The Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17 was certified by the PA Department of State on August 7, 2024. The certified polling place components are:
- ImageCast Precinct Scanner
- ImageCast Precinct 2 Scanner
- ImageCast X Ballot Marking Device
The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Diminion Democracy Suite 5.17 voting systems under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.
ImageCast Precinct Scanner
Dominion ICP Step 2 – Marking and Casting the Ballot
ICX Ballot Marking Device
Dominion ICX Step 2 – Voting on the ICX
Dominion ICX Step 3 – Accessible Voting on the ICX version 2