Register for an upcoming PHRC event

PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community
PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community in Berks County
- Friday, December 6, 2024
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Centro Hispano Hispanic Center, 25 N. Second Street, Reading, PA 19601
PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community a virtual tour stop
- Monday, December 16, 2024
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- This virtual meeting is for those living in Cameron, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Venango, & Warren counties.
- TEAMS meeting.
PHRC Civil Rights Division Community Response Meetings
Join the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division for a safe space to discuss your experiences and learn about your rights. Our team will be available to gather narratives and instances of discrimination.
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- 6-8 P.M.
- ACCESS Center, 701 Booth Street, Chester, PA 19013
Join the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division for a safe space to discuss your experiences and learn about your rights. Our team will be available to gather narratives and instances of discrimination.
- Thursday, December 12, 2024
- 5-7 P.M.
- Wissahickon Valley Public Library, 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
Join the PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division for a safe space to discuss your experiences and learn about your rights. Our team will be available to gather narratives and instances of discrimination.
- Friday, December 13, 2024
- 1-3 P.M.
- Wissahickon Valley Public Library, 650 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
Fair Housing Empower Hour
Housing Protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians
Join us to learn about LGBTQ+ housing protections under the PA Human Relations Act and the Fair Housing Act.
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- TEAMS Meeting
No Hate in Our State Town Hall
No Hate in Our State Town Hall
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Dee’s Event Center, 514 McKean Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022
- Speakers:
- Joseph Manning, Borough Manager, Charleroi, Pennsylvania
- Emily Holmes, Senior State Program Officer, Pennsylvania, Resilient States Project, Common Ground USA
- David T. Gatling Sr., President, NAACP Washington PA Branch
- Augusta "Queen" Goll, U.S. citizen, Charleroi resident, and Entrepreneur
- Sheryl Meck, Director, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division
- Chad Dion Lassiter, Executive Director, PHRC
- Moderator: Omar Henriquez, PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinator