PSERS Member Re-Elected to Board of Trustees

HARRISBURG, PA ­– ­Incumbent Trustee Ann Monaghan has been re-elected to a new term on the Board of Trustees of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS).

Monaghan won approximately 75% of the 5,772 ballots cast in the two-way race for the Board's Active Non-Certified Member seat, according to election results recently provided to PSERS by its independent election vendor, YesElections, Inc. Her new term begins Jan. 1, 2025.

“It was an honor to receive the support of so many during this election,” Monaghan said. “It reinforces my dedication to ensure PSERS remains a reliable resource for all beneficiaries, fostering growth and security for years to come. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by our members."

Monaghan, a former registrar, homeless liaison, foster care point-of contact, and attendance officer for the Wallenpaupack Area School District serving Wayne and Pike Counties, currently holds the position of principal secretary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in secondary education from Queens College in New York City, having started her career teaching grades six through eight in Brooklyn, NY.

Additionally, Monaghan serves on the Hawley Borough Council and Hawley Sewer Authority Board. She is also as an officer for Hawley Forward at the Hawley Hub, a nonprofit community center for after school programs.

The election was held from August 5, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Wesley Bensing, the Assistant Director of Business Affairs at Cornwall Lebanon School District, placed second, receiving approximately 25% of the vote.

###

About the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System

PSERS, founded in 1917, began operations in 1919 to oversee a statewide defined benefit pension plan for public school employees. PSERS' role expanded upon the passage of Act 5 of 2017 to include oversight of two new benefit options consisting of defined benefit and defined contribution (DC) components and a stand-alone DC plan. As of March 31, 2024, PSERS had total net assets of $76.5 billion and a membership of about 251,000 active, 250,000 retired school employees and 27,000 vested inactive members.​