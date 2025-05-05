The Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17 was certified by the PA Department of State on August 7, 2024. The certified polling place components are:

ImageCast Precinct Scanner

ImageCast Precinct 2 Scanner

ImageCast X Ballot Marking Device

The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Diminion Democracy Suite 5.17 voting systems under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

