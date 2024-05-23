Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Civil Rights Outreach Division

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) Civil Rights Outreach Division addresses civil tensions, conflicts, and incidents in communities across the commonwealth and promotes anti-racism through education and outreach. 

    Notify the PHRC about civil tension/conflict

    What is the role of the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division?

    • Provide complex facilitation and conflict resolution services for communities facing conflicts and tensions related to race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, sex, LGBTQ+ status, national origin, familial status, or disability status pursuant to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.
    • Provide training and consultation services to public officials and community representatives and provides them with the skills and mechanisms necessary to prevent and resolve future tensions.
    • Lead local projects or initiatives, as assigned by leadership to improve the Civil Rights Outreach Coordinators' visibility, ability to deliver services, and ability to anticipate and prevent conflict in jurisdictional communities.
    • Develop and implement comprehensive outreach plans targeting communities in conjunction with the PHRC Advisory Councils and the PHRC Social Justice Ambassadors Program.
    • Engage in proactive outreach to educate the public about the dangers of bias and hate and the importance of anti-racism.

     

    How can my community engage with the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division?

    If you have questions about the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division, you should contact your closest regional office. A PHRC intake team member will explain your rights on how to file a discrimination complaint  and go over the investigation process. If the issue your community is facing does not warrant a formal investigation, a Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator will contact you to discuss other available resources. 

    Upcoming Community Response Meetings

    Community Response Plans may include the Civil Rights Division responding in person to deliver a presentation on the PHRC and listening to the community’s concerns. Responses may also include trainings, restorative conversations, and information on how to file a complaint with the PHRC.

    Contact Us

    If you would like more information about the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division, you can call or email us.

    Call the PHRC

    717-787-4410

    Fill out a contact us form

    Email the PHRC

    phrc@pa.gov