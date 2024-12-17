Request a Training from the PHRC

PHRC training programs
Are you looking for an informed presenter to speak to your community or organization on subjects affecting their ability to live, work, and learn free from discrimination?
The PHRC offers in-depth trainings including but not limited to:
Civil Rights & Filing a Complaint
- Civil Rights Law and PHRC Jurisdiction
- PHRC Overview & How to File a Complaint
- Civil Tension Reduction Basics
Preventing Discrimination in the Workplace and Schools
- Bullying and Harassment (Workplace, Education, & Student Editions)
- Conflict Resolution
- Implicit Bias for Law Enforcement
- Sexual Harassment Prevention
- Protected Characteristics & Discrimination in the Workplace
Humanity & Belonging: Creating Communities of Allyship
- Bias and Hate Speech
- Cross-cultural, Cross-generational Humility
- Humanity & Civility
- Intersectionality of Discrimination and Trauma
Fair Housing Rights
- Fair Housing Fundamentals
- Fair Housing for LGBTQ+ Individuals
- Fair Housing for Municipal Leaders
- Fair Housing & Criminal Backgrounds
- Fair Housing & Domestic Violence
- Fair Housing & Individuals with Disabilities
- Fair Housing & Hoarding
- Service & Support Animals
- Fair Lending
- Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing
- Redlining: Yesterday & Today
PHRC trainings are tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. The goal of every training and event is to always:
- Promote equal opportunity.
- Help communities, public agencies, businesses, and schools prevent or eliminate illegal discrimination.
Training programs are:
- For professionals (attorneys, architects, educators, etc.) seeking continuing education credits or teacher in-service.
- Mandated in a settlement or other legal order resolving a complaint of illegal discrimination.
- Requested by communities or organizations who want to be proactive in their approach to equal opportunity.
- Requested by communities or organizations in response to a specific problem.
Frequently Asked Questions
The PHRC trains local law enforcement and college campus crime prevention authorities on how to recognize and address hate crimes and bias incidents in their communities.
- Conducted by PHRC attorneys and educational outreach staff members with experience in monitoring of and community response to hate crimes and bias incidents.
- Often conducted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Office Attorney General, and U.S. Department of Justice.
- Designed to suit specific organizational needs and regional demographics
The Bias and Hate Crime Training typically includes the following:
- Overview of possible underlying criminal offenses to which a hate crime charge may be added under state law.
- Incident response methods and effect on community relations.
- Statistical and historical overview of hate crimes, regional hate activity, incident types that may escalate into community tension or violence.
PHRC attorneys conduct legal seminars and other presentations on topics, which include the following:
- Practicing before the PHRC
- Retaliation
- Illegal Discrimination Theory
- Accessibility Law Compliance
- Various other topics specific to areas of discrimination
Staff with the PHRC can speak on a range of civil rights topics at community events across Pennsylvania. Submit a PHRC Training Request Form [PDF] to request a speaker.
The PHRC coordinates and conducts a training program called Student Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together (SPIRIT).
- Helps students and educators embrace change in their schools and address conflict head-on.
- Challenges students to address issues and express their ideas through projects in the arts, history, English, and other courses.
- Designed by the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service.
- Conducted by PHRC staff and partner organizations with conflict resolution expertise.
- Requires request notice of 90 days or more.
Equal educational opportunity is key to Pennsylvania's economic success. PHRC staff trains educators and other school personnel in the following issues:
- Preventing bullying and harassment in the school environment.
- Cultural sensitivity.
- Accommodations for student religious or disability needs.
- Various other issues specific equal educational opportunity.