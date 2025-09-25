Shapiro Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Protect Their Finances, Be Prepared Before a Disaster or Emergency Strikes

The Shapiro Administration is urging Pennsylvanians to take steps to protect their finances and be prepared before a disaster or emergency strikes.

September is National Preparedness Month, and consumers should also remain vigilant against potential scams in the aftermath.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is urging Pennsylvanians to take emergency financial planning steps to protect their finances and review insurance coverage before a disaster or emergency strikes. In recognition of September as National Preparedness Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS), Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are sharing practical guidance to help consumers stay financially secure and prepared.



“Recovering from a disaster can be overwhelming, but taking steps to create a financial plan ahead of time can ease the stress,” said DoBS Secretary Wendy Spicher. “Safely storing important documents — including financial account information, deeds, titles, insurance policies, wills, and passports — can help families recover more quickly if disaster strikes.”



While electronic copies are helpful, paper copies stored in a fire-safe “evacuation box” are recommended, since power outages or damaged devices could limit access during emergencies.



“Disasters can strike anywhere and often result in costly repairs that strain households,” said PID Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Flood insurance is especially important — just one inch of water can cause more than $25,000 in damage. Reviewing your insurance coverage annually helps prevent gaps and unexpected surprises.”



Consumers can visit PID’s Learn About Insurance page for tools and resources to understand coverage and make informed decisions through every stage of life. Key areas to review include:

Homeowners Insurance : Check coverage for weather damage, renovations, or new valuables; understand deductibles and whether you have replacement cost or actual cash value coverage. Flood insurance is not included in standard policies and may require a separate plan.

Check coverage for weather damage, renovations, or new valuables; understand deductibles and whether you have replacement cost or actual cash value coverage. Flood insurance is not included in standard policies and may require a separate plan. Life Insurance : Update beneficiaries and coverage to reflect major life changes.

Update beneficiaries and coverage to reflect major life changes. Health Insurance: Confirm network providers, deductibles, and new benefits.

Steps to Financially Prepare for Emergencies:

Keep Cash Handy: Set aside emergency cash for essentials like food, lodging, and transportation.

Set aside emergency cash for essentials like food, lodging, and transportation. List Account & Contact Information: Maintain a record of account numbers and toll-free numbers for banks, credit cards, and insurance, both digitally and on paper.

Maintain a record of account numbers and toll-free numbers for banks, credit cards, and insurance, both digitally and on paper. Protect Important Documents: Use a safe deposit box or fire-safe storage for deeds, titles, passports, and insurance policies.

Use a safe deposit box or fire-safe storage for deeds, titles, passports, and insurance policies. Manage Credit Cards: Keep balances low and understand available credit for unplanned expenses. If you have advance warning, contact issuers to explore temporary adjustments or waivers.

When a natural disaster or other emergency hits, you may have only seconds or minutes to react. You can help protect yourself financially by having an emergency financial plan in place.

“Disasters create emotional and financial burdens on families that can result in financial hardships that make recovery even harder,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Understanding your risk for natural and human-caused disasters and reviewing your insurance coverage to ensure those risks are adequately covered gives your family a stronger foundation to bounce back when damage occurs.”

Beware of Scams

After disasters, scammers may impersonate government officials to demand money or personal information.

“After a disaster, it’s also important to note that scammers may impersonate government officials, offering grants or other forms of assistance,” said Secretary Spicher. “Be aware that no legitimate government agency will ever initiate contact to demand money or sensitive personal information in exchange for aid. If you receive such a request, it is a scam.”

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to visit Ready PA to learn how to be informed, be prepared, and be involved. Sign up for Emergency Alerts or subscribe to the Ready PA Newsletter.

To learn more about DoBS, visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.



To learn more about PID, visit pa.gov/insurance, or follow on X or Facebook.

And remember, regardless of the time of year or situation, Pennsylvanians can call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns. Whether it’s a denied health insurance claim, a suspicious financial transaction, or to access help from the Commonwealth, help is just a call or click away.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Joan Nissley, DoBS, jnissley@pa.gov

Diego Sandino, PID, dsandino@pa.gov

Jeff Jumper, PEMA, jejumper@pa.gov

# # #