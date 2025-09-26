Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities Announces October Consumer Financial Protection Events to Help Pennsylvanians Save Money, Invest Wisely, Recognize Scams, and Avoid Identity Theft

Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you.



Pennsylvanians encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns.

Harrisburg, PA – Financial Education, Protection, and Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be participating in numerous free presentations for groups of seniors and the general public throughout the month of October helping them avoid scams, understand signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft. October outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in-person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit us at pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the MMS Group at the Angela Court Senior Apartments, 4400 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Oct. 2 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Sharnell Darby at 215-222-7000 or sdarby@mmsgroup.com.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Sharnell Darby at 215-222-7000 or sdarby@mmsgroup.com. Klein Life Travel Club, 10100 Jamison Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Oct. 22 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov. Saint Catherine Apartments, 5 Knox Road, Scranton (Lackawanna County) on Oct. 23 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Kezia Hanley at 717-291-1911 or khanley@hdcweb.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Kezia Hanley at 717-291-1911 or khanley@hdcweb.org. Exeter Apartments, 222 Schooley Ave., Exeter (Luzerne County) on Oct. 23 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Kezia Hanley at 717-291-1911 or khanley@hdcweb.org.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Kezia Hanley at 717-291-1911 or khanley@hdcweb.org. Hosted by New Courtland at the Philadelphia Senior Center – Allegheny, 6970 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Oct. 28 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Barbara Jackson at 267-286-1455 or bwhitmore@philaseniorcenter.org.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Barbara Jackson at 267-286-1455 or bwhitmore@philaseniorcenter.org. Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging at the Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston (Luzerne County) on Oct. 31 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jackie Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or Jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org.

Senior Expo: Senior Expos offer older adults and care providers resources and information that may allow them to live a more active lifestyle. Expos are free to the public and no registration is required. DoBS provides consumer protection, financial education, and investor education materials and publications free of charge.

Concord Township Senior Citizen Expo: Hosted by the Concord Township Council at the Brandywine Youth Club Gymnasium, 41 Thornton Road, Glen Mills (Delaware County) on Oct. 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Christina Mahoney at 610-459-8911 ext. 105 or cmahoney@concordtownship.org.

$camJam: A fun and interactive event that brings together experts in law enforcement and state agencies to educate target audiences on how to protect their money from financial fraud and abuse. Between key sessions attendees get to play Fraud BINGO – they may even win a prize! This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the Tel Hai Retirement Community at the StoneCroft Center for Worship & Performing Arts at Tel Hai, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook (Chester County) on Oct. 15 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information and to register contact Alicia Guthrie at 610-273-9333 ext. 2036 or aguthrie@telhai.org.

Spending Plans – A Road to Financial Success: This presentation focuses on the need for a spending plan so that people can achieve their financial goals. We discuss the differences between wants and needs; setting SMART goals; creating a spending plan; putting the plan into action; as well as periodically reviewing goals and spending plans to ensure that you can stay on track.

Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on Oct. 17 from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814- 317-5181 or KKelley@blairsenior.org.

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

· Hosted by the MJRSC – The Care Network – Area Agency on Aging at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on Oct. 20 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Scott Barger's $camJam: Northern Blair Senior Center, 505 3rd St., Tyrone (Blair County) on Oct. 2 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. Register online at https://www.repbarger.com/events. For additional information contact Rick Boston at 814-742-7204 or rboston@pahousegop.com.

Northern Blair Senior Center, 505 3rd St., Tyrone (Blair County) on from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. Register online at https://www.repbarger.com/events. For additional information contact Rick Boston at 814-742-7204 or rboston@pahousegop.com. Rep. Jill Cooper and Westmoreland County AAA $camJam: Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Ave., Murrysville (Westmoreland County) on Oct. 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Robin Savage at 724-387-9113 or rsavage@pahousegop.com.

Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Ave., Murrysville (Westmoreland County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Robin Savage at 724-387-9113 or rsavage@pahousegop.com. Rep. Nikki Rivera's $camJam: Calvary Homes by Tandem Living, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster (Lancaster County) on Oct. 9 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. Register by calling 717-393-0711. For additional information contact Francis Miliano at 717-295-3157 or fmiliano@pahouse.net.

Calvary Homes by Tandem Living, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster (Lancaster County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. Register by calling 717-393-0711. For additional information contact Francis Miliano at 717-295-3157 or fmiliano@pahouse.net. Rep. Martin Causer's Senior Citizens Expo: Roulette Fire Department, 12 River St., Roulette (Potter County) on Oct. 10 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Rhonda Race at 814-362-4400 or Rrace@pahousegop.com.

Roulette Fire Department, 12 River St., Roulette (Potter County) on from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Rhonda Race at 814-362-4400 or Rrace@pahousegop.com. Rep. Kate Klunk’s $camJam: Hickory Falls, 110 Hickory Lane, Hanover (York County) on Oct. 10 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Stephanie Jarbeck at 717-630-8942 or sjarbeck@pahousegop.com.

Hickory Falls, 110 Hickory Lane, Hanover (York County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Stephanie Jarbeck at 717-630-8942 or sjarbeck@pahousegop.com. Sen. Carolyn Comitta Senior Expo: West Chester University’s Sturzebecker Health Sciences Building (South Campus), 855 South New St., West Chester (Chester County) on Oct. 14 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Ashley Scott at 610-692-2112 or Ashley.Scott@pasenate.com.

West Chester University’s Sturzebecker Health Sciences Building (South Campus), 855 South New St., West Chester (Chester County) on from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Ashley Scott at 610-692-2112 or Ashley.Scott@pasenate.com. Rep. Tina Davis’s Senior Expo: Bucks County Technical High School, 610 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills (Bucks County) on Oct. 15 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Dawn Quirple at 267-580-2660 or dquirple@pahouse.net.

