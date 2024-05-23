PHRC Publications and Reports

Section 5 of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) requires Pennsylvania employers, businesses, schools, colleges, lenders, and housing providers to post Fair Practice Notices, which do the following:



Inform the public of their rights and responsibilities under non-discrimination law.

Protect workers, students, and others from discrimination.

Help protect businesses or organizations from liability.

Additional mandatory labor law notices/posters on other important topics (minimum wage, child labor, etc.) can be found at the Department of Labor & Industry's website.

All Pennsylvania posters are available free of charge.