assistant Director of Election / Voter Registration

    212 E Locust St.
    Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830

    (814) 765-2642

    voterreg@clearfieldco.org

    Clearfield County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Maria Boileau
    Director of Elections / Voter Registration

    2 Piper Way
    Suite 309
    Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 17745-0928

    (570) 893-4019

    Clinton County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Matthew Repasky
    Director of Voter Services

    Columbia Co. Courthouse
    11 W. Main Street
    Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, 17815-0380

    (570) 389-5640

    mrepasky@columbiapa.org

    Columbia County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jessalyn McFarland
    Director of Voter Services

    903 Diamond Park
    Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335

    (814) 333-7307

    Crawford County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Bethany Salzarulo
    Director of Elections

    1601 Ritner Highway
    Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17013

    (717) 240-6385

    bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov

    Cumberland County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Chris Spackman
    Director

    Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections
    1251 South 28th Street
    Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 17111

    (717) 780-6360

    Dauphin County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Laureen Hagan
    Chief Clerk/Director

    201 W. Front St.
    Government Center Bldg.
    Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

    (610) 891-4673

    DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

    Delaware County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Crystal Winterbottom
    Interim Voter Registration Director

    201 W. Front St.
    Government Center Bldg.
    Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

    (610) 891-4659

    DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

    Delaware County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Kimberly S. Frey
    Director

    300 Center St.
    P.O. Box 448
    Ridgway, Pennsylvania, 15853-0448

    (814) 776-5337

    kfrey@countyofelkpa.com

    Elk County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Tonia Fernandez 
    Election Supervisor

    Erie County Courthouse
    140 W. 6th St.
    Rm. 112
    Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501

    (814) 451-6275

    voterreg@eriecountypa.gov

    Erie County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Marybeth Kuznik
    Designee authorized to receive information

    2 W Main St.
    Suite 111 
    Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401-3412

    (724) 430-1289

    Fayette County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jean Ann Hitchcock
    Voter Registrar/Elections Clerk

    526 Elm St.
    Unit #3
    Tionesta, Pennsylvania, 16353

    (814) 755-3537

    jahitchcock@forestcountypa.gov

    Forest County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jean Byers

    Franklin Co. Com's Office
    272 N. Second Street
    Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201

    (717) 261-3810

    jcbyers@franklincountypa.gov

    Franklin County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Jennie M. Aines
    Chief Registrar

    Franklin Co. Reg. Office
    272 N. Second Street
    Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17201

    (717) 261-3886

    voter@franklincountypa.gov

    Franklin County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    116 W. Market St.
    Suite 205
    McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, 17233

    (717) 485-6872

    electionsdirector@co.fulton.pa.us

    Fulton County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Joe Lemley

    Rm. 102 - County Offc. Bldg
    93 E. High St.
    Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, 15370

    (724) 852-5230

    Greene County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Andrea A Riley
    Elections Coordinator

    233 Penn St., - Bailey Building
    Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, 16652

    (814) 643-3091 ext 205​

    Huntingdon County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Robin Maryai
    Chief Clerk

    Indiana Co.
    825 Philadelphia St.
    Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934

    (724) 465-3805

    rmaryai@indianacountypa.gov

    Indiana County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Debra L. Streams
    Director of Voter Registration

    Indiana Co.
    825 Philadelphia St.
    Indiana, Pennsylvania, 15701-3934

    (724) 465-3852

    dstreams@indianacountypa.gov

    Indiana County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Karen Lupone
    Chief Clerk

    155 Main St.
    Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825

    (814) 849-1603

    klupone@jeffersoncountypa.gov

    Jefferson County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Linda Snyder
    Voter Registrar

    155 Main St.
    Brookville, Pennsylvania, 15825

    (814) 849-1603

    lsnyder@jeffersoncountypa.gov

    Jefferson County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Eva M. Weyrich
    Director of Elections

