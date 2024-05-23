Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC Publications and Reports

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) offers a variety of reports, which include Required Fair Practice Notices, the PHRC Agency Annual Reports, and "No Hate in Our State" Initiative Report.

    Section 5 of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) requires Pennsylvania employers, businesses, schools, colleges, lenders, and housing providers to post Fair Practice Notices, which do the following:

    • Inform the public of their rights and responsibilities under non-discrimination law.
    • Protect workers, students, and others from discrimination.
    • Help protect businesses or organizations from liability.

    Additional mandatory labor law notices/posters on other important topics (minimum wage, child labor, etc.) can be found at the Department of Labor & Industry's website.

    All Pennsylvania posters are available free of charge.

    PHRC's Annual Reports include statistics about:

    • Type and number of discrimination complaints filed in Pennsylvania each year
    • Legal orders issued
    • Information about promoting equal opportunity
    • Information about enforcing non-discrimination laws

    Email PHRC to learn more or find Annual Reports before 2011.

    In 2018, PHRC launched a new social justice initiative, "No Hate in Our State," to bridge divides and foster understanding in our communities. The initiative provides an open forum where residents, activists, and others can come together to voice their concerns, learn about their rights, and begin the healing process.