File a Housing & Commercial Property Discrimination Complaint

Under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), housing discrimination can happen in the process of renting, buying, selling, or obtaining a loan. Commercial property discrimination can happen in the process of purchasing, selling, or leasing. If you feel you have been discriminated against, in general, you have 180 days to file from when the alleged discrimination happened.

In housing & commercial property it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc)

Age (over 40)

Religious creed

National origin

Ancestry

Familial status (families with children under 18) *

Disability

The use, handling, or training of a guide or support animals for a disability

*Familial status is only protected in housing & commercial property. Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

