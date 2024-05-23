Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Work With Us

    All Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) positions support the work of enforcing anti-discrimination laws and promoting equal opportunity and diversity. The majority of positions are civil service with a few non-civil service.

    Employment oppportunities with the PHRC include:

    • Attorneys
    • Clerical and administrative support
    • Intake staff
    • Investigators
    • Outreach coordinators 

    Office Locations

    PHRC is headquartered in Harrisburg. We have Regional Offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. 

    Benefits of Working Here

    Work for an inclusive, diverse, and equitable employer. 

    Commonwealth Benefits

    💰 Competitive Salary

    🌱 Counseling services and wellness programs

    🩺 Comprehensive health insurance and fitness incentives

    ⛵ Retirement plans and financial planning resources

    💵 Paid leave

    🎓 Education discounts, scholarships, and loan forgiveness

    🌄 Career development

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity. Email jobs@pa.gov if you need additional assistance. 

