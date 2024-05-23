Public Hearing Information

Public Hearings at the PHRC
If a discrimination case has not settled after a probable cause finding, the PHRC may convene a public hearing at which testimony under oath is presented infront of one of our Hearing Examiners.
- Your complaint will be represented by a PHRC attorney, or a private attorney if you prefer.
- A decision will be rendered, and a legally enforceable order issued.
- This order may be appealed to Commonwealth Court.
- In certain housing discrimination cases, parties will be permitted to elect court action in Commonwealth Court instead of a PHRC public hearing.
Upcoming Public Hearings
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025 (Carbon) James R. Butterfield v. Dekorte Excavating, Inc, PHRC Case No. 202000327
If you are an organization interested in hosting a public hearing, or if you would like more information about the hearings scheduled, please contact us.
Office of the Hearing Examiner
- Adjudicates motions.
- Issues rules to show cause when petitions are filed alleging a respondent has failed to answer a complaint.
- Makes recommendation of a finding of liability when a respondent does not respond to a rule to show cause,
- Conducts pre-hearing conferences in those cases that are approved for Public Hearing.
- Either conducts hearings as Hearing Examiner or advises a panel of Commissioners when a panel is assigned to hear a case.
Filings made to the PHRC Office of the Hearing Examiner:
- The filing guidelines [PDF] apply to ALL filings, including those made prior to case placement on the public hearing docket.
- Filings may be made by emailing a copy to the PHRC.
- Legal captions and headings shall follow the template provided in Appendix C [PDF].
- THE COMMISSION MAY REJECT FILINGS THAT DO NOT CONFORM TO THESE REQUIREMENTS.
Attorney Resources
- Standing Practice Order for Public Hearings Under the PHRA [PDF]
- Pre-Hearing Conference Report [PDF]
- Notice of Appearance [PDF]
- Notice of Intent [PDF]
- Certificate of Authority [PDF]
- Consent to Electronic Service[PDF]
- Authority to Practice [PDF]
- Certificate of Supervision [PDF]
- Foreign Attorney Status [PDF]
- Notice of Reciprocity [PDF]
- Power of Attorney [PDF]
- Additional Attorney Forms & Resources [PDF]