    1 North Main St.
    Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, 17059

    (717) 436-7706

    eweyrich@juniataco.org

    Juniata County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Elizabeth Hopkins
    Director of Elections

    Lackawanna County
    123 Wyoming Ave.
    2nd Floor
    Scranton, Pennsylvania, 18503

    (570) 963-6737

    HopkinsE@lackawannacounty.org

    Lackawanna County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Christa Miller
    Chief Clerk/Chief Registrar

    150 N. Queen St.
    Suite 117
    Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603

    717-299-8293 (Phone)

    717-209-3076 (Fax)

    Lancaster County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Tim Germani

    Lawrence Co. Gov't Ctr.
    430 Court St.
    New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101-3593

    (724) 656-2161phone

    lcvote@lawrencecountypa.gov

    Lawrence County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Sean Drasher
    Director of Elections & Voter Registration

    Municipal Building, Room 209
    400 South 8th Street
    Lebanon, Pennsylvania, 17042

    (717) 228-4428

    voter@lebcnty.org

    Lebanon County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Timothy Benyo
    Chief Clerk, Board of Elections

    Lehigh Co. Government Center
    17 S. 7th St.
    Allentown, Pennsylvania, 18101

    (610) 782-3194

    Lehigh County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Emily Cook
    Director of Elections

    20 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
    Ste. 207
    Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 18701-3505

    (570) 825-1715

    elections@luzernecounty.org

    Luzerne County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Forrest K. Lehman
    Director of Elections and Registration

    48 W. Third St.
    Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 17701

    (570) 327-2267

    flehman@lyco.org

    Lycoming County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Brett Perry
    Director of Elections

    McKean Co. Courthouse
    500 W. Main St.
    Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749

    (814) 887-3203

    bsperry@mckeancountypa.org

    Mckean County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Linda Frey
    Director of Voter Registration

    McKean Co. Courthouse
    500 W. Main St.
    Smethport, Pennsylvania, 16749

    (814) 887-3203

    lfrey@mckeancountypa.org

    Mckean County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Thad Hall
    Director of Elections/ Voter Reg.

    130 North Pitt Street
    Suite B
    Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137

    (724) 662-7542

    thall@mercercountypa.gov

    Mercer County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Paula Hoffman
    Director

    20 N. Wayne St.
    Lewistown, Pennsylvania, 17044

    (717) 248-6571

    VoterRegistration@MifflinCO.org

    Mifflin County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Sara May-Silfee
    Director of Elections/Voter Registration​

    Monroe Co. Admin. Offices
    One Quaker Plaza
    Rm. 105
    Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, 18360

    (570) 517-3165

    smay-silfee@monroecountypa.gov

    Monroe County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Montgomery County Voter Services
    One Montgomery Plaza
    425 Swede St., Suite 602
    Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401

    (610) 278-3280

    montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov

    Montgomery County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Holly Brandon
    Director of Elections

    Montour County Elections
    435 E Front St.
    Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821

    (570) 271-3000

    hbrandon@montourco.org

    Montour County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Bette Ann Guschel

    Voter Registration
    435 E Front St.
    Danville, Pennsylvania, 17821

    (570) 271-3002

    bguschel@montourco.org

    Montour County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Chris Commini
    Election Registrar

    669 Washington St., Lower Level
    Easton, Pennsylvania, 18042-7408

    (610) 829-6260

    election@norcopa.gov

    Northampton County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Lindsay Phillips
    Director

    320 North Second Street,Suite 1
    Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801

    (570) 988-4209

    Northumberland County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Kathy Reedy
    Assistant Director

    320 North Second Street,Suite 1
    Sunbury, Pennsylvania, 17801

    (570) 988-4208

    Northumberland County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Sarah Geesaman
    Director of Elections & Voter Reg.

