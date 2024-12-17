Skip to agency navigation
    The Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17 was certified by the PA Department of State on August 7, 2024. The certified polling place components are:

    • ImageCast Precinct Scanner
    • ImageCast Precinct 2 Scanner
    • ImageCast X Ballot Marking Device

    The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Diminion Democracy Suite 5.17 voting systems under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

    ImageCast Precinct Scanner

    Dominion ICP Step 2 – Marking and Casting the Ballot

    ICX Ballot Marking Device

    Dominion ICX Step 2 – Voting on the ICX

    ICX Ballot Marking Device

    Dominion ICX Step 3 – Accessible Voting on the ICX version 2