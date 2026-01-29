Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you.



Pennsylvanians encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns.

Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in February to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams.

The February outreach events, held in collaboration with community partners, will provide practical guidance on recognizing warning signs of fraud, protecting personal information, and knowing where to turn for help. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.



GENERAL PUBLIC

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what to do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Hosted by the PA Housing Finance Agency (Dauphin County) on Feb. 19 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (VIRTUAL). For additional information contact William Jones at 412-330-0592 or wjones@phfa.org.



FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO and the Truth About Romance Scams: Fraud BINGO is a fun and interactive game that will help you spot and avoid financial and investment-related frauds and scams by playing a familiar game. You will also hear about a real live romance scam that happened in South Central Pennsylvania.

Maple Street Senior Center, 710 Maple St., Lebanon (Lebanon County) on Feb. 12 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Barbara A. Yeagley at 717-273-9262 ext. 15538 or barbara.yeagley@lebanoncountypa.gov.

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO.

Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Central Blair Senior Center, 1320 12th Ave., Altoona (Blair County) on Feb. 23 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Tina Cunningham at 814-946-3282 or tcunningham@blairsenior.org.

Babs Curran Senior Center, 403 N. Market St., Duncannon (Perry County) on Feb. 25 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Wendy Bucher at 717-834-4777 or duncannonscc@aol.com.

Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging at the Linda Kohut/Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston (Luzerne County) on Feb. 27 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jacki Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or Jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org.

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Hosted by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging Inc. at the Towanda Active Living Center, Colonial Towers, 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda (Bradford County) on Feb. 26 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Deena Mize at 570-265-6121 or towandasc@bsstaaa.org.