    Freedom Building
    15 West Main St.
    PO Box 37

    (717) 582-2131

    Perry County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Philadelphia County Board of Elections
    142 City Hall
    1400 JFK Blvd
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107

    (215) 686-3469

    Philadelphia County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Voter Registration Office
    520 N Columbus Blvd
    5th Floor
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123

    (215) 686-1590

    Philadelphia County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Nadeen Manzoni
    Director

    506 Broad St.
    Pike County Administration Building
    Milford, Pennsylvania, 18337-1535

    (570) 296-3426

    nmanzoni@pikepa.org

    Pike County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Charlie F. Brown 
    Director

    1 N. Main St.
    Coudersport, Pennsylvania, 16915

    (814) 274-8467

    cbrown@pottercountypa.net

    Potter County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    ​Albert Gricoski
    Director, Elections/Reg.

    Schuylkill Co.
    420 N. Centre St.
    Pottsville, Pennsylvania, 17901

    (570) 628-1467

    Schuylkill County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Devin Rhoads
    Director of Elections

    Snyder Co. Courthouse
    9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
    Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842

    (570) 837-4286

    Snyder County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。

    Stacy Guyer
    Voter Registration Administrator

    Snyder Co. Courthouse
    9 West Market St., P.O. Box 217
    Middleburg, Pennsylvania, 17842

    (570) 837-4287

    sguyer@snydercounty.org

    Snyder County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Tina Pritts
    Director, Elections & Reg.

    Somerset Co.
    300 N. Center Ave., Ste. 340
    Somerset, Pennsylvania, 15501

    (814) 445-1549

    Somerset County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Jennifer Spako
    Director of Elections/Voter Reg.

    Sullivan Co. Courthouse
    P.O. Box 157
    Main & Muncy Streets
    Laporte, Pennsylvania, 18626-0157

    (570) 946-5201

    Sullivan county website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    P.O. Box 218
    31 Lake Ave.
    Montrose, Pennsylvania, 18801

    (570) 278-4600 x 4090

    Susquehanna County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    ​Penny Whipple
    Director of Elections

    Tioga County
    118 Main St.
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, 16901

    (570) 723-8230

    Tioga County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Gregory A. Katherman
    Chief Election Coordinator

    155 North 15th St.
    Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837-8822

    (570) 524-8681

    gkatherman@unionco.org

    Union County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Venango County Courthouse Annex
    1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
    Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323

    (814) 432-9508

    Venango County Website

     

    選民登記:

    請聯絡選民登記處確認您是否已登記投票、如何登記以及其他有關選民登記的問題。


    Laura Anna 
    Voter Registration Director

    Venango County Courthouse Annex
    1174 Elk St., P.O. Box 831
    Franklin, Pennsylvania, 16323

    (814) 432-9514

    Laura.Anna@venangocountypa.gov

    Venango County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Krystle Ransom
    Director of Elections/Voter Registration

    Warren Co. Courthouse
    204 4th Ave.
    Warren, Pennsylvania, 16365

    (814) 728-3406

    kransom@warrencountypa.gov

    Warren County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Melanie R. Ostrander
    Director of Elections

    95 West Beau St., Suite G10
    Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301-4432

    (724) 228-6750

    Washington County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Amy Christopher
    Director of Elections

    925 Court St.
    Honesdale, Pennsylvania, 18431

    (570) 253-5970

    Wayne County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Westmoreland Co. Elections/Voter Reg.
    2 N. Main St.
    Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 15601

    (724) 830-3150

    Westmoreland County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    Florence Kellett
    Director of Elections

    1 Courthouse Square
    Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, 18657

    (570) 996-2226

    FKellett@wyomingcountypa.gov

    Wyoming County Website

    選舉:

    有關投票站、舉行選舉的時間或地點，以及其他與選舉有關的資料，請聯絡選舉處。

    ​Bryan Sheaffer
    Director

    Office of Elections and Voter Registration
    County of York
    2401 Pleasant Valley Rd​, Suite 219
    York, Pennsylvania, 17402

    (717) 771-9604

    evr@yorkcountypa.gov

    York County Website