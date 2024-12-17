Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Request a Training from the PHRC

    If you would like the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) to provide training on a variety of social justice programs including civil rights law, sexual discrimination in the workplace, fair housing fundamentals, and more, fill out an online training request form and email it to the PHRC. 

    Download Training Request Form
    2025 Training Programs - 1

    PHRC training programs

    Are you looking for an informed presenter to speak to your community or organization on subjects affecting their ability to live, work, and learn free from discrimination? 

    The PHRC offers in-depth trainings including but not limited to:

    Civil Rights & Filing a Complaint

    • Civil Rights Law and PHRC Jurisdiction
    • PHRC Overview & How to File a Complaint
    • Civil Tension Reduction Basics

    Preventing Discrimination in the Workplace and Schools

    • Bullying and Harassment (Workplace, Education, & Student Editions)
    • Conflict Resolution
    • Implicit Bias for Law Enforcement
    • Sexual Harassment Prevention
    • Protected Characteristics & Discrimination in the Workplace

    Humanity & Belonging: Creating Communities of Allyship

    • Bias and Hate Speech
    • Cross-cultural, Cross-generational Humility
    • Humanity & Civility
    • Intersectionality of Discrimination and Trauma

    Fair Housing Rights

    • Fair Housing Fundamentals
    • Fair Housing for LGBTQ+ Individuals
    • Fair Housing for Municipal Leaders
    • Fair Housing & Criminal Backgrounds
    • Fair Housing & Domestic Violence
    • Fair Housing & Individuals with Disabilities 
    • Fair Housing & Hoarding
    • Service & Support Animals
    • Fair Lending
    • Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing
    • Redlining: Yesterday & Today

    PHRC trainings are tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. The goal of every training and event is to always:

    • Promote equal opportunity.
    • Help communities, public agencies, businesses, and schools prevent or eliminate illegal discrimination.

    Training programs are:

    • For professionals (attorneys, architects, educators, etc.) seeking continuing education credits or teacher in-service.
    • Mandated in a settlement or other legal order resolving a complaint of illegal discrimination.
    • Requested by communities or organizations who want to be proactive in their approach to equal opportunity.
    • Requested by communities or organizations in response to a specific problem.  

    Interested in attending an upcoming PHRC event?

    As part of our mission, the PHRC offers events throughout the year to educate on different topics related to civil rights and social justice.

    Register for an upcoming PHRC event

    Request a training

    Please submit training requests at least 30 days in advance. SPIRIT program and extensive training requests may require more advanced notice.

    Email request form to the PHRC

    Email phrc@pa.gov

    Mail request form to the PHRC

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The PHRC trains local law enforcement and college campus crime prevention authorities on how to recognize and address hate crimes and bias incidents in their communities.

    • Conducted by PHRC attorneys and educational outreach staff members with experience in monitoring of and community response to hate crimes and bias incidents.
    • Often conducted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Office Attorney General, and U.S. Department of Justice.
    • Designed to suit specific organizational needs and regional demographics

    The Bias and Hate Crime Training typically includes the following:

    • Overview of possible underlying criminal offenses to which a hate crime charge may be added under state law.
    • Incident response methods and effect on community relations.
    • Statistical and historical overview of hate crimes, regional hate activity, incident types that may escalate into community tension or violence.

    PHRC attorneys conduct legal seminars and other presentations on topics, which include the following:

    • Practicing before the PHRC
    • Retaliation
    • Illegal Discrimination Theory
    • Accessibility Law Compliance
    • Various other topics specific to areas of discrimination

    Staff with the PHRC can speak on a range of civil rights topics at community events across Pennsylvania. Submit a PHRC Training Request Form [PDF] to request a speaker.

    The PHRC coordinates and conducts a training program called Student Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together (SPIRIT).

    • Helps students and educators embrace change in their schools and address conflict head-on.
    • Challenges students to address issues and express their ideas through projects in the arts, history, English, and other courses.
    • Designed by the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service.
    • Conducted by PHRC staff and partner organizations with conflict resolution expertise.
    • Requires request notice of 90 days or more.

    Learn more about the SPIRIT training.

    Equal educational opportunity is key to Pennsylvania's economic success. PHRC staff trains educators and other school personnel in the following issues:

    • Preventing bullying and harassment in the school environment.
    • Cultural sensitivity.
    • Accommodations for student religious or disability needs.
    • Various other issues specific equal educational opportunity.

    Contact the PHRC

    If you have questions about illegal education discrimination, contact us.

    Call the PHRC

    Call 717-787-4410

    Contact the PHRC regional office closest to you

    Fill out a contact us form

