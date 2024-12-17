The Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 2.2.3 was certified by the PA Department of State on September 18, 2024. The certified polling place components are:

FreedomVote Tablet (FVT)

OpenElect Voting Optical (OVO)

FreedomVote Scan (FVS)

The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 2.2.3 under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

