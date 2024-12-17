Skip to agency navigation
    ​Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 2.2.3

    The Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 2.2.3  was certified by the PA Department of State on September 18, 2024. The certified polling place components are:

    • FreedomVote Tablet (FVT)
    • OpenElect Voting Optical (OVO)
    • FreedomVote Scan (FVS)

    The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the  Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 2.2.3  under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

    OpenElect FVT

    FVT-Voter Instruction

    OpenElect OVO

    OVO Voter

    OpenElect Freedomvote Scan

    FVS Voter