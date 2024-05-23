Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Register for an upcoming PHRC event

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) offers free conferences, webinars, and in-person events throughout the year to educate on different topics related to civil rights and social justice. 

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community

    Beloved Community Tour - 3

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community in Berks County

    • Friday, December 6, 2024
    • 5:30-7 p.m.
    • Centro Hispano Hispanic Center, 25 N. Second Street, Reading, PA  19601
    Register Today!
    Beloved Community Tour - 4

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community a virtual tour stop 

    • Monday, December 16, 2024
    • 10-11:30 a.m.
    • This virtual meeting is for those living in Cameron, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Venango, & Warren counties. 
    • TEAMS meeting. 
    Register Today!

    PHRC Civil Rights Division Community Response Meetings

    Delaware County Response - 1

    • Wednesday, December 11, 2024
    • 6-8 P.M.
    • ACCESS Center, 701 Booth Street, Chester, PA 19013
    Register Today!
    Latino Sensitivity - 1

    • Thursday, December 12, 2024
    • 5-7 P.M.
    • Wissahickon Valley Public Library, 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
    Register Today!
    PHRC Overview Training - 1

    • Friday, December 13, 2024
    • 1-3 P.M.
    • Wissahickon Valley Public Library, 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
    Register Today!

    Fair Housing Empower Hour

    Housing Protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians

    Join us to learn about LGBTQ+ housing protections under the PA Human Relations Act and the Fair Housing Act. 

    • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • TEAMS Meeting
    Register Today!

    No Hate in Our State Town Hall

    Washington County Town Hall Flyer - 1

    No Hate in Our State Town Hall

    • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • Dee’s Event Center, 514 McKean Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022
    • Speakers:
      • Joseph Manning, Borough Manager, Charleroi, Pennsylvania
      • Emily Holmes, Senior State Program Officer, Pennsylvania, Resilient States Project, Common Ground USA
      • David T. Gatling Sr., President, NAACP Washington PA Branch
      • Augusta "Queen" Goll, U.S. citizen, Charleroi resident, and Entrepreneur
      • Sheryl Meck, Director, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division
      • Chad Dion Lassiter, Executive Director, PHRC
    • Moderator: Omar Henriquez, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator 
    Register Today!

    Interested in providing a training session to your organization?

    PHRC offers training on a variety of social justice programs tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. 

    Request a training