Bucks County Technical High School, 610 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills (Bucks County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Dawn Quirple at 267-580-2660 or dquirple@pahouse.net. Rep. Barbara Gleim’s Fall Senior Fair: Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St., Carlisle (Cumberland County) on Oct. 15 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Lexi Peterson at 717-249-1990 or lpeterson@pahousegop.com.

Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St., Carlisle (Cumberland County) on from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Lexi Peterson at 717-249-1990 or lpeterson@pahousegop.com. Sen. Christine Tartaglione’s $camJam: Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Oct. 16 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Jacqueline Pagan at 215-291-4653 or Jacqueline.Pagan@pasenate.com.

Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Jacqueline Pagan at 215-291-4653 or Jacqueline.Pagan@pasenate.com. Rep. Milou Mackenzie’s Senior Expo: Lower Milford Township Fire Company No. 1, 1601 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on Oct. 16 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Cheryl Urmy at 610-965-5830 or curmy@pahousegop.com.

Lower Milford Township Fire Company No. 1, 1601 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Cheryl Urmy at 610-965-5830 or curmy@pahousegop.com. Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Brenda Pugh’s Senior Expo: JCC of Northeastern - PA Friedman Jewish Community Center, 400 Third Ave. (613 S. J. Strauss Lane), Kingston (Luzerne County) on Oct. 16 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Sandra Weaver Charney at 570-283-1001 or sweaver@pahousegop.com.

JCC of Northeastern - PA Friedman Jewish Community Center, 400 Third Ave. (613 S. J. Strauss Lane), Kingston (Luzerne County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Sandra Weaver Charney at 570-283-1001 or sweaver@pahousegop.com. Rep. Gary Day's $camJam: Alburtis Area Community Center, 220 W. 2nd St., Alburtis (Lehigh County) on Oct. 17 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Ella Kavitt at 610-965-9933 or https://staterepgaryday.com/Form/GDSJ101725.

Alburtis Area Community Center, 220 W. 2nd St., Alburtis (Lehigh County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Ella Kavitt at 610-965-9933 or https://staterepgaryday.com/Form/GDSJ101725. Rep. Brett Miller’s Fraud BINGO: Saint Peter Apartments, 606 Union St., Columbia (Lancaster County) on Oct. 21 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Aaron Talamantez at 717-295-5050 or Atalamantez@pahousegop.com.

Saint Peter Apartments, 606 Union St., Columbia (Lancaster County) on from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Aaron Talamantez at 717-295-5050 or Atalamantez@pahousegop.com. Rep. Josh Kail and Beaver County AAA $camJam: Beaver Pool House, 700 Buffalo St., Beaver (Beaver County) on Oct. 24 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Pamala Learn at 412-974-5907 or plearn@beaverpa.us.

Beaver Pool House, 700 Buffalo St., Beaver (Beaver County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information and to register contact Pamala Learn at 412-974-5907 or plearn@beaverpa.us. Rep. Clint Owlett’s Senior Expo: Wellsboro High School, 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro (Tioga County) on Oct. 27 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kimberly Johns at 570-724-1390 or kjohns@pahousegop.com.

Wellsboro High School, 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro (Tioga County) on from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kimberly Johns at 570-724-1390 or kjohns@pahousegop.com. Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz's $camJam: The Highlands at Wyomissing, 200 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing (Berks County) on Oct. 29 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Dolores Martinez at 484-577-2756 or dmartinez@pahouse.net.

The Highlands at Wyomissing, 200 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing (Berks County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Dolores Martinez at 484-577-2756 or dmartinez@pahouse.net. Rep. Jonathan Fritz’s Senior Fair: Camp Ladore, 35 Camp Ladore Way, Waymart (Wayne County) on Oct. 30 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For additional information contact Linda O’Hara at 570-253-5533 or lohara@pahousegop.com.

Camp Ladore, 35 Camp Ladore Way, Waymart (Wayne County) on from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For additional information contact Linda O’Hara at 570-253-5533 or lohara@pahousegop.com. Sen. Nick Miller's $camJam: East Allen Township Administrative Building, 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd., Northampton (Northampton County) on Oct. 30 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Matt Marks at 610-216-5548 or Matt.Marks@pasenate.com.

East Allen Township Administrative Building, 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd., Northampton (Northampton County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Matt Marks at 610-216-5548 or Matt.Marks@pasenate.com. Rep. Keith Greiner $camJam: Garden Spot Communities, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland (Lancaster County) on Oct. 31 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Sheena Neff at 717-588-2044 or sneff@pahousegop.com.

EVENTS FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

PA Office of Administration, Bureau of Employee Benefits, Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Oct. 1 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. This is a VIRTUAL presentation and open to Commonwealth employees only. For additional information contact Tim Pucino at 717-787-9872 or tpucino@pa.gov.

Commonwealth Wellness Fair: Commonwealth agencies will staff information tables to promote initiatives, resources, or topics regarding wellness for Commonwealth employees.

Soldier’s Grove (behind the state capitol), Commonwealth Ave., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Oct. 8 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Amy Torcoletti at 717-705-1401.

Save and Invest PA: Students learn to pursue financial goals through this introduction to the basics of saving and investing. The presentation also briefly discusses how students can avoid financial scams. Students do not need to be studying financial topics and do not need previous experience with these topics.

Temple University, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Oct. 28 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This is a VIRTUAL presentation and open to Temple University students only. For additional information contact Karen Thompson at Kat26@temple.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joan Z. Nissley, jnissley@pa.gov

# # #