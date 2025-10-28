Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you.



Pennsylvanians encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns.

Harrisburg, PA – Financial Education, Protection, and Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be participating in numerous free presentations for groups of seniors, veterans, and the general public throughout the month of November helping them avoid scams, understand signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft. November outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in-person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit us at pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the Paxtang Civic Club at the Paxton Presbyterian Church, 3500 Sharon St., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Nov. 3 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov.

Hosted by the Londonderry Lioness Club at the Londonderry Fire Company, 2655 Foxianna Road, Middletown (Dauphin County) on Nov. 5 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov.

Avoiding ID Theft: This presentation takes a look at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Coopersburg Senior Center, 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on Nov. 13 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Nan Beitel-Vessels at 610-282-2330 or nancybv13@icloud.com.

Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them: Every day people are getting scammed out of THOUSANDS of dollars by so called “professionals” looking to separate them from their hard-earned money. This presentation introduces us to commonly used tactics, what to look for and how to avoid them.

Hosted by the MJRSC – The Care Network-Area Agency on Aging at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on Nov. 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com.



VETERANS

Expos: DoBS staff provide consumer protection, financial education, and investor education materials and publications free of charge.

Veterans Recognition Event and Expo Hosted by Rep. Jamie Walsh in Conjunction with Misericordia University: Misericordia University - Lemmond Theater and Insalaco Hall, 301 Lake St., Dallas (Luzerne County) on Nov. 1 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information and to register contact Carol Sweeney at 570-675-6000 or www.RepWalsh.com/events.

Indiana County Veterans Expo & Stand Down: Hosted by the Indiana County Department of Veterans Affairs at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana (Indiana County) on Nov. 7-8 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day. For additional information contact Jessica Walker at 724-465-3815 or jwalker@indianacountypa.gov.

2nd Annual Veterans Awareness Day: Hosted by Schuylkill Community Action at Alvernia University – Pottsville College Towne, 500 Progress Ave., Pottsville (Schuylkill County) on Nov. 21 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Staff will also present a session titled, Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them from 10:30 AM to 10:50 AM. For additional information and to register, contact Lisa Grigalonis at 570-622-1995 or www.schuylkillcommunityaction.com.

$camJam: A fun and interactive event that brings together experts in law enforcement and state agencies to educate target audiences on how to protect their money from financial fraud and abuse. Between key sessions attendees get to play Fraud BINGO – they may even win a prize! This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at the STEP Inc. - Clinton County Community Center, 124 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven (Clinton County) on Nov. 6 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Jennifer Hagaman at 717-639-5568 or jhagaman@pa.gov.



LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Kristine Howard’s 2025 Senior Fair: West Whiteland Township Building (2nd Floor), 101 Commerce Drive, Exton (Chester County) on Nov. 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Diane Welsh at 610-251-1070 or DWelsh@pahouse.net.

Sen. Nick Pisciottano & Rep. Brandon Markosek's $camJam: Monroeville Senior Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd., Monroeville (Allegheny County) on Nov. 12 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information and to register, contact Alison Piccolino at 412-380-2242 or Alison.piccolino@pasenate.com.

Rep. Marla Brown's $camJam: Challenges-Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Road, New Castle (Lawrence County) on Nov. 13 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information and to register, contact Jennifer Pezzulo at 724-498-4397 or jpezzulo@pahousegop.com.

Sen. Lindsey Williams’ $camJam: Morningside Senior Center, 1802 Jancey St., Pittsburgh (Allegheny County) on Nov. 14 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information and to register, contact Ronnie Lopez at 412-364-0469 or SenatorLindseyWilliams@pasenate.com.



EVENTS FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System Pre-Retirement Seminar: DoBS staff will present a session on Preparing for Retirement: A Guide to Financial Security and Fraud Prevention at the Wyndham Gettysburg, 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg (Adams County) on Nov. 1. Open to conference attendees only.

Pennsylvania Business Education Association Annual Conference: Stop by the DoBS resource table at the Holiday Inn Grantville, 604 Station Road, Grantville (Dauphin County) on Nov. 20-21. Open to conference attendees only.



