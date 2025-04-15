Pennsylvania investors must file claims by May 22, 2025.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) is encouraging all Pennsylvania residents who invested with GS Partners to file claims for potential refunds no later than May 22, 2025.

This opportunity follows a multi-state investigation into alleged securities violations by GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, GSB Gold Standard Bank LTD., and affiliated GS Partners entities (collectively, “GS Partners”). Through a coordinated settlement among state regulators, affected investors – including Pennsylvanians – may be eligible for a refund of their investment. Pennsylvania investors may submit claims for refunds through a secure portal which is managed by a third-party administrator, AlixPartners. Pennsylvania investors must file claims by May 22, 2025. More information about the claims process can be found at Gold Standard Bank Settlement website.

When filing a claim, please be prepared to supply supporting documents and information. According to AlixPartners’ webpage, to file a claim, you will need the following information:

Proof of identity (name, address, valid ID)

Any Know Your Customer (KYC) materials provided to GS Partners

Contact information (email and phone number)

Your GS Partners Account ID or username

Claim amount, including: GS Partners account statements Proof of deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions

Wallet addresses used to interact with GS Partners

Information about any previous compensation received from GS Partners

This action was the result of a multi-state task force of several securities regulators in the U.S. and Canada.

DoBS regulates financial services and works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the industry. Pennsylvanians who have questions can contact the DoBS Consumer Services Office at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) for further information or visit the Department of Banking and Securities website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joan Z. Nissley, jnissley@pa.gov

